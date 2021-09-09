One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable quirks is its casting. Not only have some unexpected actors shown up in this franchise, but these movies have also shown a sense of loyalty to their performers. Actors like William Hurt or Tim Roth can vanish for years only to suddenly reappear in a prominent capacity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, even with this tendency, there are still some notable players in this franchise that, whether due to their characters perishing or any other factors, don’t look likely to return to the saga anytime soon.

But thanks to Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan inhabiting brand new roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, after earlier acting credits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s clear that an actor doesn’t just have to be limited to one role in this franchise. There are all kinds of possibilities for certain actors to come back and inhabit brand new parts in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe mythology. Considering this, it’s time to look at nine actors who’ve already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but should get to follow in the footsteps of Yeoh and Chan in getting a shot at portraying new people.

Ralph Ineson

Image via A24

When Rocket Raccoon leads Drax and Groot to free Peter Quill and Gamora from the clutches of Yondu and the other Ravagers, modern viewers may be surprised to see a blink-and-miss-it appearance from Ralph Ineson as one of the Ravager pilots. Armed with two lines of dialogue and extremely brief screentime, nobody on the Guardians of the Galaxy production could’ve imagined they were dealing with a performer who would become famous for his supporting turns in indie features like The Witch and The Green Knight. Ineson and his commanding vocals and presence deserve another more prominent shot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s easy to see him ending up in various corners of this franchise, though hopefully wherever he goes will allow him to keep his natural accented voice.

Glenn Close

After debuting as Nova Prime in Guardians of the Galaxy, Glenn Close seemed prime for further appearances in this franchise. After all, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe poised to head to cosmic backdrops more regularly now, surely there’d be plenty of further opportunities for Close’s Nova Prime to return. However, in the years since the initial Guardians movie, Close hasn’t been seen once in the franchise, even after reportedly filming a scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. If Nova Prime isn’t due for a comeback anytime soon, let’s bring Close back as another character. Since she first appeared in a cosmic MCU title, her return as a new character should happen in one of the more Earthbound adventures, like Blade or the next Captain America adventure. Wherever she shows up, it’s high time for all the potential of Close being a recurring MCU presence to be realized.

Michael Stuhlbarg

Image via Showtime

Character actor Michael Stuhlbarg has impressed casual moviegoers and critics alike with his work in movies ranging from A Serious Man to Call Me By Your Name. Despite his consistently outstanding work, though, Stuhlbarg’s lone Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance was in a throwaway supporting capacity in Doctor Strange as rival surgeon Nicodemus West. That’s too small of a part for an actor of Stuhlbarg’s stature. It’s time to give this man another part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Stuhlbarg’s versatility as a performer means he could slip in anywhere. If you need a mentor figure, villain, comic relief, or any other archetype, Stuhlbarg could inhabit it with aplomb. Anyone who’s seen movies like Shirley knows that Stuhlbarg deserves better than just a disposable role in Doctor Strange.

RELATED: Marvel's Real-Life 'What If...?' Continued: 5 More Failed Movie Adaptations From Before the MCU

Donald Glover

Image via Sony

In a thoughtful homage to all the casting speculation over Donald Glover getting cast as Spider-Man for The Amazing Spider-Man, which proved so intense that it helped inspire the creation of the Miles Morales character in the comics, Glover got to show up in a brief capacity in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis. Glover proved charming in his two-scene appearance, which even included him referring to the character’s nephew, Miles Morales. It seemed like a cameo that could easily set up Glover to show up in further Spider-Man films, perhaps as Davis’s alter-ego The Prowler. To date, though, Glover has been M.I.A. from other Marvel Cinematic Universe endeavors. If there are no plans to have him reappear as Davis, perhaps it’s time to let Glover take on another part in this franchise. The versatile performer could handle any kind of part (superhero, comic relief, supervillain, etc.) and it’d be a shame to let that kind of talent be spent only a bit part in Homecoming.

Jeff Bridges

Image via Marvel Studios

Thanks to Jeff Bridges portraying the character Obadiah Stane in the first Iron Man movie, this acclaimed actor, among his countless other accomplishments, can also lay claim to being the first of countless adversaries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bridges brought an intriguing laidback menace to Stane, but the character's very apparent demise at the end of Iron Man makes it clear the character won't be returning anytime soon, barring some multiverse shenanigans. However, that shouldn't prevent Bridges from finding another role to inhabit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lot has changed since the first Iron Man and that has included several vast new corners of this fictitious domain (like the farthest reaches of space or entire other dimensions) being established. These realms could offer untold possibilities in terms of affording Bridges so many new entirely different characters to inhabit. An important ingredient that really tied Iron Man together at the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's time for Bridges to abide once again in this film series.

Sterling K. Brown

Image via Marvel Studios

Fresh off his star-making turns in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and This Is Us, actor Sterling K. Brown took his career to the next level by portraying N'Jobu in Black Panther. A small but important role as the deceased father of Kilmonger, Brown made the most of his screentime, but his decisive onscreen demise ensured that N'Jobu won't be coming back to the silver screen anytime soon. Brown’s time concerning the mythology of Wakanda may be done, but that doesn’t mean that his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to also come to a close. Surely there’s a place for Brown and his gift for delivering dramatic monologues within future productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps one that offers him more screentime than he got portraying N'Jobu.

Tadanobu Satō

Photo credit: Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios

None of the members of The Warriors Three ever got a lot to do in the first three Thor movies, particularly once Taika Waititi took over the series with Thor: Ragnarok. However, Tadanobu Satō’s Hogun got the worst deal of them all thanks to him awkwardly stepping out of Thor: The Dark World entirely at the start of the film. Reducing The Warriors Three down to just The Warriors Two was a clumsy narrative decision that utterly wasted Satō. With Hogun now dead by the hand of Hela, now is a great opportunity to bring back Tadanobu Satō as a new character, perhaps an earthbound one that doesn’t cross paths with Thor. The Warriors Three were never prominent players in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if he gets cast in a new role, Tadanobu Satō can fare much better in the overall franchise.

Dale Dickey

Image via Marvel

During Tony Stark’s time in Tennessee in Iron Man 3, he has a rendezvous with the mother of a deceased soldier played by Dale Dickey. Cast fresh off her acclaimed supporting turn in Winter’s Bone, Dickey does expectedly great work conveying a weary attitude in her brief screentime. However, while it’s doubtful there’d be any reason to bring this everyday person back into the MCU, there’s no reason Dickey couldn’t return as somebody new. For her part in this franchise, let’s give Dickey something that plays against the crusty poverty-stricken Southern characters she’s usually cast as. Maybe she could play a powerful cosmic figure in one of the Guardians of the Galaxy or Captain Marvel movies? There are lots of possibilities when you’re dealing with a performer as gifted as Dale Dickey.

Andy Serkis

Image via Marvel

Andy Serkis proved to be quite enjoyable in his two appearances as Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther, the latter of which provided a definitive end to the character's story. However, just because Klaue won’t be coming back doesn’t mean there aren’t ways for Serkis to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike many of the actors on this list, Serkis is a master of motion-capture performances, another form of acting that could offer him an entrance to a new MCU role. Why couldn’t Serkis take on a motion-capture part in, say, a Guardians of the Galaxy or Thor adventure? Not only could it allow for this actor’s return, but it would also give Serkis a chance to do something he hasn’t done in the MCU up to this point. Tapping into the same skills that made past Serkis characters like Gollum or Caesar so beloved could be a boon for a future MCU feature.

KEEP READING: Here's How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Share Share Tweet Email

'Shang-Chi' Director Explains Why Shang-Chi and Katy's Relationship Was Kept Platonic "It felt very real to me, and I just didn't feel like we needed to push it beyond that."

Read Next