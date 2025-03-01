With adamantium being newly introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Brave New World, a whole new world of possibilities has opened up for the future of the universe. While many casual fans and general audiences may think that it must be pretty dang similar to the MCU's strongest metal before this, vibranium.

However, the two metals couldn't be more different. The differences between them are actually quite vast and make the two metals pretty hard to compare if one knows the truths behind them both. This means that the MCU is in for some great future plot possibilities for new technology and characters (3-clawed ones, perhaps) to join the cinematic universe in the coming movies, like Avengers: Doomsday. The metals have been such a huge part of the Marvel Comics world that they've had quite some time to grow a plethora of differences.