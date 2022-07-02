It's only a matter of days until the god of thunder returns to the big screen for his fourth solo adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder. Not only is Thor the first MCU hero to earn a coveted fourth solo film, but it's also been eleven years since Chris Hemsworth first wielded Mjolnir.

The trailers have given us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming Taika Waititi-directed film (featuring a little more Hemsworth than we've ever seen before), and the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff said the film was "full of good vibes" and suggested that audiences should prepare to laugh a lot. With a bright future ahead of Thor, now's the perfect time to look back and assess his other MCU appearances thus far.

8) 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Thor's second solo film is not fondly remembered amongst fans of the MCU, with most considering it the weakest film of Phase Two, if not the entire cinematic universe. Thor: The Dark World is not without its merit, however. Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston (returning as Loki for the first time since his villainous role in The Avengers) bounce off one another brilliantly, and the introduction of the Ether plays a significant role in the universe going forward.

The film is, however, let down by a meandering plot and arguably the worst villain ever seen in an MCU film. Also, before the intervention of Taika Waititi, Thor was a primarily serious character, more likely to read a sonnet than to crack a joke. The lack of humor is painfully apparent in this entry, and it's a good job that Waititi extracted the sillier, more light-hearted side of the character. Though we're all excited to see Natalie Portman return in Love and Thunder, it's clear the writers weren't exactly sure what to do with her character in this film, and based on that; it's no surprise she opted to skip out on Thor: Ragnarok, to pursue other opportunities.

7) 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' (2015)

Reuniting the Avengers on the big screen for a second time was a poisoned chalice. Avengers: Age of Ultron was never going to live up to the joy of seeing Earth's mightiest heroes assemble for the first time, and the sequel was also required to spend a lot of time setting up future films. Thor is arguably the character who suffers the most in the sequel, with his character spending a large chunk of screen time on his own to learn more about the infinity stones.

That being said, the second Avengers film is filled with witty one-liners, friction between the heroes, and action set pieces that are deserving of a rewatch. Ultron (James Spader) never quite matches the despicable heights set by his predecessor, Loki, but his hatred for humanity and, who else, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) prevent the character from ever being dull. Thor is also given some moments of fun in the film (for example, his momentary panic when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) manages to move Mjolnir an inch), which gives audiences an idea of what to expect for the God Of Thunder's third solo film.

6) 'Thor' (2011)

It's hard to believe that eleven years have passed since we were first introduced to Thor and his blonde eyebrows. It's even harder to believe just how good a job director Kenneth Branagh did of introducing audiences to Thor, Loki, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), and Asgard, home of the God of thunder. The MCU's third origin story is far from perfect, but it does an excellent job of expanding the MCU (every film before had been set entirely on earth) and paving the way for films like Guardians of the Galaxy to follow in its wake.

Thor's first outing also boasts one of the MCU's best romances, and we're hoping Thor: Love and Thunder capitalizes on that to some extent, even if just by reveling in the memory of what was. The action is sometimes a little clunky, and the cinematography hasn't aged well, but Thor walked so films like Thor: Ragnarok could run. And for that, we should all be grateful.

5) 'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Doctor Strange is an excellent origin story, boosted by exceptional performances, trippy visuals, and a truly memorable villain. Benedict Cumberbatch excels as the titular sorcerer in a film that functions both as an entertaining individual film and also an integral part of the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Steven Strange's character arc sees him transform from an arrogant, narcissistic surgeon into a selfless hero ready to sacrifice himself for the greater good. There are downsides, however. Rachel McAdams' Christine isn't really given anything to do, and the film made a massive blunder by white-washing The Ancient One, something Kevin Feige later admitted was a mistake. But all in all, this is one of the MCU's stronger origin films, and Thor's cameo in a post-credit scene gave us our first look at Taika Waititi's take on the character.

4) 'The Avengers' (2012)

For all us superhero fans, there was no greater thrill than seeing Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and The Hulk unite on the big screen for the first time. The Avengers is a non-stop thrill ride featuring a delightfully wicked performance from Tom Hiddleston, the God of mischief who wants to rule the world and tear the Avengers apart.

Thor, in particular, is given several memorable scenes, notably his fight against Iron Man and Captain America in the woods and his fight with The Hulk on board the Helicarrier. Thor's connection to Loki complicates things for the god of thunder, who is forced to fight against his brother to protect the home of his love. The natural chemistry of the characters keeps the expository scenes light and breezy, and the battle in New York is one of the most memorable set pieces in MCU history.

3) 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The conclusion to the Infinity Saga was everything we fans hoped it would be, an emotional, action-packed thrill ride that paid tribute to the films that had come before while still standing on its own two feet. The three-hour spectacle is filled with memorable moments and unforgettable fight scenes.

Avengers: Endgame also gave us a completely new take on Thor, who, in the wake of the snap, has given up on everything. He's grown his hair long, gained a ton of weight, and spends his days drinking and playing video games. Seeing Thor so vulnerable and human was a refreshing change, and it made his role in the Avengers' victory over Thanos (Josh Brolin) all the more satisfying.

2) 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok completely reinvented the god of thunder, showing audiences the whimsical side of the self-proclaimed strongest Avenger. The long hair that the character was so synonymous with has gone. So too has the seriousness, and in its place is the most delightful, silly side of a character that until then had been all too serious.

Hemsworth's endearing nature and a strong sense of humor ebbs out of him throughout the film, and the supporting characters also benefit from the lighter tone. The comedy does not detract from the action, though. In fact, Ragnarok features some of the most brutal fight scenes in the MCU. This is also the introduction of Thor's new best friend, Korg, who quickly became just about everybody's favorite character in the entire MCU.

1) 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

What is there left to say about Avengers: Infinity War? Not only is it the best film in the entire MCU, but it may just be the best superhero movie ever. Playing as though it was ripped straight from a comic, Infinity War is relentless. We move from character to character, fight scene to fight scene, emotional beat to emotional beat, and it all fits together perfectly.

Thor is by far the stand-out character of this film. His comedic chemistry with the Guardians was probably a big part of the decision to unite them once again in Thor: Love and Thunder, and from there, it only gets better. Thor's immense strength is highlighted through the creation of Stormbreaker, and his arrival in Wakanda ("Bring me Thanos!") is one of the best moments in the MCU. It's only fitting that Thor is the character who comes closest to stopping Thanos, although he's just a little too late and cannot stop the Mad Titan from snapping his fingers and eliminating half of all life in the universe. Infinity War is a triumph in every conceivable way and deserves to be rewatched over and over again.

