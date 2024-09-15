Deadpool & Wolverine introduces several ideas and plot devices that may be used more going forward as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga continues. One of these is the concept of anchor beings. As explained by corrupt Time Variance Authority agent Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), anchor beings are individuals who are crucial to stabilizing their home universes. When an anchor being dies, their universe begins to wither away, with all life in it eventually being wiped out. In the film, Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) recruits a variant of X-Man Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to replace the one from his world, Earth-10005, who served as its anchor being but is set to die in the future time period of the 2017 film Logan.

After becoming close to one another during a comically violent adventure, Wade and Logan return to the former’s universe, with benevolent TVA agent B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) confirming that Logan’s presence does in fact stabilize it. With the threat to that world resolved, it seems likely that a future MCU project, probably one or both of the upcoming Avengers sequels, will reveal the anchor being of the franchise’s main universe 616 (or 199999, depending on your fandom politics) and put them in jeopardy as the Multiverse Saga nears its conclusion. So, which of the many 616 characters is likely to fill the position?

Which MCU Characters Could Be the Anchor Being?

The Avengers

When most people are asked to name the characters or actors that are quintessential to the MCU, it’s likely one or more of these six, who are the main figures in the crossover Avengers films along with many more titles, will come to mind. But while two of them, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff/the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), are confirmed to be dead as of the end of Avengers: Endgame, with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) heavily implied to have died soon after, using any of the three of them as the anchor being would be problematic.

For better or worse, Jackman’s Logan is unquestionably the most famous and well-developed character from the 20th Century Fox Marvel films Deadpool & Wolverine that celebrates, so using a version of him as the anchor being for Wade’s world is simply an intuitive choice. But stating that the main MCU can’t survive without Tony, Steve, or Natasha would come across as Marvel Studios agreeing with the detractors who argue that the franchise’s overall quality has greatly diminished since Endgame, which would be disrespectful to the cast and crew members who have done hard work on the various Multiverse Saga projects.

Furthermore, while Evans reprises a past Marvel character, Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, in Deadpool & Wolverine, and Downey is set to take on the role of Doctor Doom in the Avengers sequels, having either of them or Johansson return as either their signature characters or variants of them would still be both a divisive choice and repetitive of what Deadpool & Wolverine just did with Jackman. And, while the remaining members of the original team, Bruce Banner/the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and especially Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are themselves extremely popular, their levels of influence are not as ubiquitous as that of their teammates, so making one of them the anchor being would seem somewhat forced. One way to acknowledge Tony's significance as the franchise's first hero would be to make his daughter, Morgan (Lexi Rabe), the anchor being, so the story revolves around the other heroes trying to preserve his legacy. But given that Morgan has only appeared in Endgame, it would be hard for some viewers to invest in her as much as they would a more regularly recurring character.

Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch

The Multiverse Saga began with the acclaimed miniseries WandaVision, which substantially raised the profile of Elizabeth Olsen’s troubled Avenger, making her one of Marvel’s most popular characters. It would then make sense for the Saga to come full circle by giving her a central role in its conclusion. In addition, there’s also plenty of textual evidence to suggest Wanda may be an anchor being. In Marvel Comics, she is what is known as the “nexus being” of universe 616. The comics define nexus beings as individuals with abilities that allow them to potentially affect the multiverse in significant ways. They are also said to be unique throughout the multiverse, although the comics are inconsistent about what exactly this means, as several known nexus beings, including Wanda, still have variants from other universes. WandaVision seemed to be setting up the introduction of this concept to the MCU, as one of the in-universe commercials that were part of Wanda’s altered sitcom reality notably used the word “nexus.” However, the subsequent series Loki, which introduced the TVA, also established the concept of “nexus events.” It seems like the idea of anchor beings may simply be a renamed, more faithful iteration of the original comics concept.

Furthermore, it’s already been firmly established that Wanda is of cosmic significance. In WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after Wanda has taken on the title of the Scarlet Witch, multiple characters reference a prophecy that states she will either “rule or annihilate the cosmos.” While some viewers speculated that the prophecy was proven to not be true when Wanda ultimately resisted the corrupting influence of the demonic text known as the Darkhold in Multiverse of Madness, it’s possible it, like many prophecies in fiction, has been misinterpreted and that Wanda will either save the universe or that it’s her death that would endanger it rather than any of her actions. This brings up a complication to the idea of her being the anchor being. Because, as of the end of Multiverse of Madness, Wanda is also presumed dead. But her fate is much less definitive than Tony's or Natasha’s and arguably less so than Steve’s. Although she appears to collapse Wundagore Mountain on top of herself to destroy the original carvings of the Darkhold, the moment the two portions of the mountain collide with one another is only shown in a long shot, and seconds before the first impact there is a noticeable flash of red light similar to those often seen when she uses her magical powers.

Given this, most viewers believe the character actually did survive, so having her reappear would be much less divisive than doing so with her Avengers predecessors. In fact, most fans want to see the character again so she can be portrayed more heroically than she was in Multiverse of Madness, which many criticized for regressing the character and repeating story ideas from WandaVision. Finally, a statue of Wanda similar to the ones featured at Wundagore is briefly shown at the base of the time-displaced resistance heroes Wade and Logan work with in Deadpool & Wolverine. While this could simply be one of many Easter eggs featured in the film, it’s worth noting that the project that introduces the anchor being concept has such an overt reference to the Scarlet Witch despite her not actually appearing in the flesh.

Doctor Strange or Wong

Like Wanda, two of the franchise’s other most prominent mystics have had large roles in the Multiverse Saga. Wong (Benedict Wong), in particular, has become one of Marvel’s most frequently recurring characters, having appeared in five projects since the second saga began in 2021. If 616’s anchor being is set to ultimately die, he may not be the best choice, as killing a fan favorite, comedic supporting character who links multiple projects might come across as repeating Phil Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) story from the MCU’s first phase. But there’s nothing saying the anchor being actually has to die. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong have plenty of experience with the multiverse, so they’re probably going to have large roles in the upcoming crossovers regardless. And, more importantly, they have one of the franchise’s longest-running and most well-developed relationships at the moment, so forcing one to fight to protect the other would give the prospective story a lot of heart.

Sam Wilson/Captain America

There admittedly isn’t much evidence suggesting Sam (Anthony Mackie) would have such a big role in the cosmic multiverse storyline. As the Falcon, he certainly participated in plenty of battles against aliens alongside the other Avengers, but the projects that really develop Sam as a character have mostly taken place in the grounded, espionage-focused corners of the universe. Still, Steve was always given sizable, important roles in the crossover films, so it’s only fair that his successor as Captain America should be as well. Placing Sam at the center of attention would further cement him as the new Cap, even more so than his upcoming solo film presumably will, and would make a firm statement showing that Marvel won’t bow to the prejudiced complaints of haters who have become increasingly vocal in their criticism of the recent, more diverse projects.

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Of the newer characters introduced in the Multiverse Saga, Jersey City’s resident teenage heroine is the most fitting candidate for the presumably central role of 616’s anchor being. Kamala the character and the perfectly cast Iman Vellani are themselves huge fans of the Marvel world, inspired by the heroes that came before, making them relatable stand-ins for the most dedicated supporters of the franchise. Putting them at the center of the next big events could elevate Vellani’s already excellent performance to new levels of bubbly enthusiasm and would be a fitting note of appreciation for all the Marvel fans like her. Unfortunately, given that the audiences for Ms. Marvel, and The Marvels account for only a fraction of the viewership expected of the Avengers sequels, making her the anchor being could lead to confusion for the large parts of the audience still unfamiliar with the character.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Tom Holland’s iteration of Marvel Comics’ signature character has been a crucial part of the MCU since his introduction in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and headlined the Multiverse Saga’s most financially successful film so far, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Given that, not to mention other factors like Peter’s close relationship with Tony, he would seem like an easy choice for the role of anchor being, if not for the behind-the-scenes issues with the character. Sony still owns the film rights to the Spider-Man franchise and while Disney and Marvel Studios executives will almost certainly secure Holland’s involvement with the next Avengers films as part of their ever-shifting arrangement with the other studio, it’s unclear whether they would be able to involve Peter in any projects other than those and his slowly developing fourth solo film. So, depending on how lengthy a potential anchor being storyline would be, he may not be a reliable option.

Nick Fury

Along with Coulson and some other agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Samuel L. Jackson’s spymaster was instrumental in linking the disparate films of Phase 1 leading up to the first Avengers movie. Fury hasn’t been as omnipresent or influential a force on the franchise lately as he was in the early days, but he’s still a widely known fan favorite who has interesting relationships with an assortment of different characters. Given that, and Jackson’s 16-year and counting tenure in the role, which started with a cameo in the MCU’s very first film, Iron Man, he would certainly be a fitting choice for the role of anchor being, and putting him in the role wouldn’t have the same complications that would come with doing so with an original Avenger. Fury is used to planning ten steps ahead of both his enemies and sometimes his allies, so putting him in a vulnerable position where the other heroes have to work to protect him could make for an interesting story. After the negative reception to Jackson’s spin-off miniseries Secret Invasion, it would be nice for him to have another chance at leading a Marvel project after all the important supporting work he’s done for the franchise over the years.

Who Is the Most Likely To Be the Anchor Being?

Again, there’s no guarantee the 616 anchor being will ever be revealed, and it might not be one of the characters listed here. But it does seem likely the concept will continue to play a role in at least some upcoming projects. However, giving the title to someone other than a member of this group would be harder to make believable given the franchise and Multiverse Saga’s histories. Ultimately, Wanda, Strange, and Wong are the choices most thoroughly justified by the Saga’s story so far, while Fury is arguably the most logical one from a meta perspective. But given their immense popularity, there is still a good chance the being will be revealed to be either Tony or Peter, despite the aforementioned issues with those choices.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

