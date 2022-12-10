Antiheroes have become one of the defining features of what's now called the Golden Age of Television—from 2000 to the present. Encouraged first by cable television and then by streaming, the small screen has become the perfect vehicle who need more room to breathe, and more time to convince an audience there's more to them than first meets the eye.

The MCU has shown it can build a TV series around antiheroes, with Loki, WandaVision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier (and will almost certainly show with the upcoming Thunderbolts) being flagship shows for the franchise. There are plenty of Marvel antiheroes (some verging on being out-and-out villains) that deserve their series and, in some cases, membership in the MCU.

Namor (aka the Sub-Mariner)

Originally appearing in 1939, Namor originally was a descendant of a surface-dweller and an Atlantean princess. He was always something of an antihero, possibly the first comic book antihero. The Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as portrayed by Tenoch Huerta, is definitely an antihero with a serious and well-deserved gripe against those living on the surface.

A series about Namor would let viewers learn more about the god-king of the underwater civilization of Talokan. It would also let them explore not only Namor's conflict with the surface in more detail but more about the history of his people and their interactions with life in the sea: it would also be a great way to introduce many viewers to Mesoamerican culture and history.

Hope Summers

Already briefly introduced to audiences as a young girl (Islie Hirvonen) in Deadpool 2, Hope Summers has been an important and powerful mutant in the X-Men comic storyline since her introduction in 2008.

Incorporating Hope Summers fully into the MCU would make for an interesting turn for the X-Men stream, especially in a series that followed her development from childhood into early adulthood. Considering that Disney may now be looking at integrating the X-Men into the MCU, this might serve as a setup for a film that properly combines them with other established superheroes, such as the Avengers.

Kaecilius

The antagonist in 2016's Dr. Strange, Kaecilius (played with evident glee by Mads Mikkelsen), was a sorcerer driven by loss and disillusion to find immortality. He almost succeeds with his followers destroying the sanctums protecting Earth from his master, Dormammu, the ruler of the Dark Dimension. Eventually stopped by Dr. Strange and Mordo, Kaecilius disappears with his master when Dormammu acknowledges defeat and withdraws.

A series centered on Kaecilius will let the character grow and develop as audiences see more of the multiverse than glimpsed in Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and perhaps even allow him to regain a foothold on this Earth, setting up another encounter with the good doctor. Besides, it gives Disney the excuse to bring Mads Mikkelsen back into the MCU.

Nebula

At first little more than a foil for her sister Gamora in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, Nebula (Karen Gillan) developed into an integral member of The Guardians and, briefly, the Avengers.

The transition from antagonist to ally revealed an interesting antihero side to Nebula's character. Given her series, where she seeks out Thanos' other adopted children, for example, would allow viewers to learn a lot more about Nebula's blood family and the other species inhabiting the interstellar MCU. She might even temporarily join up with Gamora outside the Guardians... now that would make for a killer team.

Karl Mordo

How do you get rid of all the world's magic? That seems to be something Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is determined to do after losing faith in the life he had led as a sorcerer up to the conclusion of Dr. Strange. Traditionally a villain in the Dr. Strange pantheon, it does seem the MCU is setting up Mordo to be, at the very least, an antihero.

And what a complex antihero he would make, using magic to rid the world of magic! The contradictions and moral conundrums a decent human being like Mordo must confront could prove overwhelming or be his making, transforming him from an antihero to a superhero or supervillain. He might even combine forces with Kaecilius to take on Dr. Strange!

Hela

Sure, she died at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, but she's a god: how can you kill a god? Death can't be much of a hurdle for the divine Hela (Cate Blanchett), hellbent as she is on claiming her dues as the oldest daughter of Odin. The fact that the demon Surtur destroyed her birthright—the kingdom of Asgard—at the same time it killed her is a slightly bigger hurdle. But this is the MCU - where half the life in the universe can disappear in one film and then be resurrected in the next - so the hurdles are hardly insurmountable.

She is a daughter of Odin, the rightful queen of Asgard, and a god bent on getting her way. Watching a series following a more powerful and ruthless version of Loki as she goes about rebuilding her strength and plotting her revenge could be an absolute blast—especially for her enemies!

Machinesmith (aka Samuel Saxon)

Starting as a genius roboticist and evolving into a strange melange of human consciousnesses and AI, Machinesmith can manipulate anything electrical or mechanical he can connect with and occupy any number of robotic bodies. Possibly the most intriguing and certainly the most powerful of all Marvel supervillains, Machinesmith threatens the very fabric of the modern world with its fully integrated, international information superstructure and has all the attributes to make a great antihero in his series.

Narratively speaking, Machinesmith is also the most versatile of characters. A series featuring him in a more "human" light and filling out his backstory while giving him a new direction would show our protagonist fighting enemies with hijacked computer systems and a multitude of robot bodies. The story possibilities are almost endless.

New Black Widow

With 2024's Thunderbolts taking up Yelena Belova and Taskmaster, there is room for a new solo survivor of the Red Room to make her mark. At the end of 2021's Black Widow, quite a few Black Widows need both nurturing and direction.

But what if one of them decided she didn't want nurturing or direction? What if one of them decided it was time for revenge against a system that abused her and her sisters and revenge against the gangs that kidnaped and sold girls like her to the Red Room? At the same time, our renegade Black Widow will have to reassimilate in a world that doesn't want anything to do with her.

Bonus Antihero: The Scarlet Witch, Again!

After the trials and tragedies of WandaVision and Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, surely the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) deserves a shot at happiness? Although sacrificing herself to save the Multiverse at the end of Multiverse of Madness, it's hard to believe such a strong superhero/antihero could simply cease to exist.

More importantly, a character who would do almost anything to preserve her family (even if it never really existed in the first place) demands a series where she finds some redemption. For the Scarlet Witch, maybe it's a case of third time's the charm.

