The current Marvel Comics canon has been running since the 60s, a little over five decades (that's right, no reboots). Such a long-running canon means that the writers over at Marvel have consistently been pressured to keep things unique and interesting compared to what had come before. The result of this has led to a lot of the Marvel superheroes gaining abilities that have long been forgotten, never to be used again.

Did these powers have a chance of ever being added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Most likely not. But, regardless, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to use a lot of powers from the Marvel Comics continuity that would either make their cinematic counterparts better or worse. More likely than not, worse. At the end of the day, though, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers have seemingly never used a plethora of their source material powers.

10 Captain Marvel's Self-Sustenance

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), in the comics, has an ability called "self-sustenance" that essentially removes any and all needs for basic human survival. Thus, she has no real need to eat, sleep, oxygen, warmth and go to the bathroom. It's safe to say that the Captain Marvel version in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although not fully human, does not have this wild power.

It's never been fully confirmed that Captain Marvel doesn't have this power. However, viewers can use context clues from the films that pretty much confirm that she does, in fact, need at least a good amount of sustenance to survive, even if it's most likely above the average human's. Captain Marvel has been shown to get tired a good handful of times and is simply written a bit more human than her comic book counterpart.

9 Falcon's Communication with Birds

When the iconic Falcon (Anthony Mackie) was first introduced in the comics, he could manifest telepathic connections with any of the birds around him. It was such a pivotal part of the character's power-set that it was even admitted to have been discussed at Marvel Studios, according to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman in an interview with LRM Online.

It's a wild power to have, but due to the success of the ability to talk to ants in Ant-Man, they thought it might have legs to walk on. While it worked for Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), it just wouldn't have worked for the more militaristic iteration of the Falcon character first introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Thankfully, they still paid homage to the popular power by giving him his trusty sidekick, Redwing, in a robotic form in Captain America: Civil War.

8 Ms. Marvel's Shapeshifting

Infamously, Ms. Marvel's (Iman Vellani) powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are extremely different from her abilities in the Marvel Comics canon. While she has light energy-based powers in cinematic continuity, Ms. Marvel's powers in the comics are those of shape-shifting. These allow her to make her limbs bigger and enlarge herself, much like in the show, but it's her actual body.

One of the biggest things this power can do that she can't imitate in the films and shows is full-on form shapeshifting. With this power, Ms. Marvel can change herself to look like another person completely, even in skin color. This ability is prominently seen in the first appearance of the character, in which she tries to make herself look more like Carol Danvers in hopes of being more accepted as a hero (and because she loves Carol, of course).

7 Daredevil's Telepathy

Long ago, in the comics, it was established that, through his training with Stick (Scott Glenn), Daredevil (Charlie Cox) could utilize minor telepathic abilities. Through this, he had some rudimentary telepathic powers, but they also allowed him to completely resist any kind of psychic attacks or intrusions, making him immune to other telepathic characters.

Granted, Marvel Studios' Daredevil hasn't had any experience with telepaths specifically, but it was never established that he had any kind of telepathic control, something that should be big enough to have been mentioned already. While he may be interacting with some potential telepaths now that he's going to be more integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's safe to say audiences won't see Daredevil utilizing this power anytime soon, especially not in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.