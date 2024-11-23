If there's anything that pretty much every single Marvel Cinematic Universe film (good or bad) does right, it's bringing some amazing fight scenes to screens that viewers will remember for years. Whether it be a final battle that brings a story to its climax or a mid-film fight that helps with the plot's buildup, the MCU always steps up its game when it comes to action setpieces.

For a battle to be thrilling, it needs to be anxiety-inducing, exciting, and cheer-worthy, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows exactly how to deliver. With how many battles there have been in the last sixteen years, it's nearly impossible to define what the definite best fights are, but there are some real contenders out there. These are the most thrilling battles in the MCU, exhilarating action sequences that rank among the franchise's finest on-screen moments.

10 Deadpool vs. The TVA

'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Image via Marvel Studios

The opening of Deadpool & Wolverine needed to do a very tough job: convince audiences that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) could work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that he hasn't lost his charm. The previous minute or so before the fight showed audiences that the humor still worked, but it wasn't until the agents of the TVA showed up to arrest the Merc With a Mouth that viewers got to see the action was going to stay just as good.

Set to the tune of N'Sync's hit song "Bye Bye Bye," the fight scene that ensues between the anti-hero in red is exciting, hilarious, and gory. Seeing Deadpool take on the numerous agents coming at him, using Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) adamantium skeleton as a weapon, confirmed to audiences that the Deadpool they know and love wasn't going anywhere; in fact, he was as thrilling and humorous as he's always been.

9 Thanos vs. The Titan Team

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

By the time Avengers: Infinity War came out, audiences already desperately wanted to see the Guardians of the Galaxy team up with the Avengers in some way. The fight on Titan not only delivered on that front, but took it a step further by pinning them up against the Mad Titan himself, Thanos (Josh Brolin). When Thanos pulls up to his old home world, the team on Titan has already devised a plan, which means this fight features the group working together in almost-perfect synchronicity.

Seeing the unique powers and tech of both teams come together with the massive scale of Titan (they literally drop an entire multi-floor structure on top of him) is exciting and a sight to behold. Everyone gets a little moment to shine against Thanos, but it's the final one-on-one between Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that solidifies this fight as one of the most rewatchable scenes in the Infinity Saga.

8 Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Just when everything seems to be going right for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and there's hope that he might cure all the multiversal villains, the Goblin persona within Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) reappears and sends everything into chaos. The fight that ensues between Spider-Man and the multiversal villains, specifically the Green Goblin, is intense and hard-hitting.

Hectic and quite ruthless, the sequence is among the most rewatchable in Holland's Spider-Man career. Green Goblin and Spider-Man bust each other through the apartment building floors, ceilings, walls, and more. The shot in which the Wall-Crawler is punching the Goblin over and over, and all the opponent does is laugh, is chilling and quite dark. The cherry on top of this thrilling cake is that the fight finds itself ending with the heart-wrenching death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

7 The Hallway One-Shot

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Image via Marvel Studios

The hallway one-shot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most visually appealing and rewatchable scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Everyone loves a good one-shot fight, and James Gunn absolutely blew audiences away with this fight that brought the Guardians back together after Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) was out cold for most of the film and boy, did it pay off.

The fact that this fight is one continuous shot is quite awesome, but it's the wonderful camera work that makes it truly outstanding. Not only are the Guardians all over this hallway, but so is the camera. It flies around the battlefield like a bird and perfectly captures each of the epic kills that the Guardians pull off against these evil aliens.

6 Iron Man vs. Captain America & Bucky

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

As if the plot of Captain America: Civil War wasn't already thrilling enough, the climax really upped the ante and took both the action and story to a whole new level. With the reveal that Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) (under the mind control of HYDRA) murdered Tony's parents, Iron Man sets his sights on killing him for revenge. What ensues is a fight that follows Iron Man trying to kill Bucky, Bucky trying to get away, and Captain America trying to stop his close friend from killing his best friend.

If that wasn't exciting enough, the metal-armed ex-assassin and the Star Spangled Man team up and fight Iron Man two-on-one. The two bouncing the shield back and forth off of the metal exterior and Iron Man's repulsor blasting Bucky's arm off make this fight not just intense but also enhance the emotions of the story.

5 Team Cap vs. Team Iron Man

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

The most iconic part of the "Civil War" Marvel Comics storyline, and eventually of the movie, is audiences getting to see their favorite Avengers go toe-to-toe. More importantly, it wasn't due to mind-control or some sort of miscommunication like usual, either. This time, it's over a genuine moral disagreement that is complex and gray, which causes fans to take to the internet and choose sides.

For the Avengers, the tarmac of an airport in Germany turned out to be the best place for the team to face off. This sequence also served as the first time Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) teamed up with the Avengers and the first time audiences saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe's iteration of Spider-Man in action. This fight has gone down in history as a fan favorite, and for very good reason.

4 Escape from S.H.I.E.L.D.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Image via Marvel Studios

Commonly known as one of the best Marvel films of all time, Captain America: The Winter Soldier's entire runtime is astoundingly thrilling. Pretty much every fight is a wild ride, but one of the best happens inside a S.H.I.E.L.D. elevator. During this tense moment, Captain America clocks that his comrades are corrupt with the rest of S.H.I.E.L.D.

What makes this fight so thrilling is the fact that it's just Captain Rogers against ten other agents at once, all with the intention of killing him. With the fight taking place in such close quarters, it's intense and hard-hitting beyond belief, but this is Captain America, so, of course, he brawls his way out of it, jumping from the elevator and falling multiple stories before painfully landing on his shield. The scene continues with him escaping the compound and taking out an entire quinjet alone. It's one of Cap's best accomplishments.