In a universe as extensive as the MCU, it is only natural that some of the characters that inhabit it change a bit over time. Character arcs illustrate a character's transformation and inner journey over the course of the story, highlighting their development for better or worse (though it is usually for the former).

Throughout its runtime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has provided audiences with a wide range of memorable characters whose distinguished personalities have managed to steal many hearts all over the globe. From Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to Karen Gillian's Nebula, we look back at some of the best character arcs in the beloved universe (so far).

11 Stephen Strange

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Stephen Strange is undoubtedly one of the characters that had the biggest character arc in the shortest period of time. During the course of his first solo film, the mystic Doctor Strange went from being the best surgeon in the world (and a selfish jerk) to slowly but surely becoming the Sorcerer Supreme.

There is much that can be said about Strange's character development, but the lessons it teaches on spirituality, forgiveness, understanding, and humility are among the most notable aspects. What is so mind-blowing about this? It is all thanks to a car accident.

10 Steve Rogers

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

From the moment he appeared on screen, Chris Evans' MCU leading-man Steve Rogers proved himself to be a very polite, respectful, and loyal character with a very strict moral compass. Among many other things, what is so satisfying about Captain America's journey is how he learned to be a little bit selfish along the way (and how that made him so much more three-dimensional).

While Steve was very uncompromising in his values and committed to helping others and doing what was right, the character ultimately learned that he also deserved nice things; this led him to pursue his own happiness and pass on his legacy to a worthy successor.

9 Rocket Raccoon

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

With the release of the new GotG installment, which explores and emphasizes Bradley Cooper's Guardian of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon's heartwrenching backstory and origins (as well as the deep wounds he carries), it is even easier to connect with the character and understand his behavior in the earlier entries of the franchise.

Going from pretending he could care less about the greater good to genuinely showing affection and finding a family where he belongs, Rocket undoubtedly has some of the best character arcs in the MCU. His meaningful yet devastating story also shines a light on animal cruelty that many beautiful creatures have to undergo in real life.

8 Bucky Barnes

As for Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, who is set to lead the new anti-hero squad, there is also a lot to be said. While initially enlisted in the army to fight Hitler, Barnes fell victim to Hydra, where he tragically became a supersoldier brainwashed to fight and attempt to kill his childhood best friend.

Although his redemption arc started in Black Panther, Bucky has proven to be quite the likable character in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and his unlikely relationship with Sam (Anthony Mackie) is one of the best relationships to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

7 Tony Stark

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Arguably the most loved Avenger of the bunch, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark is an unforgettable personality in the fictional universe. Although he became Iron Man relatively soon, Stark had a turbulent past involving the manufacturing of lethal weapons that destroyed many people's lives.

Nevertheless, RDJ's treasured on-screen counterpart underwent major character development, going from selfish and irresponsible to the complete opposite by becoming one of Earth's mightiest defenders and constantly putting others before himself, thus ending up sacrificing his life for the entire universe's.

6 Natasha Romanoff

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff went from skilled assassin to one of the most favored Avengers, but that was not before undergoing a terrible amount of traumatic long-term abuse and manipulation ever since childhood alongside her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh).

On top of this, Natasha also ended up embracing a tragic faith by sacrificing herself for the greater good, which proved what everyone already knew: she was a great person all along. Unfortunately, though, her character was arguably done dirty, as Natasha's arc wasn't properly explored and her backstory took a bit too long to be delivered.

5 Thor Odinson

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Chris Hemsworth's Thor is also a memorable and poignant character in the MCU, and that is also thanks to his admirable character arc. While he started off as a somewhat spoiled Asgardian prince, Odinson's temperament slightly changed as he underwent major life-changing events, including the loss of several loved ones and the extinction of his homeworld.

Part of what makes this superhero a fan favorite is his development over time, including the impeccable way he learned to deal with grief and loss. Much like Steve Rogers, he is also a three-dimensional protagonist; what highlights that is how open he is about his struggles with mental health.

4 Wanda Maximoff

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

From being a vengeful person who sought to make wrongs right to becoming an Avenger to ultimately becoming the antagonist of the second Doctor Strange installment, Elizabeth Olsen's very own Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlett Witch, also underwent some significant changes.

While some fans don't understand Wanda's character arc, it actually makes a lot of sense considering how difficult her ride has been in the MCU and the tragic backstory she has, including losing her parents to war, becoming a Hydra lab rat, losing her brother, accidentally killing innocent people while attempting to save them, and also losing her family.

3

2 Loki Odinson

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Tom Hiddleston's mischievous and fun Loki is an obvious addition to this list and has to take a spot higher up. Throughout his beautiful but heartbreaking redemption arc, the Odinson brother demonstrated how much of a complex and intriguing character he is.

Thor: Ragnarok was arguably the film that changed many people's opinion on the God of Mischief, and for good reason. Viewers got to see the true essence of the character, as well as his potential. On top of that, the movie also features a very good amount of brotherly scenes between him and Thor. Given how well the two were getting along in his final moments, Loki's tragic fate was beyond difficult to witness.

1 Nebula

Image via Marvel Studios

Possibly the best and most overlooked character arcs out of all in the MCU, Karen Gillian's underrated Nebula has gone from being a killing machine, cruelly assembled by her abusive father, Thanos (Josh Brolin), to actually developing feelings and finding her people.

No doubt, Nebula went from being a straight-up antagonist to a wonderful companion to the Guardians and a natural-born leader and caretaker. Her character development is pretty clear, and it can also be seen in the most recent Guardians of the Galaxy installment where she displays, in her own kind of way, utter care and concern for Rocket and everyone else in the group.

NEXT: Every MCU Villain Ranked From Worst to Best