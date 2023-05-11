Through all the ups and downs of its over 15-year-long history, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kept growing and remained the most popular and profitable movie franchise in history.

There are many things that make this world of interconnected stories work as well as it does, and the fantastic characters are one of the main contributing factors. The dynamics between them often provide some of the most fun, impactful, and memorable MCU scenes. Whether it's Hawkeye and Black Widow's long and eventful history together, or Rocket and Star-Lord's tumultuous rivalry/friendship, these relationships never fail to entertain Marvel fans.

10 Doctor Strange & Wong

Image via Marvel Studios

First introduced in 2016's Doctor Strange, the eponymous hero met the sorcerer Wong when he was serving as the keeper of the ancient books of Kamar-Taj, and thus began a friendship based on mutual collaboration in protecting the world.

Wong is more than a simple sidekick to Strange, though. Wong serving as the new Sorcerer Supreme, the two friends boost each other's strengths and stand shoulder-to-shoulder as equals. They keep each other in check, make each other (and the audience) laugh, and have just the right amount of competitiveness sprinkled in to keep things entertaining.

9 Drax & Mantis

Image via Disney+

One of the best parts of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was the bond that Drax and newcomer Mantis immediately formed. The former brutally honest but blunt, the latter naive but full of kindness and empathy, they soon proved to be a match made in heaven.

Both Drax and Mantis are hilarious by themselves, but together, they are comedy gold. And though they're perfect for moments of much-needed comic relief, their dynamic also offers some interesting dramatic moments where they both call out each other's flaws and push each other to be better.

8 Shang-Chi & Katy Chen

Image via Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi is one of the best heroes introduced in phase 4 of the MCU, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The fantastic film offers not only that, but something that's all too uncommon in franchises like this one: An incredibly fun platonic friendship, one between the protagonist and his long-time friend Katy.

Shang-Chi and Katy go together like peanut butter and jelly. You'd be hard-pressed to find one without the other in any given situation, and Simu Liu and Awkwafina's great chemistry only give their characters' bond more believability. They're both outsiders that understand each other's problems and idiosyncrasies, and support each other even when it gets toughest.

7 Hawkeye & Kate Bishop

Image via Disney+

Hawkeye is probably the best MCU TV show to date, and that's largely thanks to the relationship between the calm and stoic Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) and the energetic Kate Bishop. The two's vast differences only make them more fun to watch together.

Although Clint is at first reluctant to work with Kate despite her enthusiasm, he eventually starts to open up and becomes her mentor and friend. Kate helps Hawkeye re-discover his worth and heroic side, and he helps her have a more level head to figure out how to more efficiently get out of trouble.

6 Bucky Barnes & Sam Wilson

Image via Disney+

At first in The Winter Soldier and Civil War, the friction in Bucky and Sam's relationship led to some funny moments of animosity between the two. As they have both grown and developed over time, though, they have become buddies that always have each other's back.

Both characters have a dark past of grief and trauma that they have had to learn to get over and heal, and it's constantly clear that their friendship has helped them become better people. The banter between the two never ceases to be fun, with some much-welcome character moments that never fail to be moving.

5 Rocket Raccoon & Groot

Image via Marvel Studios

The two original best friends of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Rocket and Groot met in prison at some point before the first film, and have been inseparable partners in crime (and in heroism) ever since.

After the original Groot's sacrifice and death in the first movie, Rocket takes in his reborn version as his own son. Their amusing, loving, high-spirited friendship gets them into all sorts of goofy shenanigans, as well as an endless amount of entertaining situations that cement them as two of the MCU's best anti-heroes.

4 Star-Lord & Rocket Raccoon

Image via Marvel Studios

There are lots of great frenemy relationships within the MCU, and the one between Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) and Rocket is arguably the most entertaining one. The two always get past their clashes to boost the team to the finish line, never running out of one-liners to throw at one another.

Many MCU frenemies butt heads because they are so different, but Quill and Rocket have trouble because their personalities are so similar. This chaotic dynamic leads to some of the franchise's most fun moments, as well as some of the most emotional. Particularly after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both Guardians have proved that despite their conflicts, they are still best friends (though Drax may disagree).

3 Captain America & Bucky Barnes

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the franchise's earliest friendships (dating back to 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger), Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America) and his childhood best friend Bucky Barnes have one of Marvel movies's strongest bonds.

The two's history together has a beautiful poetic sense of progression. When Steve was weak and defenseless, Bucky served as his loyal protector; when Bucky fell at the hands of the enemy, Steve was there to remind him of his true self and save him. The two friends never fail to bring out the best in each other despite the circumstances.

2 Hawkeye & Black Widow

Image via Marvel Studios

Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff (a.k.a. Black Widow, one of cinema's best female assassins) have one of the most mysterious pasts and entertaining dynamics of any two MCU friends. Audiences first saw them interact in 2012s' The Avengers, and it became immediately obvious that they were members of the team as crucial as all the others.

Love comes in many shapes, and this dynamic duo proves it. Despite never being romantically involved, the two constantly showed just how much they trusted and cared about each other. If Black Widow's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame proves anything, it's that they both would be willing to do anything to keep the other safe.

1 Captain America & Iron Man

Image via Marvel Studios

When they met in The Avengers, Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man) and Steve Rogers didn't exactly get along. It was fans' utter delight to see the two slowly get over their differences and grow closer, working as the equally strong leaders of Earth's mightiest heroes.

Whatever negative preconceptions each one might have had about the other were all eventually proven wrong. Despite having their fair share of conflicts and fundamental ideological differences, Cap and Iron Man were always able to swallow their pride and join forces for the greater good. Without their timeless friendship, the MCU would have been over years ago.

