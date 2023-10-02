Whether the stories feature cape-wearing heroes, intelligent spies, or extraterrestrial beings, the MCU has always managed to humanize their narratives with their portrayals of family. In fact, they particularly shine in their representations of siblings. With rich and complicated dynamics that aren't always conventional, or smooth sailing, family drama is what Marvel does best.

Some duos may fight together as a team, whereas others duel against each other and cause destruction. Either way, it's exploring these sibling bonds that make the narrative arcs so enticing. Now, with the second season of Loki arriving at Disney +, it only seemed fair to look back at some of the other great siblings of the MCU.

10 Peter Quill and Mantis

Image via Disney+

Despite meeting in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, through the mutual connection of Ego, it was only recently revealed in the great Christmas special that Peter (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) were actually bonded by blood. Though always endearing in their goofy encounters, this sibling revelation made their relationship feel so much sweeter and was arguably one of the most heartwarming moments of the MCU.

Interjecting a lot more vulnerability to their dynamics in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was nice to see how their relationship appeared to grow closer. Sadly, there weren't many scenes that confirmed this, nor did the film really explore their sibling bond. Perhaps things may change given that Star-Lord is expected to return in future projects.

9 Tommy and Billy

Image via Disney

As the super-powered twins of Wanda and Vision, Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard) quickly won the hearts of audiences, just as quickly as they aged on the show. Despite only being creations of Wanda's magic, their adorable banter and pure love for their family is undeniably admirable.

Fiercely protective of the ones they love, the twins have no issue jumping into dangerous situations and showcasing their bravery, even at their very young age. The only problem is that audiences had so little time to see them as a solid duo. Justice for Wiccan and Speed. More screen time should be given to this sweet superhero family.

8 Gamora and Nebula

Image via Marvel Studios

As one of the more complex sibling relationships of the MCU, it's safe to say that the turbulent dynamics between Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are a result of their rough upbringing as the children of Thanos. Raised in constant competition with one another, the two appeared to act more as rivals rather than sisters.

Luckily things evolved across each film as the hostility slowly dissipated. Bonded together by their shared childhood traumas, the sisters found a way to heal as a unit - even if it was rather aggressive and violent. They may not be traditional with their love and affection, but there is no denying that they deeply care for each other and their well-being.

7 Sam and Sarah

Image via Disney+

From the minute audiences were introduced to Sarah (Adepero Oduye) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was clear that she and Sam (Anthony Mackie) faced the world as a true team. Even with their bickering, teasing, and disagreements, it's obvious the two were incredibly supportive of each other and were always there to lend a helping hand.

Whether dealing with the financials of the family business or contemplating the weight and duty of a superhero's legacy, both Sam and Sarah addressed their struggles with the same level-headedness and compassion they showed each other. Hopefully, we see more of this duo in the highly anticipated Phase 5 film as it's nice to see a relationship embedded with deep respect.

6 Shang-Chi and Xialing

Image via Marvel Studios

Though relatively close in their youth, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) had to overcome a lot in order to repair their fractured relationship. But where they were wedged apart by their mother's death, their father's cruelty, and Shang-Chi's abandonment, the two still had an underlying care for one another; albeit, it was hidden under a lot of anger and frustration - especially for Xialing.

From fighting each other to fighting alongside each other, these siblings proved that despite their differences, they will always find ways to protect one another from danger. Of course, their reconciliation was not easy, nor was it fully formed, but frankly, it's their evolution that's become so endearing to watch. Seeing two siblings find their way back to each other is always a beautiful thing.

5 Kamala and Aamir

As arguably the most wholesome duo of the MCU, it's nice to see sibling dynamics that aren't foregrounded by struggles and torment. Instead, the relationship between Kamala (Iman Vellani) and Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) appears to be predicated on a shared sense of light-heartedness, fun, and cultural appreciation.

Despite the decent age gap, Aamir never acts as Kamala's third parent. The two are equals who equally love to tease and poke fun at the other. Their love and loyalty are also never doubted as Aamir shows up to aid his sister in her final battle. No bigotry and anger is ever shown. Aamir happily and proudly accepts Kamala as a superhero, just as she comes to terms with her own identity. Hopefully, The Marvels showcases more of this sibling duo, as well as the rest of the Khan family.

4 Wanda and Pietro

Image via Marvel Studios

Another duo bonded by tragedy, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) were arguably the closest siblings of the MCU. Fiercely protective and trusting of one another, the Maximoff twins truly faced the world as a symbiotic unit. Whether they were misguided by their hatred, or redeeming themselves for past sins, the two would always do so as a single team.

Such devout loyalty was incredibly admirable, especially since it was balanced by the occasional teasing. This is why Pietro's sudden death was so heartbreaking. Witnessing the utter devastation on Wanda's face was soul-crushing. Sure, there was the bizarre plot-twist of "Fietro" in WandaVision, giving fans a twisted take on the Maximoff siblings - but nothing was ever the same. Their close bond is truly missed.

3 Natasha and Yelena

Image via Marvel Studios

Where their upbringing as siblings may have been an act for a mission, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) never stopped acting like one. Though separated for years, the two quickly fell back into their sisterly roles. Yelena remained the feisty and cheeky younger counterpart, while Natasha preferred to keep her distance and look at life realistically.

It took time for the two to admit their care and love for one another - more on Natasha's behalf - however, once the emotional walls dropped, it was nice to see them connect and work as a strong unit, fighting the foe that led their oppression. It's just a shame fans only had one movie to explore this relationship before it was cruelly ripped away. More should've been shown of these lovable badass sisters.

2 T'Challa and Shuri

Image via Marvel Studios

As the wise warrior king and the brilliant scientist, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) were Wakanda's true yin and yang. They collectively became the shield that protected the land they loved. And yet, this responsibility never weighed too heavy on them as they became each other's levity.

Never wavering in their protectiveness for each other, their familial love was deep and true - even if it was filled with constant teasing and disses. Frankly, it's this balance that made T'Challa and Shuri the most relatable siblings of the MCU. And it's also their devotion towards each other that made Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverone of the most emotional movies of all time. Not only did the MCU lose the T'Challa, but they also lost one of the greatest sibling relationships.

1 Thor and Loki

Image via Marvel Studios

They're tumultuous and the most complex sibling duo of the bunch, but honestly, you can't help but love them. Once close in their youth, Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) routine betrayal of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) often drove them apart in adulthood. And yet somehow the brothers always managed to find their way back to one another as they fought side by side against common foes.

For these Norse gods, there's an underlying loyalty and admiration that cannot be broken - regardless of how hard they try to deny it. With cheeky antics imbued in every interaction, the chemistry is simply unmatched. Making fans laugh, and making fans cry, their journey of brotherhood has been a wonder to witness. If only there were more chapters to their story.

