If there is one thing in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe excels, it is at providing viewers with interesting and likable characters. Marvel's Phase 4 was, above all, undoubtedly a phase of introductions and new beginnings, featuring many new faces and personalities for viewers to connect with.

And with new characters come, inevitably, new connections — some bonds so real and authentic, fans feel as though they, too, are a part of them. Here is a definitive ranking of our favorite duos and team-up dynamics in Marvel's most recent projects, from Moon Knight's Layla (May Calamawy) and Marc/Steven (Oscar Isaac) to The Falcon and the Winter's Soldier Sam and Bucky.

Layla and Marc/Steven - 'Moon Knight'

Layla is unarguably a very interesting character by herself and definitely a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her relationship with both Steven and Marc was one of the things that stood out the most in the first Disney+ series to introduce a new protagonist from scratch.

Not only did Moon Knight deliver an intriguing plot with lots of mind-bending moments, but it also offered new dynamic bonds between compelling characters. What's so special about these connections in particular is the way they all complement each other really well and have their own role while contributing to the major goal.

Doctor Strange and America Chavez - 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may not have been the perfect film; with lots of plot holes and unanswered questions in-between, the second Doctor Strange installment definitely holds a "love it or hate it" vibe to it. Nevertheless, MoM didn't disappoint at introducing new characters, namely the up-and-coming heroine America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Besides Elizabeth Olsen's terrifying return as the Scarlet Witch, Chavez's unlikely relationship with Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was easily one of the most memorable things about the Sam Raimi film. Although the two met by accident, the dynamics as the characters teamed up to fight evil were very interesting.

Jennifer and Matt - 'She-Hulk'

Refreshing series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest Disney+ Marvel series to come out, and it delivers a good dose of humor, justice, and fun cameos; one of them being Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, who popped back into our screens after we last saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With loads of undeniable chemistry, Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer and Cox's Matt are a match made in heaven. Even if the relationship between the characters isn't explored properly in the future, there's no doubt that the two lawyers surely know how to team up for a good fight.

Natasha and Yelena - 'Black Widow'

Our favorite pair of badass on-screen sisters, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) are the shining stars of Phase 4's Black Widow. While the film isn't exactly Natasha's origin story, it surely takes viewers a few years back and introduces new characters, including Yelena and other members of the family.

Although this bumpy relationship went through a lot, the characters ultimately make up by the end of the film. Offering tons of action-packed moments, this heartwarming connection depicts a (somewhat) realistic bond between two sisters who, no matter what, will always have each other's back.

Steven and Marc - 'Moon Knight'

Oddly enough, Oscar Isaac sure does have a lot of chemistry with himself. Near Moon Knight's ending, Steven, an alter of Marc's personality, and Marc become two separate people and embark on a self-discovery journey. Undoubtedly, they surely make a very powerful and captivating duo — almost like brothers, in a way.

Always looking out for each other, the two characters have very distinct personalities that balance out each other perfectly, which may be one of the reasons why their teamwork is highly efficient — after all, “If I'm you, that means I've got this, too."

Shuri and Riri - 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

There are so many great things about the astounding Wakanda Forever, the recent second installment of the Black Panther franchise. Just as much as it delivers an amazing storyline that serves as a loving tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, it also isn't short in edge-of-your-seat action and on depicting real human connection.

Dominique Throne is one of the newest additions to the MCU, and she plays Riri Williams wonderfully. Her relationship with Letitia Wright's Shuri may be one of the film's strongest assets — the two seem to have a lot in common, including a sarcastic and sassy sense of humor and an undying passion for technology.

Yelena and Kate - 'Hawkeye'

Hawkeye caught viewers by surprise when Pugh's Yelena stepped foot back on-screen (although, to be fair, the Black Widow post-credits scene did hint at her glorious return). Still, what was even least expected was the character's bond with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, the star of the show.

Although Yelena and Kate's bond definitely did not start on the right foot, it is an undeniable fact that there's very good chemistry between the characters, and fans can't wait to see a friendship blossom between the two in future projects where, hopefully, they get to team up once more.

Kate and Clint - 'Hawkeye'

Of course, Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate's relationship just had to be here. The most Christmassy Disney+ Marvel series is all about the holiday spirit, including spreading love and kindness, so it's only natural that Hawkeye brings great connections with it.

The mentor-mentee bond we all needed, Kate and Clint shared a very playful dynamic from the moment they met (mostly thanks to Kate, who wouldn't stop following him around). Although Hawkeye himself makes it clear that Steinfeld's character should stay out of danger early on, Kate proves herself to be a valuable ally and the two eventually form a very tight bond.

Loki and Morbius - 'Loki'

Just as much as we knew we needed a bond like Kate and Clint's, we didn't know we needed a relationship like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Morbius' (Owen Wilson), but we're so glad we got it. Loki is an extremely well-crafted series with lots of stunning cinematography and a beautiful soundtrack. On top of that, it also features compelling characters.

Morbius and Loki's relationship is memorable because it's really well-developed; Loki has never been the one to trust "humans". However, we get to see a much more vulnerable, laid-back version of the God of Mischief when he's around Owen Wilson's character. To balance everything out, Hiddleston's on-screen counterpart offers Morbius adventure and fun.

Bucky and Sam - 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is everything you want it to be and more. One of the first Marvel shows to come out on Disney+, the limited series is a crucial addition to the MCU; not only does it officialize Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as Captain America, but it also explores the relationship dynamics between the character and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

Even though the two did not get along very well at the beginning, their bond easily ends up being one of the most forceful and vigorous in Marvel's fourth phase. Their kick-ass team-ups absolutely rock, and so does their blossoming friendship which features a lot of trust, support, and companionship.

