Marvel has once again taken us on a breathtaking journey to the far reaches of the cosmos with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film, which is already being hailed as one of the best MCU films yet, began its theatrical run on May 5, 2023, and delivered a record-breaking opening weekend at the global IMAX box office. With an opening of $25 million in IMAX theaters, it is the biggest opening across the trilogy and the third-biggest IMAX debut for an MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees the titular team of space-traveling misfits embarking on one last epic adventure as they encounter formidable enemies, stumble upon evolutionary experiments, and explore uncharted territories in their mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own. Its stunning visuals, engaging story, and stellar performances have been praised, cementing its place as a must-see for any Marvel enthusiast. The film's instant success is yet another prime example that space is where the MCU truly shines. From the realms of Thor to the intergalactic adventures of Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's cosmic setting offers limitless opportunities for superhero storytelling, with space as a canvas for epic quests that are truly out of this world.

RELATED: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Might Be the Most Fun Marvel Franchise, but It’s Way Too Crowded

Space Travel Elevates the MCU's Creative Potential

Image via Marvel Studios

While all Marvel movies focus on superheroes, the cosmic setting allows for a fresh perspective and new possibilities for storytelling. Cosmic settings in film traditionally provide storytellers with an expansive canvas on which to paint their narratives, unconstrained by the limitations of reality. In the MCU's cosmic playground, creators can break free from conventional superhero tropes and explore uncharted territories, both visually and thematically. By placing their characters in space, they can introduce new alien species, cosmic powers, and technologies that aren't available on Earth, resulting in unique and visually stunning experiences.

Consider the Thor films, where our favorite Norse god (Chris Hemsworth) is immersed in the otherworldly realm of Asgard encountering cosmic deities, mystical creatures, and colossal battles, all brought to life through stunning visual effects that leave audiences spellbound. Similarly, in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, the imaginative use of vibrant colors, striking designs, and bizarre alien species make the universe feel like a living, breathing entity. And in the epic crossover event of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the cosmic narrative allowed the MCU to take risks with a storyline that spanned the universe, featured the powerful Infinity Stones, and culminated in a massive, jaw-dropping battle that challenged the limits of what is possible on-screen. Ultimately, the cosmic playground of the MCU offers Marvel's creators an opportunity to stretch their imaginations and produce some of the most visually impressive and memorable moments in cinematic history.

The Vastness of Space Offers Character and Power Diversity

Image via Marvel Studios

Superheroes on Earth are usually explained away by factors such as genetic mutations, advanced technology, or experimental serums. However, Marvel's space setting represents an entirely different paradigm. By showcasing characters with origins across the galaxy, the MCU taps into a rich tapestry of diverse cultures, species, and technologies that could never be replicated on Earth. The cosmic milieu offers a tremendous opportunity for creativity and innovation that is unparalleled, resulting in the introduction of new and exciting multidimensional characters. The MCU's recent additions of Cosmo The Spacedog (voiced by Maria Bakalova), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), and the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) from the Guardians franchise further exemplify this.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has always been a fertile ground for the creation of enchanting and unique characters, and the latest additions to the MCU are no exception. In the most recent installment of the franchise, Cosmo The Spacedog was given more screen time, revealing the extent of her telekinetic abilities and endearing personality, while Adam Warlock was finally introduced as a visually striking Sovereign experiment with a broad range of powers. Alongside them, the High Evolutionary, a master manipulator with exceptional genetic engineering abilities, was introduced as the newest and most malevolent villain in the MCU to date. With his creation of various species, including the beloved Rocket Raccoon and entire civilizations like the Sovereigns, the High Evolutionary delightfully disturbed audiences with his shameless widespread destruction. The grand finale of this monumental extraterrestrial saga integrates these diverse characters, each with their own unique personalities and abilities, from all corners of the galaxy onto one screen, demonstrating the limitless potential of the MCU's space-based storytelling and further enriching its already captivating universe.

An Intergalactic Setting Raises the Stakes for Our Heroes

The cosmic expanse of the MCU unfurls before us a canvas of celestial grandeur, wherein the stakes are elevated to epic proportions. The stellar sagas on display in the MCU are replete with intergalactic threats, cosmic wars, and universe-shattering events, interlacing a web of captivating stories that carry far-reaching implications. The grandiose scale of storytelling in the MCU imbues the narrative with a sense of splendor and thrill, showcasing larger-than-life battles, awe-inspiring visuals, and cosmic clashes that leave audiences breathless.

Consider Captain Marvel as an example. In her MCU debut, this space-traveling superhero engages in combat with the Skrulls and the Kree Starforce in an effort to avert a cosmic catastrophe that could determine the fate of the entire universe. The film evokes a grandiose sense of scale and spectacle that transcends stories anchored solely to Earth. Another prime example of this epic scale is the infamous Battle of Titan from Avengers: Infinity War, when the Avengers and their allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy confront the formidable Thanos, seeking to prevent him from utilizing the Infinity Stones to destroy half the universe. The fate of 50% of all living creatures from all known worlds is at stake in this heroic conflict of titanic proportions.

Venturing Into the Unknown Offers Limitless Landscape Exploration

Image via Marvel Studios

From the desolate desert of Morag to the lush jungle on Xandar, the MCU's depiction of space is brimming with unseen and unpredictable wonders that enchant and transport viewers to uncharted territories. With every new journey embarked upon by characters, new cultures, civilizations, and technologies are encountered, each one distinct from the last, imbuing the narrative with an unmatched level of dynamism and diversity. The resulting sense of grandeur and wonder evokes a sense of awe and encourages viewers to immerse themselves in the exploration of unfamiliar planets, alongside the heroes of the MCU.

The latest installment of the larger-than-life space odyssey, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, takes fans on a journey to Counter-Earth, a trippy copy of Earth specifically made to host the High Evolutionary's so-called "perfect life forms." This new portrayal of Counter-Earth in the MCU is just one example of the endless possibilities that the vastness of space has to offer, and it perfectly captures the spirit of James Gunn's vision for the franchise. As the director said on Twitter this week, "I didn't want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid. Outlandish characters, extraordinary locations, a space opera with a touch of magic filled with heart." The exploration of bizarre locations and the encounter of strange lifeforms is an integral part of that magic, transporting fans out of the theaters and into new worlds, where they can temporarily escape reality and become fully immersed in the wonder of the MCU's expansive and ever-growing universe.

The Vastness of the Universe Allows the MCU to Explore All Genres

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the most remarkable aspects of the MCU is its ability to offer a vast range of genres within its storytelling. The incorporation of space-based storylines, in particular, has allowed the franchise to explore a multitude of sub-genres, including cosmic fantasy, sci-fi, action, and adventure. For example, the Guardians of the Galaxy films embrace the space opera genre, balancing heart and humor with their swashbuckling tone and eclectic cast of characters. Thor: Ragnarok combines science fiction elements with comedy and adventure, while Captain Marvel blends superhero action with 90s nostalgia and classic sci-fi tropes. The MCU's space-based storylines offer a refreshing and exciting alternative to the typical Earth-bound superhero tales, adding depth and variety to the franchise's overall narrative.

'Avengers: Endgame' Pushed the Limits of the MCU

Image via Marvel Studios

While Iron Man stands as a groundbreaking film that launched the MCU, the unparalleled scale and grandeur of Avengers: Endgame changed the MCU forever and dusted countless box office records. Endgame weaves together multiple storylines from films set in space, such as Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel, to create a monumental conclusion to the Infinity Saga. The MCU's expansive cosmic narrative, with its cosmic realms, extraterrestrial adventures, and intergalactic conflicts, set the stage for the epic showdown against Thanos, whose pursuit of the Infinity Stones spans across the vastness of space. While the historic final battle took place on Earth, the film itself is a testament to the cosmic storytelling that the MCU has embraced. The cosmic canvas of the MCU allowed for a larger-than-life cinematic experience, with Endgame serving as a culmination of these threads, showcasing the sheer magnitude and creativity that the MCU's space storytelling brings to the table.

Marvel's cosmic universe provides an unrivaled opportunity for storytelling that brings the MCU to unprecedented heights. The cosmic setting encourages boundless inventiveness, a diverse array of settings and characters, an epic scale, exploration of unknown frontiers, and unconventional heroes and powers. It transcends the restrictions of Earth-based stories, providing a fresh and innovative approach to cinema that engrosses viewers with its cosmic wonders.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's foray into outer space shows no signs of slowing down, especially with the overwhelming success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans can anticipate even more awe-inspiring celestial expeditions that further expand the franchise's realm with each release, including The Marvels, which promises to transport audiences on a breathtaking interstellar escapade with three of the MCU's toughest heroines as they unite their strengths to save the universe from a new threat. With its pledge of spacefaring hijinks and a star-studded ensemble, The Marvels has emerged as one of the most highly anticipated Marvel productions of the year.

Read More About 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'