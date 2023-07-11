Reddit users recently discussed storylines, characters, and other elements that the Marvel Cinematic Universe improved on from the comics. The movies have taken some of the most iconic comic plots and characters and elevated them to a whole new level.

From deepening complex characters like Loki to reinventing origin stories for heroes like Ant-Man, the films have crafted a cohesive universe that both comic readers and movie fans can enjoy. Here are 10 storylines that, according to Reddit, the MCU did even better than the comics.

10 Mantis as a Character

In the comics, Mantis was basically just a martial artist and empath. But in the MCU, she's so much more — a complex and compelling character that stole our hearts as a Guardian of the Galaxy. Her relationship with all the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy just goes to show how much her character has developed, especially in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Redditor RichardTheEgg said, "Might be controversial, but I really like MCU Mantis. Barely any relation to the comics version, but I'm OK with that." The user MemeHermetic replied, "I find them so radically different that I am happy to say that they are both great."

9 Steve and Bucky's Relationship

The deep friendship between Steve Rogers and future Thunderbolts leader Bucky Barnes is at the heart of Captain America’s story. In the MCU, their close bond and shared experiences shape Steve’s motivation and values. When Bucky falls from the train in Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve’s anguish fuels his determination to defeat Hydra. His quest to save Bucky from Hydra’s control gives Steve purpose in The Winter Soldier.

Their bittersweet reunion in Captain America: Civil War and reconciliation in Avengers: Infinity War show how their brotherly connection endured despite everything. For Steve, Bucky represents home and the good in the world worth fighting for. Redditor 2JasonGrayson8 commented, "Having Bucky be so much closer to Steve as kids and having grown up together made the entire winter soldier arc feel more personal and important to Steve."

8 Sam's Origin Story

The MCU took Sam Wilson’s origin story to new heights. Rather than just giving Cap a sidekick, they made Sam a complex character and true hero in his own right. By the time Sam takes up the shield in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you feel he’s earned it.

Redditor Ultralusk said, "Sam Wilson's origin story in the MCU is leagues better than in the comics," to which many users replied to defend the Snap Wilson storyline created by Red Skull using the Cosmic Cube.

7 WandaVision > House of M

The MCU took Wanda Maximoff’s story in a much more compelling direction than the comics. Rather than reducing Wanda to a mentally ill woman who manipulates reality on a whim in House of M, the show explored her immense power and grief in a complex, thoughtful way.

Redditor TheRecusant's comment, "WandaVision’s take on House of M is less of a disservice to Wanda or more sympathetic to her at least," was second-guessed by no other user which goes to show just how much better WandaVision is.

6 Thor and Loki's Relationship

The MCU took Thor and Loki’s complicated brotherly relationship to new depths. Their tumultuous backstory — banished from Asgard, fighting for Odin’s approval — built a foundation of resentment and jealousy that fueled their antagonism. But over many battles and adventures, their bond grew stronger.

Redditor uselessbeing666 said, "He just always felt like a once-a-week villain kinda thing in the comics with no real personality beyond wanting to be Thor's kryptonite. I also love the fact that Thor and Loki's relationship isn't one-dimensional fighting like it is in the comics." Thor came to understand Loki’s pain and need for purpose, while Loki recognized Thor’s noble spirit. By Thor: Ragnarok, they were fighting side by side, and in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki sacrificed himself to save Thor without hesitation. Though their paths often diverged, their brotherhood remained.

5 Loki's Complex Character

Loki has always been the complicated, morally ambiguous trickster of the MCU. Unlike his comic book counterpart, the movies gave him a complex backstory and character arc that made him a far more sympathetic villain which is confirmed by Redditor BitterFuture when they say, "In the comics, he's not a character, he's a caricature. He's not charismatic or witty or charming. He's an ass who calls himself "the God of Evil" while repeatedly trying to kill his entire family over and over and over again. He never speaks except to lie."

His desire to please his father Odin and brother Thor, yet always feeling like an outcast, gave him depth. We saw his pain, jealousy, and inner turmoil in a way the comics never explored. By the time Infinity War and Endgame rolled around, Loki had become more of an antihero than a villain. His wit, charm, and Tom Hiddleston’s pitch-perfect performance made him an unforgettable and complex character.

4 RDJ as Tony Stark Saved the Character

You have to admit, pre-MCU Tony Stark was kind of a mess. The comics portrayed him as an arrogant womanizer struggling with alcoholism. RDJ's charismatic and nuanced performance transformed Tony into a complex and likable hero that anchored the MCU. His quick wit and humor gave heart to a character that could have easily come across as unlikable.

RDJ made Stark's journey from "genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist" to a self-sacrificing hero compelling and believable. It's hard to imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe without RDJ's Tony Stark at the center of it all. Redditor peedge0419 said, "Tony Stark overall. I was never a fan of the character in the comics, but RDJ's take on him made him much more likable for me."

3 Science of Pym Particles

The Pym Particles in the MCU provide an interesting sci-fi explanation for Ant-Man’s size-changing powers. In the comics, Pym Particles were never fully explained, but the movies explore how they can alter the distance between atoms, allowing objects to shrink or grow while maintaining their mass.

Redditor Jaebird0388 also adds, "Hank Pym’s treatment in the MCU is of a better standard when it came to his mental health. It’s stated in the first Ant-Man how the Pym Particles influence the user’s mental state, and we see a bit more of the toll it took on him in the sequel. All of which did not involve him developing a dissociative identity disorder and TV soap opera-level domestic violence."

2 Moon Knight's Powers

Moon Knight’s powers in the MCU are way more realistic than in the comics. In the comics, Moon Knight’s powers come from the moon god Khonshu, giving him superhuman strength, endurance, and reflexes that vary with the lunar cycle. The MCU grounded this by implying his powers could stem from a dissociative identity disorder. His combat skills, gadgets, and “powers” seem linked more to his mental state than any mystical moon magic.

"The way they made Moon Knights's powers more cohesive. Him being able to switch between personalities on a dime and those personalities having different fighting styles is a perfect way to adapt an otherwise confusing powerset for the screen," says Redditor DrGutz.

1 Thanos' Motivation

The MCU gave Thanos more depth and nuance. Rather than simply courting Death, MCU Thanos believes overpopulation will lead to the universe’s ruin. His solution? Halve all life to ensure prosperity. While extreme, his motive comes from a place of caring - in his own twisted way.

Redditor Itthefifth even goes on to say, "To me, it’s gotta be Thanos. Changing his entire motivation from courting Mistress Death to this sage-like conservationist with deep convictions and powerful inner wisdom just elevated him to an entirely different level for me."

