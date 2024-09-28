The Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially in the Infinity Saga, seems to have an incredibly good batting average when it comes to hits at the theaters, especially when it comes to box office results. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, up there above the likes of Star Wars and Harry Potter, despite being younger than both of them, which is an impressive feat.

There are ten Marvel Cinematic Universe films that have gone the distance and passed the threshold of $1 billion at the worldwide box office. For the most part, it takes a pretty good (or controversial) movie to get as many audience members into theaters as necessary to hit the milestone; thankfully, pretty much all of Marvel Studios' movies in the $1 billion+ club are very good. But does total monetary gross equate to quality? Not necessarily. These are all the billion-dollar MCU movies ranked by how good they are, how well they have aged, and how important they are to the franchise a sa whole.

10 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Directed by Shane Black

While it may have gotten some light flak at the time, looking back, Iron Man 3 is a good film. It's not perfect and not what people necessarily expected, but it's a solid ending to the character's trilogy. It introduced a lot of new concepts, not only to the Iron Man franchise but to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in total. The film grew Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) character a lot more, adding more depth and growth to the story that began with The Avengers.

Tony's journey in Iron Man 3 is super compelling. It explores his trauma and his increasing sense of purpose as a hero, which would impact his decisions in future films, including creating Ultron (James Spader) and the Sokovia Accords. Iron Man 3's Mandarin twist remains very controversial, and it features less "Iron Man" action, but the story benefits from that, as it allows Tony to take center stage, grounding the action in something human.

9 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Directed by Joss Whedon

It only made sense that after the massive success of The Avengers, the film's sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, would also pass the $1 billion mark and crush it at the box office. Getting the legendary James Spader to voice Ultron was a very smart decision on Marvel Studios' part. While the film was not received nearly as well as the first, there's a ton of fun to be had in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Many didn't fully enjoy the way Ultron was written in the film, but he was still a great Marvel villain, regardless of comic accuracy. The way he represents the worst parts of humanity and Tony Stark's willingness to do whatever it takes to protect the Earth makes him a great adversary to the Avengers. Not to mention, Avengers: Age of Ultron also introduced fan favorites Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It's definitely a step down from its predecessor, but it's a solid entry into the larger MCU.

8 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Directed by Jon Watts

While it may be the weakest in the Tom Holland series, Spider-Man: Far From Home is proof of the trilogy's quality, as it's still super entertaining and also brought one of the better MCU villains in recent years, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). While the second act is neither here nor there, the first and third are great, and Mysterio's illusions allow for some of the best fights in the Spider-Man franchise.

Peter's character arc in Spider-Man: Far From Home is a wonderful continuation of his story from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Through his experiences abroad, Peter learns he doesn't need to be a big-time superhero to be great. Holland and his co-stars deliver incredible performances in this superhero movie, even if the story is riddled with plot holes and falls apart as soon as one looks into it. Still, every fight scene is super engaging, and the film works well enough as a middle entry to Peter's MCU story.

7 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Directed by Shawn Levy

This year's Marvel Cinematic Universe release and the first appearance of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in years, Deadpool & Wolverine was a huge hit not only at the box office but among fans and critics as well. It was great to see Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) back on the screen, with the film serving as the first real X-Men adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (while not really taking place on that Earth).

Part of what helped Deadpool & Wolverine draw people to theaters is the astounding cameos that shocked audiences. Of course, people would come back for the likes of Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Dafne Keen as X-23, and getting to see Channing Tatum finally have his go at Gambit. There were plenty of other great cameos, a competent villain, and a lighthearted yet high-stakes tone that made it a thrilling cinematic experience. Deadpool & Wolverine is a straightforward and somewhat basic superhero movie, but it delivers on nearly every front, making it one of the best MCU entries in a while.

6 'The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

The film that brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes together for the first time, Marvel's The Avengers, stunned audiences all around the world. It was one of the first major examples of multiple cinematic franchises coming together and crossing over into one big film. Therefore, The Avengers broke boundaries and had people flocking to theaters.

Not only did it bring some of the world's greatest superheroes together, but it gathered some of the best Hollywood actors together, as well. The Avengers succeeded by showcasing the classic superhero tropes — flashy action sequences, humor, sci-fi storylines — with a poignant story about coming together and facing a common threat. It had heart and purpose, making it the must-watch cinematic event of 2012. Today, The Avengers remains a highlight of the MCU and one of the best team movies ever.

5 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

What's better than bringing the Avengers together? Tearing them apart and having them duke it out on the big screen. One of the biggest parts of the superhero fan community is discussions about which hero could beat another in a fight. Captain America: Civil War answered them about by pitting Captain American against Iron Man. Moreover, the film introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe's versions of Spider-Man and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), making it even more of a must-watch.

Spider-Man is the most popular superhero, so it's only expected that his debut in the world's biggest franchise would be a sensation. He isn't the sole reason that the film did so well, though. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was already a spectacular hit at this point, so the heartbreak and excitement of seeing these beloved characters go against each other had people ecstatic, wondering how the battle would play out and what it would mean for the future of the Avengers.

4 'Black Panther' (2016)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

After his introduction to Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther took the world by storm and became the unexpected MVP of the film. So when his film came out, everyone knew it'd find success. With a predominantly Black cast, Ryan Coogler and crew provided representation never before seen in blockbuster cinema. The world of Wakanda itself is impressive and all-around incredible, with its all-women army, the Dora Milaje, being another great source of representation for women.

Aside from the film's social status, it was also just a great and well-made, incredibly well-written and with one of the best villains in superhero cinema, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Black Panther deals with genuine real-world social issues like racism and isolationism through the fantasy lens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helping the message come across extremely well. A landmark of representation, Black Panther mobilized audiences, effortlessly sailing past the one billion mark.