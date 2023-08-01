The Big Picture The MCU's success in the past was built on taking risks, telling compelling stories, and releasing films at a slower pace.

The oversaturation of Marvel content in recent years has led to audience fatigue and decreased box office performance.

To regain its former glory, Marvel needs to prioritize strong storytelling over quantity, as well as give creators more creative freedom and release films strategically.

Remember when a Marvel movie was a cultural landmark? Fans analyzed the tantalizing trailers and counted down the days until the midnight premiere. Likewise, casual moviegoers emerged in sold-out droves. Blockbuster event features have been a consistent presence for decades but were once rare enough, regardless of the franchise, to be thrilling. Admittedly, the mid-2000s theatrical landscape was a different beast compared to today. Iron Man, a risky venture capable of making or breaking Marvel Studios' franchise hopes, hit multiplexes in May 2008 to momentous success.

Two months later cinema's doors swung wide open for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, the much-anticipated and monumentally well-received second outing from the Caped Crusader's newest overseer. The Dark Knight course-corrected the public's perception of a cinematic Batman and Iron Man allowed Marvel to experiment with their properties in-house. Both films were studio tentpoles, but they carved out their respective successes through word of mouth, their directors' reputations, and comic fans who were ardently hungry for more. Circa-2008, you could taste the excitement in the air. To quote Taylor Swift, "It was rare, I remember it all too well."

Marvel Studios Started Small and Strong

As of this writing, Marvel's glory days seem firmly stuck in the rearview mirror. After the Walt Disney Company added Marvel Studios to their conglomerate fold in 2015, executives made a typical executive mistake. They saw something was financially successful and spammed the public with knock-offs for maximum monetary gain. This led to inevitable repercussions: 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to make back its budget at the box office. So did Warner Bros.'s The Flash, a paltry effort from Marvel's biggest "rival" in comics publishing. However, despite popular discourse, record-breaking hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse prove the public doesn't have so-called superhero fatigue. What we're feeling is "not another shoddy blockbuster" fatigue. In such a crowded film marketplace, theatergoers are recognizing excellent stories over schlock and being selective in their choices. As the undisputed comic book movie monarch, this all but demands Marvel reevaluate its future by remembering its past. To quote another Taylor Swift song out of context: Marvel, "you need to calm down" with all this content.

Media has always existed in a state of flux. The ruling film studios of the moment follow demonstrated trends and find either success or failure, then pivot accordingly. Filmmaking is art, but filmmaking is, sadly, also a business. Everything about Iron Man's debut in 2008 was a risk: Marvel Studios self-financing the project, emerging micro-and-mid-budget director Jon Favreau behind the wheel, and said director advocating for a lead actor mostly dismissed due to his difficult history with substances. Robert Downey Jr.'s enduring comeback is a phoenix story for the ages, with many predicting a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in his future for his rapturous Oppenheimer performance. In 2007, putting the keys to the Marvel movie kingdom in Downey Jr.'s hands was a bold move. Favreau was insistent: "We didn't want to just go with a safe choice," he told USA Today.

Even Iron Man's public perception needed adjusting. With Marvel's biggest names (Spider-Man and the X-Men) owned by Sony and 20th Century Fox, respectively, Marvel aimed to "position" the B-tier character Tony Stark "as a hero on the same level as Spidey." According to Joe Quesada, a Marvel comics writer and former Chief Creative Officer for Marvel Entertainment, Marvel held focus groups to correct the assumption that Iron Man was just a robot. "When [kids] found out that there was someone in the suit," Quesada wrote, "suddenly interest went off the charts."

Taking Risks Put Marvel on the Hollywood Map

Clearly, Marvel's tactics paid off. Iron Man announced itself as bombastically as its reformed hero with a total worldwide gross of $585M, permanently altering the movie landscape. The combination of top-notch story work, charmingly heartfelt characters, and splashy adventure won favor from both long-term comic fans and casual moviegoers drawn in by word of mouth. That good nature extended to Iron Man 2 in 2010 as well as 2011's Thor. The latter was another hazardous venture; Marvel's plans for an expansive mythos could've fallen through if audiences didn't respond to the Norse god. Director Kenneth Branagh's expertly Shakespearian hand guided the sensitive Thor to $449M worldwide. By the time The Avengers released in 2012, the hype was real — reflected in its $1.5B box office.

Smartly, Marvel Studios started small and slow. 2008 and 2010 saw one Iron Man film apiece. Even though Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger both debuted in the summer of 2011, they enhanced the wave of excitement generated by the studio's plans to unite their individual heroes. The Avengers' only real superhero competition was, again, Christopher Nolan, but The Dark Knight Rises operated in an entirely different tonal arena. The market wasn't yet overcrowded to stifling. Room existed for different styles to flourish while Marvel built its reputation as a consistently excellent studio. How, then, did the mighty fall?

Superhero Fatigue Doesn’t Exist, but "Bad Blockbuster" Fatigue Does

Image via Marvel Studios

Ever since the Walt Disney Company integrated Marvel Studios as an official subsidiary in 2015, providing fans with satisfying stories fell away in favor of maximum profit. There's no denying the MCU's success under Disney's leadership. Solid new characters emerged with Doctor Strange and a relaunch of Spider-Man, Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok vibrantly reset the rules, and Ryan Coogler's Black Panther did no less than shift the movie world. In 2019, eleven years after Tony Stark first set hearts alight, Avengers: Endgame briefly became the highest-grossing film of all time. Marvel seemed on top of the world.

Even the COVID-19 pandemic only put the spandex heroes on pause. From July 2021 through December 2021, Marvel released four movies. Some good grace remained from Endgame, especially since Cate Shortland's Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from director Destin Daniel Cretton marked increased inclusivity within the Marvel universe. Things grew dicey when we turn to television: five original Disney+ series debuted either back-to-back or in-between feature films. 2022 saw three movies in rapid succession as well as three television series dropped at a breakneck pace. When it came to the Marvel logo and predictable plots with increasingly dull third-act fight scenes, things were a veritable deluge. Compared to James Gunn's reliable directorial touch propelling Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to the financial tune of $844M and "the best second-weekend hold of any sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's second-week drop is "the biggest [...] in the franchise’s history."

The dwindling box office numbers of Marvel's feature films and recent series like Secret Invasion amounting to a drop in the ocean reflect an inconvenient yet undeniable truth: the public's tired. Emerging from the pandemic, audiences yearned to return to good films, escapism, and a sense of "normalcy" in a world increasingly devoid of it. But when general ticket prices are too expensive for one person let alone a large family, releasing blockbusters every weekend isn't sustainable for viewers or the Hollywood machine. In Marvel's case specifically, regular people can’t keep up with a stream of mediocre installments touting underdeveloped characters and lackluster story beats doubling as promotion for the next installment. Hollywood always misses the forest for the trees when it comes to why certain films resonate, and Marvel is no exception. An eagerness for compelling stories told with imaginative scale fell away, and now "superhero film" is a divisive term in pop culture discourse. 2024 risks continuing the Marvel oversaturation trend with six releases, film, and television, within months of one another.

Marvel Needs To Learn From ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer'

Image via Warner Bros.

Prioritizing a strong story over a big budget, and scattering out release dates, is the smartest move Marvel could make. Less is more because creators are allowed to breathe, to craft something with heart, grit, and artistry. It also leaves fans craving the next installment instead of rolling their eyes at Disney+'s latest marketing bombardment. If all Hollywood studios were intuitive, "Barbenheimer" would be the final signpost indicating an audience reckoning. Barbie and Oppenheimer are event movies with an irregular degree of creative freedom; audiences responded. Audiences also responded to Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Verse, two series with phenomenal reputations and years of development in between installments. Employing the right creatives a la Jon Favreau's "story-first" attitude was all that saved WandaVision, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel despite Phase 4's breathless schedule.

When considering Marvel's past success, it's important to remember that Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of culminations. Concluding the Infinity Saga required Marvel then prove why their existence remained relevant sans legacy characters. The answer is too typical of the history Hollywood seems ever-destined to repeat: Marvel’s overabundance of content backfired. So far, the studio's upcoming projects from 2025 to 2027 are scant. Hopefully, that tactic holds. It's unlikely the Disney-owned Marvel can reform the goodwill necessary to return their features to meaningful event status. Yet Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proves if the singular story is good, such a feat isn't impossible. It's time for one of the world's biggest moneymakers to return to the drawing board and remember what built their success — simplicity, time, and passion.