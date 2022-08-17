With only days away from the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel Studios has been promising a number of surprises from the series when it comes to the character present. And why wouldn't they? Part of the fun of the MCU is the feeling of an interconnected universe and seeing these characters interact in ways that are unexpected and fun.

And with its format as a half-hour legal comedy, She-Hulk also promises to be something of a "case of the week" kind of show where new characters show up every week, which could be the biggest draw of the show for casual fans. And while some characters like Wong and Daredevil have already been confirmed, there are a ton of possibilities for characters who can show up.

Betty Ross

One of the long-standing unresolved plotlines in the MCU involves Betty Ross and pretty much the rest of The Incredible Hulk, which is mostly due to a lack of a solo Hulk movie since 2008. While Hulk himself has evolved, his supporting cast has mostly remained in a strange limbo of being unresolved and forgotten outside of General Ross, whose appearances in Civil War and Infinity War were a nice surprise.

But with Abomination back in the fold and Hulk once again at the center of something, it's very likely that his storylines could be returning for a proper resolution. Betty Ross, Bruce's first love interest, could return briefly in the show to at least give closure to the said storyline, or maybe even rekindle some of that love.

Eros

This is a long shot, but it would be a fun nod to the comics. Eros, who was first introduced in the mid-credits scene of Eternals as played by Harry Styles, has his most famous storyline with She-Hulk where he gets put on trial for sexual assault. It was a controversial storyline but served as an interesting commentary on the problematic elements of his powers - which involve control over emotions.

This arc might be a bit too serious-minded for this show though, as the show seems to be taking a lighthearted approach to its legal cases and focusing on She-Hulk's comedic sensibilities. Still, it's hard to deny that an adaptation of Eros' storyline could be a chance for Marvel to really dig deep into some more hard-hitting topics.

Foggy Nelson

While Daredevil was seen in the trailer too much delight from fans, it's currently unclear what (or how big) his role will be in the series. But considering he's in costume, it's likely his role will be more than a simple cameo appearance and will likely have some kind of importance to the overall story. So, if that is the case, why not bring in his supporting cast?

And out of all of his cast members, Foggy is the most likely to show up. He's a lawyer similar to both Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters, which places him in the field, but he's also Murdock's most trusted friend and could show up as part of Murdock's team if he ends up being in the courtroom as well as in the costume.

Jessica Jones

Image via Netflix

While it's hard to say if the rest of the Defenders are going to make an appearance, Jessica Jones seems the most likely out of any of them. Besides being second to Matt in terms of popularity for the team, while Jessica Jones is a private eye and not a lawyer, her connections to crime as the "law" side of the equation might work with Jennifer's "order" side.

Plus, with their personalities, the two of them would simply be a hoot together. Both of them have sarcasm and confidence about themselves that would blend really well together, and you can bet that Krysten Ritter would have terrific chemistry with Tatiana Maslany.

Jimmy Woo

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

With the spike in the popularity of the character since WandaVision, it's a little odd that Marvel hasn't taken the chance to capitalize on it by bringing him more into the fold. While it's likely that may come to fruition in Phase 5, an appearance in She-Hulk could wait they've been waiting for.

Similar to Jessica Jones's status as a private investigator, Jimmy Woo could appear as part of the early investigation of a case or as somebody Jennifer needs to contact. If in a bigger role, he could even serve as a liaison to the FBI, though it's unclear if Jennifer will have such connections as trailers seem to indicate this is earlier on in her career.

Kingpin

Image via Disney+

If Daredevil is in your series, Kingpin isn't too far behind. And Kingpin has already made a significant appearance in Hawkeye as the lead antagonist, so it's possible that he could show up in a smaller role in She-Hulk, maybe even on trial.

This would also determine when She-Hulk possibly takes place, as the end of Hawkeye has Echo seemingly kill him, though he is set for a return in her solo series. Maybe She-Hulk could take place before the events of Hawkeye, showcasing Kingpin's early efforts to re-establish himself post-The Blip.

Sam Wilson

If you are going to do a superhero legal comedy, having a character like Sam Wilson is a no-brainer. Outside his connections to Bruce as a former Avenger, Sam Wilson is also the current Captain America, and likely has a pull in the legal system.

It's likely that an appearance from Sam would overtake much of the other characters in the show, so he likely wouldn't be there for very long. A short cameo would likely be best for this, and could also be a great way to possibly set up a future Avengers appearance for Jennifer.

Sharon Carter

As She-Hulk is going to have government ties, looking into characters that work in the government field is an obvious choice for appearances here. Probably the character that would be the most interesting to have on board would be Sharon Carter, aka the recently revealed Power Broker.

Considering the character's nature as the Power Broker hasn't been revealed to the heroes yet, we could Sharon using She-Hulk's status as a hero and lawyer for her own personal agenda. What that agenda is, has yet to be seen, but it could work as a fun setup for future storylines.

Skaar

Possibly the most exciting cameo possibility is a character who has yet to appear in the MCU at all. Skaar was introduced in the Planet Hulk storyline and is the son of Hulk and Caiera, possessing abilities from both parents and intelligence equal to an adult despite being exceptionally young.

While early ads made zero indication that She-Hulk would touch on elements of Planet Hulk after the storyline was loosely used in Thor: Ragnarok, a recently released clip sees an alien spaceship cause a car crash for Jennifer and Bruce. This could mean that Skaar could make an appearance, and if the rumors of a World War Hulk project are true this could be setting the stage for Hulk's biggest storyline ever in the MCU.

Valkyrie

While on the surface an appearance from Valkyrie doesn't make a lot of sense, Valkyrie could appear as a continuation of a seemingly long-lasting friendship between her and the Hulk. There is some implication that the Hulk was close with Valkyrie during his time on Sakaar, and an appearance in this show could use that as a way to introduce Jennifer to Valkyrie.

Plus, it would also give a chance to set up World War Hulk if the rumors of that project being in development are true. With her connections to Sakaar, it's possible Valkyrie would play a big role in that storyline if it goes through, and doing some setup here would make that story all the more satisfying to watch.

