The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is full of endless possibilities. Beginning over a decade ago with Iron Man, it’s unlikely anyone could have predicted where we’d be today. The Infinity Saga may have woven together with beloved heroes and villains from many franchises, but fans are still being caught off-guard by guest appearances and cameos.

Now that the multiverse is officially underway, debates on who the next big face to show up are always a talking point for fans. Whether it’s an actor reprising a role from a previous Marvel movie, a variant of an established character, or simply a new person altogether, the MCU keeps things hush-hush.

J.K Simmons – ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Fans of Spider-Man were able to rejoice and cheer when J. Jonah Jameson makes his surprise appearance at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. It is even more satisfying to see the wise-cracking, loud-mouthed Daily Bugle editor return because he is played by J.K Simmons, who notably crafted the role into his own with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Before this sequel’s release, speculation and theories about the MCU’s introduction to the multiverse were going wild. The arrival of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio only added fire to the fuel. However, nothing is set in stone until the mid-credits scene, which features J. Jonah Jameson broadcasting to New York City with an infamous distaste towards Spider-Man. His presence confirms the beginning of Marvel knitting in the multiverse theory, leaving it wide open for more familiar faces to re-enter the franchise.

Elon Musk – ‘Iron Man 2’

Iron Man 2 is jam-packed with action, Easter eggs, and surprise cameos – fans may even remember future Marvel star Kate Mara having a run-in with Tony (Robert Downey Jr.). Another familiar face who encounters the billionaire genius is Elon Musk, who is often compared as being the real-life equivalent of Tony Stark.

It's almost fitting that Tony would have connections to well-known CEOs in hindsight. The duo looks to be on excellent terms with one another, though Musk is only spotted in the one scene. This is a great way to showcase Tony’s philanthropical reach and is a fun little nod to pulling the real world into the MCU.

Kenneth Branagh – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Kenneth Branagh leads an impressive career spanning over four decades! With Branagh, entertainment is almost a guarantee, including those times he works his magic behind the lens; the British actor and filmmaker delve into the MCU by directing the first chapter of Thor, the fourth film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His venture with Marvel does not end there, though. Nearly seven years later, Branagh returns to the superhero series, lending his voice to The Russo Brothers in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. It’s brief, but fans can hear Branagh call out the Asgardian distress signal at the very beginning of the movie. It’s a nice finishing touch to include in the franchise. Branagh’s endeavor with Marvel begins with the mighty Norse god and (presumably) ends with the Norseman; we’ll just have to wait and see if the British actor and filmmaker will make yet another comeback.

Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, and Sam Neill – ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The Thor series takes a leaf out of Guardians of the Galaxy and switches up for a more tongue-in-cheek installment with Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), along with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), is generally considered the team's muscle; he can be blissfully ignorant but hilariously so. Like Hemsworth’s approach to the character Thor: Ragnarok pokes some serious fun at itself.

One unexpected moment of hilarity comes from Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Hemsworth’s real-life brother, Luke Hemsworth. The trio portrays actors on Asgard, putting on a performance mimicking the life of Thor. While Damon and Neill play fictionalized accounts of Loki and Odin, the older Hemsworth jumps into his brother’s shoes. Damon is pretty much renowned for cameos at this point, and it makes sense for Luke Hemsworth to rib into the leading man, but it gives viewers a moment of lighthearted disbelief. Their respective guest spots add to the comedic tone of the third chapter.

Charlize Theron – ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

One of the latest theater clap moments of the MCU is the Illuminati’s debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Still, their introductions are arguably overshadowed by another comic counterpart showing up. There are several figures whose entrances are managed to be kept as a total surprise until the moment calls for it, and amongst the bunch is Charlize Theron’s Clea.

Clea is a powerful sorceress from the Dark Dimension; her mid-credits cameo launches her involvement with the MCU as she enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). It is already looking like Clea will be an integral part of future films — fans of the comics will recall her connection to Doctor Strange and what it might mean for his journey. Expectations are high for upcoming additions to Phase Four, especially following Spider-Man: No Way Home. Multiverse of Madness does its best to uphold its list of stars and succeeds, for the most part, teasing only voice-overs and artillery in the trailer.

Brad Pitt – ‘Deadpool 2’

Technically the Deadpool movies aren’t officially a part of the MCU (yet at least), but how many people actually saw this cameo coming? What starts as a humorous gag over an invisible ally turns into one of the most bizarre surprise appearances in Marvel history.

Considering his lack of visual presence, The Vanisher’s screen time in Deadpool 2 is practically non-existent. No one could have ever suspected he would be portrayed by Hollywood royalty. The Vanisher joins Wade’s (Ryan Reynolds) X-Force team to protect Russell (Julian Dennison) from Cable’s (Josh Brolin) attack. However, like the other members of X-Force bar Domino (Zazie Beetz), he is killed in a comedic fashion, and his identity is revealed — played by none other than Brad Pitt. His appearance is literally a blink-and-miss-it moment, yet it is a highly memorable shot.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

