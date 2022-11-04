The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exponentially expanding, from starting as feature films to full-fledged franchises and series based on singular characters. However, as the original Avengers move on, are killed off canonically, or step down from their positions, new ones must fill their spot.

Many fans have speculated that the next set of Avengers will be the Young Avengers or Dark Avengers. Either is likely, but there will most definitely be new Avengers joining as well. However, from the characters already introduced to the Universe, there are a few contenders.

Thena

Thena is one of the Eternals, from Marvel’s The Eternals. The film, a standalone containing an entirely new cast of characters that failed to include any of the original Avengers characters, received poor reviews and responses from audience members. Nevertheless, there will be a sequel.

Thena is one of the Eternals. She has mighty powers including levitation, manipulating molecules, her bow of fire, and more. Though it is unlikely that the Eternals will cross paths with the Avengers, there is a small chance that Thena could make an appearance.

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider is another character that is rumored to be making an appearance in the MCU in the coming few years. There have been numerous Ghost Rider films in the past, but none that would officially tie into the MCU. Ghost Rider is an antihero who sold his soul to “Satan” (really, it was Mephisto) to save his family member.

In doing so, he finds he has new powers including turning into a flaming skeletal being who drives a motorcycle and uses his chains to drag demons back to hell. Though it is unlikely that Ghost Rider will be an Avenger, he will definitely be making an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four is a fan-favorite superhero team of scientists. Mr. Fantastic can stretch his body, Invisible Woman can turn, well, invisible and blast others, The Human Torch can become engulfed in fire and soar into the sky, and the Thing, a rock-like man with superhuman strength.

Fans have already received a tease of The Fantastic Four in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madnessand they will be joining the MCU in their own movie, but of course, it is still in the air if they will join the Avengers or be a separate team.

Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova was first seen in Black Widow in which she played Black Widow’s sister who also trained with her to become a Widow. Since then, Belova has been seen in other Marvel projects including Hawkeye, and will reprise her role in the new Thunderbolts movie.

That being said, it is unlikely that Belova would join the Avengers. However, that isn’t to say she will not be seen in an upcoming Avengers film. There will most definitely be some sort of crossover between the Thunderbolts and the Avengers.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk is one of the MCU’s newest characters, just debuting to the world in Disney+’s She-Hulk. In She-Hulk, the character is an attorney who comes into contact with her cousin’s (Bruce Banner) blood and transforms into a Hulk-like person similar to him.

While She-Hulk did not create the sort of buzz Marvel was most likely hoping it would, She-Hulk could still make an appearance in the Avengers team.

Shang-Chi

Image Via Disney

Shang-Chi recently debuted as one of the MCU’s first Asian Superheroes in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi was trained as an assassin by his father when his younger, but escape to a new life.

Later in life, he must confront his past to stop his father from releasing an evil force into the world while searching for a way to resurrect his wife from the dead. Shang-Chi is a likely addition to the Avengers, and Marvel fans should prepare for his more prominent role in the MCU.

Wong

Image via Disney+

Wong is a character from Doctor Strange, eventually becoming the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth. Wong has many of the powers Doctor Strange has, just without the power of an infinity stone. Wong has continued to appear in a variety of MCU movies and series, so clearly Marvel considers him a prominent figure they are going to continue to feature.

Wong could be a strong contender for an addition to the Avengers, but he will most likely work with them rather than be a part of their team.

America Chavez

America Chavez, or Miss America, was first seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the Marvel Comics, Miss America is a part of the Young Avengers.

While the Young Avengers have not debuted in the MCU nor been slated to debut, there is still time for the Young Avengers to assemble, and…they have! There is a great chance that this multi-faceted superhero will take charge as a part of the next Avengers.

Ironheart

Image via Marvel

Ironheart is the next generation’s Iron Man figure. Ironheart is a young woman who, according to the comics, is a super-genius who designs a high-tech suit of armor similar to the Iron Man armor for herself. She then meets with Tony Stark, who deems her a superhero.

While she has not appeared in the MCU yet and therefore cannot meet Tony Stark, she will be seen in the next Black Panther movie titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and will be seen in her own series titled Ironheart. She is most definitely in the next generation of the Avengers.

Ms. Marvel

Image via Disney+

Another definite addition to the next generation of the Avengers is Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel is a superhero who bears many of the same powers as Captain Marvel, her idol. She recently was the center of a Disney+ series titled Ms. Marvel, which explained her origin story as a young Muslim girl and outcast who idolizes superheroes and finally becomes one herself.

Considering the series received rave reviews and Ms. Marvel is a part of the Young Avengers in the comics, she is a very likely contender for the next generation of Avengers.

