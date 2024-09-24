If there is a franchise that has some of the greatest castings in cinema, it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems to have nothing but great castings by the incredible Sarah Halley Finn and has provided some of the best superhero film performances of all time. It feels pretty unlikely for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a truly bad casting, but it's not impossible, as there are a very select few that were not too great.

A bad casting in the MCU is more complex than in other franchises. The actors they hire are incredibly talented but they are simply miscast or didn't give a particularly believable performance; that doesn't make them bad performers, it just means they are out of their element. There is absolutely nothing against the actors in these roles, but it's undeniable that they were far from the right choice. These are the worst castings in the MCU, ranked by how little they fit their respective role and how disappointing their performances ultimately were.

10 Flash Thompson

Played by Tony Revolori

Image via Marvel Studios

Anyone aware of the Spider-Man mythos knows that Flash Thompson is typically a jock and bully to Peter Parker, making his high school life way harder than it needs to be. So, when the world was introduced to Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) life in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) seemed pretty out of place.

Tony Revolori is a wonderful performer, especially if one checks out other films he's in, like Dope and The Grand Budapest Hotel. But his casting as Flash Thompson just didn't make sense, and the weak writing certainly didn't do him any favors. All around, Flash was played and written less like a bully and more like an annoying classmate of Peter's. It's a valid approach; it's just not who Flash Thompson is.

9 Cassie Lang ('Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania')

Played by Kathryn Newton

Image via Marvel Studios

The character of Cassie Lang has been through a good couple of castings in the MCU, with the child version in the first two Ant-Man movies being the best. The most recent iteration, which sees Kathryn Newton in the role during Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is less than ideal.

Newton replaced Emma Fuhrmann, which confused fans who really enjoyed her performance in Avengers: Endgame. When she finally debuted in Quantumania, many struggled to get behind her casting. Newton's performance wasn't terrible — in fact, she's quite engaging, all things considered. However, the reason and intention behind her casting didn't sit well with fans. Newton is a painfully obvious case of star casting, but she wasn't unique enough in the role to justify the recast in the first place.

8 Yon-Rogg

Played by Jude Law

Image via Marvel Studios

It's hard not to enjoy a good Jude Law performance. He's a phenomenal, Oscar-nominated actor who has brought great performances to films like The Talented Mr. Ripley and will be appearing in upcoming projects like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. But when it comes to his casting in Captain Marvel as the villain Yon-Rogg, there were some things left to be desired.

Yon-Rogg's status as a villain was supposed to be more of a secret than the film lets it be. However, Law's mere casting and his performance made it quite obvious that the character was up to no good. Captain Marvel is already as formulaic a superhero movie as they come, and Law's performance didn't really sell what the character was supposed to be. A less recognizable and more subtle performer would've been a better choice.

7 Hope van Dyne

Played by Evangeline Lilly

Image via Marvel Studios

Ant-Man introduced a more abrasive version of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). However, fans of the Marvel universe know the character of the Wasp overall as a more lighthearted character who simply strives to do good. While Hope van Dyne is more of an original character to the MCU and not the comic book version of the Wasp, she still deviates from what the character is most famous for.

Lilly simply doesn't play the character with much, well, hope. Instead, she opts for a more confrontational and bleak version that just feels a bit wrong. Part of this issue can be blamed on writing and directing, but Lilly just didn't feel like the right choice for the Wasp, especially in a film as silly as Ant-Man. More could have been done to help her a better fit with the character's heart and soul, but she simply didn't bring it.

6 Betty Ross

Played by Liv Tyler

Image via Marvel Studios

Fun fact: The Incredible Hulk is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film that was not cast by Sarah Halley Finn, and it shows. When it came to casting Hulk's (Edward Norton) love interest in The Incredible Hulk, Marvel opted for Liv Tyler, a great actress who often struggles to find roles that live up to her talents.

Unfortunately, Tyler didn't seem very invested in the role of Betty. She is great in the Lord of the Rings franchise and Armageddon, but she looked out of place in The Incredible Hulk, especially considering Betty gets nothing to do in the plot other than serve as Bruce's last tie to his humanity. Tyler and Edward Norton had pretty much no chemistry on screen, ruining the believability of the relationship and taking down some of the compelling aspects of the film.

5 Quaz

William Jackson Harper

Image via Marvel Studios

While not as famous as the other actors, William Jackson Harper is one of the more talented actors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Gaining popularity from his wonderful work on The Good Place and Midsommar, Harper became quite popular on the internet, and people were excited to finally see him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans across the internet theorized that he could potentially be playing the leader of The Fantastic Four, Reed Richards. Unfortunately, though, William Jackson Harper ended up playing Quaz, a pretty inconsequential character who's likely a one-and-done. This is a bad casting purely because it's a gigantic waste of an incredible actor who fans believed would be great for a key figure in the future of the MCU.

4 Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Played by Edward Norton

Image via Universal Pictures

The discussion surrounding whether Edward Norton or Mark Ruffalo is the superior Hulk has been swirling around the internet since Ruffalo was announced for Marvel's The Avengers. At the end of the day, Norton lost his position for a reason, and it was a pretty good one.

Norton was a poor casting choice on Marvel Studios' part because of how off he looks in the world of superheroes. There's a quality to his performance in The Incredible Hulk that makes it seem as though he is uncomfortable with the material. As mentioned previously, Norton had zero chemistry with Liv Tyler and, to make matters worse, looked out of place trying to fit into the larger Marvel universe. His want for creative control and his headbutting with Marvel Studios just made it not a great match.

3 Kaecilius

Played by Mads Mikkelsen

Image via Marvel Studios

If there's an underrated Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it's Doctor Strange, but the weakest part is its villain. Mads Mikkelsen is another unfortunate case of an incredible actor who was wasted on a part that simply didn't work for them and their talents. Mikkelsen is a titan in the industry, and it sucked to see him in a role that was such a nothing entry into his career.

Thankfully, Mikkelsen claimed Doctor Strange is some of the most fun he's had on a film set, but his enjoyment didn't come through in the final product. Indeed, Mikkelsen looks bored in every scene he's in, perhaps because he was most likely interacting with a green screen. Whether his performance was left on the cutting room floor or it was just a case of poor direction, Mikkelsen didn't feel like he was necessarily fit for the role. It doesn't help that Kaecilius is such a nothing role, but Mikkelsen has elevated similar thinly written roles in movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore; none of his trademark devilish charm is present in Doctor Strange.

2 Malekith

Played by Christopher Eccleston

Image via Marvel Studios

Oh, to be a seasoned, talented and veteran actor who was cast in none other than Thor: The Dark World, often considered one of, if not the worst, Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Poor Christopher Eccleston got the short end of the stick when cast as the main villain. His performance is bland and lifeless and not to the full fault of Eccleston, as he is fully covered up, making him essentially invisible.

Maybe Eccleston could tell there was not much on paper for the character and decided to give only his bare minimum or the performance was destroyed in post-production. The fact remains, there's nothing of Eccleston in Malekith, to the point where, unless one was directly told, it'd be pretty impossible to tell it's the actor under the makeup. Malekith is easily one of the worst villains of all time and a wasteful use of Christopher Eccleston's talents.