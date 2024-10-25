The Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought forth versions of everyone's favorite character that have easily become some of the most iconic. However, the source material iterations of the characters in the Marvel universe are commonly known as the best versions out there. But, there have been many times in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken a character from the books and completely improved upon them.

While it may be the source material, the comic universe is far from perfect. Many times, this opens up the door for the folks over at Marvel Studios to come in and take the less-than-ideal aspects of iconic characters and craft them into better adaptions. This is not to say that the comic adaptions are bad. There have been decades upon decades of stories where characters change and flow. However, when it comes to comparing the film iterations to the first original versions of these characters in the comics, there are a good handful of ones that outshine the source material.

10 Thanos

Played by Josh Brolin

The Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is one of the best villains in superhero cinema history. There's a reason, though, that Marvel fans were so excited when he was teased at the end of The Avengers. Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet storyline from the comics are both very beloved by Marvel fans. But when it came to adapting the villain to the films, Marvel Studios took steps to make the character a lot easier to write and more palatable for general audiences.

The biggest character aspect and motivation of Thanos in the comics in the beginning was his obsession with Marvel's Goddess Death. He wanted so badly to impress her and win her favor that he sought out the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the universe. While this certainly worked for the comics, Marvel Studios redid his motivations to be more noble and understandable, which is a huge aspect of the character that people really love. People adore that Thanos' motivation is understandable and has truth to it. Had they gone the lengths to introduce Goddess Death and use his motivation from the comics, then viewers may have found less reason to invest in the villain.

9 Adrian Toomes/The Vulture

Played by Michael Keaton

Ever since the cancelation of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4, fans have been begging to see the Vulture (Michael Keaton) face off with the web-slinger on screen. So, when it was announced that he would be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first solo outing for the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Homecoming, people were super excited. To make matters better, Marvel and Sony took a character who started his comics career in a less than cinematic fashion and made him a super compelling foe for Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

When the bird-like villain was initially introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #2 (1963), the Vulture was merely an old man in a vulture costume. There was nothing wrong with the villain, and he certainly gave Spidey a run for his money. The Marvel Cinematic Universe came in and gave him both a motivation and a costume that both modernized him and made him more compelling. Making him someone who was screwed over by Peter's mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), and using him as a way to represent the negative aspects of Stark was perfect. His costume being the way it is, also makes it more realistic and cool-looking.

8 M'Baku

Played by Winston Duke

A breakout fan favorite character from the Black Panther corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who was both hilarious and badass was none other than M'Baku (Winston Duke). He makes quite the first impression in the first act of the first Black Panther film and would go on to become a vital character in the storyline and, later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. Especially when he helped T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) lead the charge in Wakanda during Avengers: Infinity War.

In the comic universe, M'Baku is a villain also known as the Man-Ape. He has a very interesting background and one that is also quite similar to his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He, too, hated the idea of the technological advancement of Wakanda and challenged T'Challa's right to the throne. Rather than becoming a frienemy and charismatic character people fell in love with, M'Baku stayed as a villain and was simply far less interesting and compelling than his film counterpart.

7 Erik Killmonger

Played by Michael B. Jordan

Right next to Thanos, one of the greatest and most loved villains in superhero cinema is none other than Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) from the Black Panther franchise. His familial connection to T'Challa and ideals of how Wakanda should operate had people incredibly invested in the character. In the comics, though, Killmonger has no familial relation to the king of Wakanda and was kidnapped by Klaw (Andy Serkis) at a young age to become a slave to mine Vibranium.

He also happens to have a pet white leopard named Preyy, which is pretty cool. However, the film adaption of the character had a lot stronger legs to stand on when it came to his motivations and characterization. Rather than being a hateful, buff warrior, the films brought a hateful but inspired man who dreamt of using Wakanda's technology to liberate people across the planet. Killmonger brought a lot of truth to what he sought out of ruling the isolated country. So much so, that T'Challa takes inspiration at the end of the film and opens Wakanda's borders to the rest of the world. Plus, the portrayal from the iconic Michael B. Jordan made this characterization even more compelling.

6 Wong

Played by Benedict Wong

Everyone loves Benedict Wong and his portrayal of Wong in Doctor Strange and the rest of the film universe. Wong is a crucial character to Marvel Studios' movie universe and is many people's favorite character from the Doctor Strange area of the world. However, the source material introduction of the character was far different and far more problematic.

Wong in the comics, while talented and skilled, was treated more like a sidekick rather than a peer of the Sorcerer Supreme. The worst part about the comics version of the character is that, in his introduction and original iteration, Wong represented a lot of problematic racial stereotypes that were quite hurtful to many. He also had little-to-no personality. Marvel Studios fixed this by giving him a way better characterization and making him a peer who is just as skilled and adept at the Mystic Arts as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), for the most part.

5 Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America

Played by Anthony Mackie

If someone told the Marvel Comics version of Falcon (Anthony Mackie) who he would become in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he wouldn't believe them, but would be incredibly excited. In his original introduction, Falcon sported a more skin-tight, superhero-esque costume. But when he was introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he was a more militaristic adaption of the character and while he didn't have a real costume, he would come to get one that is really well-made.

The military-based origin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe connects him a lot more to Captain America (Chris Evans). Whereas, Captain America first encountered Falcon on a random island and he was apparently a criminal beforehand. He also wielded the ability to telepathically speak to birds. While Falcon in the comics is pretty cool, he doesn't feel like he fits into the Captain America world as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe adaption does.