The hunt for the Infinity Stones has been the engine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the bulk of its existence, culminating in Avengers: Endgame at the end of Phase 3. Thanos admitted to destroying the Infinity Stones in the current timeline, so it is safe to assume that they are retired from the MCU, at least for the time being.

Now that the Infinity Saga has officially drawn to a close, fans can reflect on years' worth of movies and discuss how things could have gone differently, the implications of the multiverse for the Stones, and who in the MCU made the best use of the Infinity Stones when they had the chance.

10 Red Skull

Johann Schmidt, better known as Red Skull (played by Hugo Weaving in Captain America and by Ross Marquand in Infinity War and Endgame), was the first person in the MCU to harness the power of an Infinity Stone. His use of the Tesseract, which contained the Space Stone, enabled him to invent super-powerful weapons that would have likely turned the tide of World War II if not for Captain America's interference.

When Red Skull was thwarted, he grabbed the Tesseract and was whisked away, presumably dead, until Avengers: Infinity War revealed that he had been teleported to the planet Vormir and forced to become the keeper of the Soul Stone. Given his ambition for world domination and the assumption that he is free of his duty now that the Soul Stone has been claimed, audiences are left to speculate whether he will rear his red, ugly head again in the MCU's future.

9 Ronan the Accuser

Ronan (Lee Pace) defected from the Accusers, a Kree military force, when they accepted an armistice with the Nova Empire. He agreed to give Thanos the Orb in exchange for the destruction of Xandar, a prominent planet within the Nova domain but reneged on this deal once he realized that the Orb housed the Power Stone.

Ronan was defeated by the Guardians of the Galaxy, but not before landing on the surface of Xandar, where he very nearly used the Power Stone to destroy the planet before being distracted by Star-Lord's dance-off challenge. His downfall was his arrogance in betraying Thanos and monologuing to the Guardians instead of just destroying the planet.

8 Star-Lord (and the Guardians of the Galaxy)

Star-Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), heroically sacrificed himself to save planet Xandar from decimation by the Power Stone at the hands of Ronan. As the Stone began to tear him apart, the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy joined him and distributed its energy between them. Together, they were able to take control of the Power Stone and destroy Ronan.

Not only did they save the entire planet, but the Guardians of the Galaxy made history by commanding the power of an Infinity Stone among (mostly) mortals. They then entrusted the Power Stone's care to the Nova Corps, who kept it safe until Thanos took it.

7 Malekith

Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) was the leader of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim who sought to destroy the Nine Realms and return the universe to the primordial darkness in which his people thrived. He was after the Aether, the weapon that he crafted from the Reality Stone, which he intended to use during the Convergence, an event during which the Nine Realms aligned and the barriers between them weakened.

Malekith was killed by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his friends, but not before coming rather close to annihilating reality as we know it. The methods he used to turn the Reality Stone into the Aether are unknown, but had he been able to access the Stone's full power, his incursion could have gone very differently.

6 Doctor Strange

Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) began his sorcerer training at Kamar-Taj. It was there that he first took possession of the Eye of Agamotto, created by Earth's first sorcerer supreme to contain the Time Stone. Against his allies' warnings, Strange continued experimenting with its power. It proved crucial to his defeat of Dormammu, a being of the Dark Dimension who sought to consume Earth.

Doctor Strange also used the Time Stone as a bargaining chip to prevent Thanos from killing Iron Man, who went on to reverse The Snap and bring back everyone Thanos killed.

5 Loki

Loki, God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston), nearly achieved domination of Earth with the use of two Infinity Stones: the Space Stone in the form of the Tesseract, and the Mind Stone hidden within the Scepter, given to him by Thanos himself. Thanos and Loki struck a bargain that would see Loki become ruler of Earth while Thanos would claim the Tesseract.

Loki used the Tesseract to open portals allowing the Chitauri army to invade New York City, and he used the Scepter to control the minds of key players on Earth, like Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård). His invasion only failed because the Avengers assembled for the first time to defeat him. Since then, the character has had one of the best redemption arcs in the MCU.

4 Vision

Vision (Paul Bettany) made great use of the Mind Stone, being that it was the thing that brought him to life. His body was initially created by and for Ultron, but it was stolen by the Avengers, who uploaded Tony Stark's artificial intelligence, J.A.R.V.I.S., into it. With the addition of the Mind Stone and Thor's lightning, Vision was born.

Vision proved to be one of the most powerful Avengers and was instrumental in Ultron's defeat. He also allowed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to destroy the Mind Stone, ending his life before Thanos could obtain it. Unfortunately, Thanos used the Time Stone to reverse this sacrifice and take the Mind Stone for himself.

3 The Hulk

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) was able to merge both sides of his split psyche, taking the physical form of the Hulk while retaining Banner's intellect, creating a new incarnation called "Smart Hulk." After the Avengers completed their time heist to retrieve the Infinity Stones from the past, it was Banner who volunteered to put on the newly minted Nano Gauntlet, surmising that he had the best chance of survival.

He was successful in reversing Thanos's snap. But the strain nearly wrecked him, and the arm he had placed into the gauntlet was severely charred. Still, he reversed the greatest tragedy in the MCU to date.

2 Thanos

The Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) was the most powerful cosmic character in the MCU for most of its lifespan. His quest for the Infinity Stones was the reason Loki invaded Earth and Ronan attacked Xandar. In the end, he succeeded in amassing all six Infinity Stones to perform "The Snap," eliminating half of all life in the universe.

The damage the Nano Gauntlet did to the Hulk, one of the most powerful beings on Earth, compared to the ease with which Thanos wields the Stones, speaks to Thanos's incredible power. After The Snap, he destroyed the Infinity Stones. When the Avengers traveled back in time to recover them, a past version of Thanos very nearly succeeded in using them again, only to be foiled at the last moment by Iron Man.

1 Iron Man

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was the last person to use the Infinity Stones. The Avengers successfully undid Thanos's Snap, but a past version of him came to the present to reclaim all the Infinity Stones that the Avengers had plucked from various points in the timeline. Just before Thanos could use them, Iron Man snatched the Stones from his Infinity Gauntlet and attached them to his suit, snapping his fingers and erasing Thanos and his army from reality.

It cost him his life, but Tony Stark was able to use the Infinity Stones to end Thanos's existential threat once and for all, preserving life on Earth and every other planet. There is no better way to use the Stones than saving the entire universe. It's no wonder why he is one of the most beloved characters in the MCU.

