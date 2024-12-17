When adapting source material to film or television, filmmakers have the chance to take any character and transform them into someone new to fit their story. One of the best to do it is James Gunn, taking characters from Marvel Comics and turning them into someone different with a new role in his ever-expanding cosmic corner of the MCU. Thus, many characters from Marvel Comics, who have little to nothing to do or lack substance, have become far better than they were before.

Most of the time, this approach allows certain figures to be leagues more important than they ever were before. Often, it's a side character in a film, as most protagonists are brought from large roles in the pages of the Marvel universe, but there are some instances where large characters become even more important. These are the characters who are far more important in the MCU than they ever were in the comics, with some even becoming cornerstones of the live-action franchise.

10 Brad Davis

Played by Remy Hii

In the Amazing Spider-Man comic books, Brad Davis has one of the most simple roles ever, to the point where he could even be considered a "nothing" character; most people actually had no clue the guy even existed. First appearing in Amazing Spider-Man #188 (1978), Brad was the football quarterback at Empire State University that Mary Jane dated on her break with Peter. That's it. After that, he did nothing of any substance.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, however, Brad Davis (Remy Hii) has a far larger role. He serves as one of the main antagonists in the film and provides pretty much all the conflict for Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) civilian side. Brad is a huge part of the story of Peter and Michelle Jones-Watson (Zendaya), acting as the main obstacle in Peter's high school life and even threatening to affect his superhero persona.

9 Taserface

Played by Chris Sullivan

Funny enough, Taserface appeared in the first issue of the 1990 run of Guardians of the Galaxy (1990) as the primary antagonist. He fought against this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy and made 8 more appearances afterward, but had generally no real impact on the overall plot.

Taserface (Chris Sullivan) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a massive player in the plot as one of the main antagonists of the movie. He organizes the entire Ravager mutiny against Yondu (Michael Rooker) and takes Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) captive with him. Taserface murders dozens of Ravagers and acts as the punchline for one of the funniest jokes in the film.

8 Roger Harrington

Played by Martin Starr

Peter Parker's hilarious teacher has a far lesser role in the Amazing Spider-Man comics than in the films. When the hero is looking to get a job at Midtown High as a teacher, Mr. Harrington happens to be his employer. However, he has pretty much zero importance in the canon aside from his eventual death in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #13 (2006).

On the contrary, Mr. Harrington (Martin Starr) in the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment films has a part in every film of the Spider-Man trilogy. He's typically a more comedic character who harbors a deep admiration for Spider-Man and is ecstatic to learn it's actually one of his students under the suit. Yet, he still has far more importance in the three plots than he had in any Marvel comic book.

7 Nakia

Played by Lupita Nyong'o

In the pages of the Marvel Comics world, Nakia is, in fact, a pretty important character. Debuting in Black Panther #1 (1998), Nakia has a very similar role in the comics as she does in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She's made a pretty big impact on the Black Panther comic book series, but not as much as her live-action counterpart.

It's a pretty close race, but the Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) in the Black Panther movies has a bit more significance, given how ever-present she is in each plot. In the first film, she's a huge character for T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as one of his main supporters and love interest. Nakia finds even more importance in the sequel by standing with her fellow Wanakandas to oppose Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his army. But, most importantly, she birthed the late king's child.

6 Korg

Played by Taika Waititi

Many had no idea that Korg was even a character from the comic books, but he's actually quite old, first introduced in Journey Into Mystery #83 (1962). Although he arrived incredibly early, Korg has had very little to do since then. He met Thor and had some time with him, but it didn't have much significance until after the debut of Thor: Ragnarok, where he appeared in the "Civil War II" storyline, but only for a short scene.

After his introduction in the third Thor installment, Korg (Taika Waititi) quickly became a major side character in both the third and fourth films and also took part in Avengers: Endgame, albeit for a short time. He provided valuable assistance during the destruction of Asgard and the battle against Hela, meaning he's done far more in just three films than the Marvel Comics Korg has in 63 years.

5 Mantis

Played by Pom Klementieff

Despite not being as powerful as her comic book counterpart, Mantis (Pom Klementieff) has become one of the main characters of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. She's one of the most lovable main players in the series and not only helped take down both Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) and The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) but was also one of the primary fighters in the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Mantis has a long tenure in the comics, debuting in Avengers #112 (1973) and taking part in a good few major events in the Marvel Comics universe. However, she pretty much has always been a side character, which is surprising given that she's far more powerful than her Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart. Mantis' rise in prominence in live-action has a lot to du with Pom Klementieff, who really defined the role for a new generation.