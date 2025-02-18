Developed and published by the Chinese company NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals only recently came out, and it's already shaking the hero shooter genre and the live-service game industry to their core, promising to become one of the biggest video games of 2025. Fans love it for its dedicated community, its polished look and mechanics, and particularly for its impressive roster of over 30 playable heroes and villains (and counting) from all over the Marvel mythos.

While the game is filled to the brim with characters that have also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (only a grand total of nine characters haven't joined the biggest movie franchise in history yet), there are still plenty of heroes and villains from the films and shows who very much deserve to be given the chance to make the jump to Rivals. From tanky vanguards to fearsome duelists and sneaky strategists, there are plenty of opportunities to expand the roster of MCU characters with counterpars in the game.

10 She-Hulk

Class: Vanguard

Image via Disney+

Although it's without a doubt one of the most controversial pieces of MCU media ever, the Disney+ TV courtroom comedy She-Hulk certainly has plenty to offer. Those who love its sense of humor and the way Tatiana Maslany played the iconic titular character defend She-Hulk as one of the franchise's most overhated entries, and would love to see more of the hero lawyer in other Marvel media.

This could, of course, include Marvel Rivals, which is already pretty well-known for improving the reputation of underrated and lesser-known characters. She'd be perfect as a slightly weaker but more agile brawler vanguard than Hulk, and the two could have some interesting synergy and team-up abilities. The game is in desperate need of some more vanguards, anyway; and She-Hulk could be different enough from her cousin to not be a redundant addition.

9 Thanos

Class: Vanguard