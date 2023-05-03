As an implied rule of superhero films with evident good and bad guys, the protagonists are heroic by nature. Whether the strength of these characters is displayed through their physical strength or the strength of their character’s moral compass, it’s clear that these guys are heroes.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no exception to the rule, their heroes are also portrayed as exceptionally courageous, where a few have gone beyond what was expected. While heroes are traditionally showered with love and admiration, a few paid the ultimate price of being a hero- a payment that cost them something dearly to them.

10 Iron Man

Image via Marvel Studios

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was introduced as the brilliant yet brash CEO of Stark Industries. While Tony’s initial demeanor is entitled, being kidnapped changed his life as he took on the persona of Iron Man, to help and protect others.

Tony never hesitated to sacrifice his life for the greater good of others, whether it be in New York, Sokovia or on the battleground against Thanos. At the end of the battle against Thanos, Tony paid the price of being the hero the world needed in a selfless act that ultimately claimed his life.

9 Spider-Man

Image via Sony

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was first seen as an aspiring hero after gaining spider-like abilities. Throughout the films, he continued to try and prove himself as a worthy hero in the eyes of Iron Man, so he could join the Avengers.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter is forced to have Dr. Strange cast a spell, ultimately making everyone forget him. The tragic irony is that in wanting to be the heroic figure he saw in Tony Stark, he also paid the price of a hero, sacrificing his identity. Only, this time no one was there to see or remember his sacrifice.

8 Groot

Groot (Vin Diesel) was introduced in the Guardians of the Galaxy as an accomplice of Rocket Raccoon. Despite being a character of few words, Groot’s integrity and loyalty was clear from the start. Groot not only always puts Rocket first, but he saved Drax’s life and insisted on rescuing Quill and Gamora.

When Groot observed that the ship was going to crash, he extends his branches into a protective cocoon to save the other Guardians, ultimately sacrificing himself in the process. Before his demise, Groot not only wiped a tear from Rocket’s face but told them “We are Groot”.

7 Thor

Image via Marvel

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was introduced as the next King of Asgard, whose arrogant, entitled, and irresponsible behavior led to his exile. As he learnt humility and eventually became the man who deserved and a heroic title, Thor was forced to make some difficult decisions along the way, at the expense of himself.

Thor lost his family, his best friends, and his home and once he loses to Thanos, he also lost his sense of worthiness. Thor has arguably suffered more loss than anyone could possibly handle, and yet he kept going because that’s what heroes do.

6 Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), a founding member of the Avengers, was a natural hero. Despite the exterior of a tough assassin, she was always shown to be a good person who didn’t hesitate to put her life at risk to help others.

Natasha’s death in Avengers: Infinity War was a moment that defined self-sacrifice. Natasha didn’t hesitate to sacrifice her life for a chance to save millions of lives. While she didn’t know it would work, she was willing to put everything on the line for that one chance.

5 Wanda

Image via Marvel

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) has had to play the sacrifice card one too many times. Not only was she forced to kill Vision to destroy the Mind Stone, but she also had to say goodbye to her perfect family to release everyone from Westview.

Although the events of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness paint Wanda in a different light, she eventually backed out after seeing the fear in her children’s eyes. Ultimately, Wanda realizes the damage she has done and puts her life at risk to destroy the Darkhold. Although Wanda is not a perfect hero by any standards, her integrity and willingness to put others demonstrates her heroic demeanor.

4 Captain America

Image via Marvel Studios

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was introduced in Captain America: The First Avenger where despite several attempts to enlist in the army, he was rejected until he volunteered for Project Rebirth. Before becoming Captain America, Steve was defined by his courage, bravery and integrity making him a hero without the serum.

At the end of the first film, realizing his sacrifice would mean the lives of hundreds, he didn’t question his choice once. While he was fortunate to survive, he lost everything familiar to him including Peggy, the only girl who loved the man behind the shield. Throughout his hardships and sacrifices, Captain America stayed “who [he was], not a perfect solider but a good man”.

3 Janet Van Dyne

Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) was first lost to the quantum realm when she sacrificed herself to disarm a missile, saving millions of lives. After being trapped in the quantum realm, she resigns to her fate until she gets the opportunity to escape after encountering Kang the Conqueror.

Although Kang offered her the opportunity to go back in time as if she never left her family, she soon discovered Kang’s true nature was destruction and chaos. Janet let her one chance slip through her fingers, knowing she was giving her only chance to escape. Janet sacrificed herself not once but twice, trading both her family and years of her life to protect others.

2 Yondu

Although Yondu (Michael Rooker) was first seen as a vindictive anti-hero whose was motivated by greed and power, he later revealed he didn’t keep Peter for his benefit but to protect him. Yondu expressed that he wasn’t going to hand Peter over after he realized what Ego was doing to his children.

While Yondu was not a perfect hero, he did understand right from wrong and stood by his choices. Despite making many mistakes, he admits keeping Peter in his life was the best choice he made. In the end, Yondu sacrifices himself to save Peter’s life, showing how much he loved and cared for him.

1 Ramonda

Image via Marvel Studios

Ramonda (Angela Bassett) was introduced as the Queen of Wakanda and the mother of the Black Panther. Although her screen time has been limited, she was as courageous, confident, and responsible ruler and source of support for her family.

While she was grieving for her son in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Wakanda is faced with a new threat. During an attack, Namor ambushed Ramonda and Williams, drowning them. While underwater, Ramonda regained consciousness and save Williams, although she was unable to save herself, drowning in the process. As a queen, Ramonda was always willing to step out to protect her people, and ultimately sacrificed her life to save another.

