An emerging theme in contemporary superhero films is character flaws, as the ideation of a perfect hero is fading. This is exemplified in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as many heroes are humanized by making mistakes. Sure, they are heroic fighters who've saved the world countless times, but that doesn't mean they're perfect; in fact, they never pretend to be, and many actually wear their flaws like badges of honor.

One example of a character flaw seen in the MCU is selfishness. Marvel heroes have been selfish on occasion, thinking solely of themselves, whether to protect someone they care about or to "spare" the world of the truth. And while these incidents don't necessarily make them selfish per se, they contribute to their complex and sometimes questionable characterizations. These are the most selfish actions committed by MCU characters, with some being so questionable that most fans can't help but raise their eyebrows in disbelief that they actually happened.

9 Odin Adopting Loki

'Thor' (2011)

While it was clear that Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and Frigga (Rene Russo) came to love Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as their child, Odin's initial act of adopting Loki wasn't a pure act of love. As he stated in the first Thor film, he believed Loki would bridge their kingdoms, forming an alliance between Asgard and Jotenheim. In other words, having Loki at his side could have given Odin an upper hand as he could one day rule the Frost Giants, making the future God of Mischief a political tool in Odin's machinations.

Although Odin was technically a good father and genuinely came to love Loki as a son, adopting a child with ulterior motives is not a great look. In this light, Loki's frustrations and insecurities are not only understandable but arguably warranted. Loki has one of the best arcs in the MCU, and it all dates back to his troubled childhood under Odin's questionable care.

8 Drax Calling Ronan

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

2014's Guardians of the Galaxy introduces everyone's favorite a-holes. The group takes a while to find its footing but eventually bonds and grows closer. Their new dynamic is threatened when Drax (Dave Bautista) summons Ronan and his army, drawing attention to him and his fellow escaped felons while hiding in the dilapidated Knowhere.

As impulsivity is a trait characteristic of Drax, his behavior is not all that surprising; however, it is selfish. His desire to avenge his family's death is justifiable, but his actions put everyone's lives at risk. It also shows a remarkable lack of judgment on Drax's part, as he foolishly believes he can take on Ronan alone. While Peter Quill saves Gamora's life, the cascade of events leads to Ronan's possession of the Orb. Fortunately, Rocket gives Drax a much-needed wake-up call after their resounding defeat.

7 Sylvie Kills He Who Remains

Loki Season 1 (2021)

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) was a Loki variant arrested as a child by the Time Variance Authority. Filled with rage, resentment, and the need to avenge herself, Sylvie seeks to destroy the TVA, which she believes is removing people's willpower. Her efforts ultimately lead her to the Citadel at the End of Time, where she encounters and eventually kills He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), ultimately destroying the TVA and unleashing the multiverse.

Despite being warned of the plausible consequences, Sylvie ignored Loki's pleas to listen. As emotion-driven as they might have been, Sylvie's actions were selfish as she ignored the consequences and instead chose to blindly pursue revenge in the guise of justice. Sylvie's actions had severe repercussions, and while Loki ultimately put things right, her selfish quest for revenge still caused trouble for countless universes.

6 Steve Travels Back in Time

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

A longstanding question that has yet to be addressed is how Captain America (Chris Evans) was able to go back in time to be with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). While Loki was arrested for his crimes against the timeline, as picking up the tesseract led to the branching of the timelines, why would Steve be the exception to the rule?

Steve Rogers is one of the most selfless characters in the MCU, and this decision was arguably out of character. There's also an argument about how Steve already did too much and deserves his happy ending. However, why should Steve alone break the rules and get rewarded for it when so many others get chastised? In the words of the Scarlet Witch, "That doesn't seem fair."

5 Peter Handing EDITH Over to Mysterio

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Spider-Man: Far from Home deals with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices his life to save the universe. As Peter (Tom Holland) is still grieving the loss of his idolized mentor, he finds himself faced with the responsibilities of being a superhero. Wanting nothing more than to live his life, he hands over the EDITH glasses, entrusted to him by Tony himself, to Mysterio without any hesitation.

This proved to be poor judgment on Peter's part as Mysterio is revealed to be an illusion created by Quentin Beck, a bitter ex-employee of Stark Industries. While Peter is just a teenager grappling with the pressure of being the next Iron Man, his decision to be rid of such a powerful technology is selfish and reckless. Luckily, Peter rights his wrong by the end of the movie, learning a valuable lesson about what it truly means to be a hero.

4 Rocket Stealing Anulax Batteries

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

In Guardians of the Galaxy 2, the team is tasked with locating Anulax batteries for the Sovereign. While they succeed following a battle with an Abilisk, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) steals some of the batteries for himself with the intention of selling them later. It's not even that Rocket wanted the units; he later confessed he did it out of insecurity and fear of growing too close to his newfound family.

This moment was defining of Rocket's character arc, as Yondu addressed during an argument, "I know you steal batteries you don't need, and you push away anyone who's willing to put up with you cause just a little bit of love reminds you of how big and empty that hole inside you actually is!" Rocket's actions are decidedly selfish yet profoundly relatable for anyone who's ever been afraid of letting other people in. And while they did cause a massive conflict for the Guardians, the galaxy's best a-holes ultimately save the day.

3 Cap Hiding Bucky's Actions from Tony

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

If there's one thing clear about Captain America is that he will go to hell and back for his friends, especially Bucky Barnes. The pair have a long and complicated story going back to their childhood days, so logically, their bond is deep and nearly unbreakable. Bucky's particular situation, being brainwashed and turned into a killing machine by HYDRA, also plays a large role in his life's mistakes.

Captain America: Civil War sees the repercussions of Cap's secrets come back to haunt him when Zemo reveals that Bucky killed Tony's parents and Steve knew it. The revelation shatters the Avengers and pits Steve against Tony. Steve's decision to keep Bucky's secrets comes from a place of deep selfishness, something he admits to in his goodbye letter to Tony. Steve wasn't trying to protect Tony or even Bucky—he was protecting himself from facing a horrible truth.

2 Wanda Enslaving an Entire Town

'WandaVision' (2021)

WandaVision is among the greatest Marvel TV shows. In it, a grieving Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) manifests an idyllic life with Vision in the town of Westview. Her life eventually comes to include children, twins Billy and Tommy. Her seemingly perfect life comes at the expense of Westview's original citizens, whom she keeps under a spell using her mighty powers.

Wanda didn't initially mean to enslave an entire town, but she did. Worst of all, she didn't right her wrong once she realized what she did; instead, she kept the guise, building a magical dome outside the town and preventing anyone from coming in. Wanda's actions in WandaVision are the epitome of selfishness and hint at her less-than-heroic approach post-Endgame. Fans know the Scarlet Witch has always struggled between "good" and "evil," and it's great to see the MCU embrace that side of her persona.

1 Wanda's Multiversal Pursuit

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

After she is forced to release Westview from her spell and say goodbye to her kids, Wanda succumbs to the Darkhold's influence. Using her powers, she continues her search for them in alternate universes in Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness, taking the role of the antagonist. As a being of immense power, Wanda's search is brutally aggressive as she plans to travel to an alternate reality where her children exist, killing the version of herself that exists to take her place.

Wanda's rampage sees her killing multiple sorcerers at Kamar-Taj and the Illuminati from an alternate Earth. Although the tragedy of her past is considerable, Wanda's actions in Multiverse of Madness are cruel, causing wide-scale destruction and death. She was willing to destroy entire universes just to be reunited with her kids—that's terrible under any interpretation.

