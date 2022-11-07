As arrogance is a poor-quality trait that can often translate to egoism to a dangerous extent, many villains display excessive pride, often losing sight of what’s right or wrong – this usually leads to the downfall of their character. However, there are some protagonists in the MCU who have not only acted conceited in more than one instance but whose arrogance spurred a cascade of events that were problematic.

Some characters were self-serving in their arrogance, while others grew more pompous after saving the world when their public image was inflated. Throughout the MCU, arrogance is a recurring theme that is intriguing for audiences and disastrous for the heroic characters, who are very seldom characterized as flawed.

Tony Stark (Iron Man)

As the son of a millionaire, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) grew up privileged, which made him pompous. In a position of power, he was often rude and dismissive of those around him, although this was arguably a cover for his insecurities to avoid getting hurt.

After becoming Iron Man, Tony turns into a hero. It's a transformation that instills both humanity and humility in him. Despite his evolving character arc, Tony’s arrogance is continual throughout his films. When Tony boastfully stated that he’s “successfully privatized world peace,” it reflects the pride he takes in his self-importance in the public perception.

Thor Odinson

As Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been groomed for leadership since he was a child, he grew pompous and arrogant believing that the throne is what he deserves, not a privileged responsibility. Although he fell into a trap set by Loki, his poor judgment was proof enough that he wouldn’t be a good leader.

Stating that this pride and vanity would be the downfall of Asgard and that he is not worthy of the throne or the title of God of Thunder, Odin banishes Thor. During his time on Earth, Thor becomes humbled and learns what a true hero is. Although it is difficult to pinpoint the precise point Thor became worthy again, fans believe it was when he chose to sacrifice himself to protect the people of Earth.

Nick Fury

As a strong leader, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is stubbornly decisive and strong-willed. In the Avengers, he said exactly what was necessary when it came to opposing a dangerous decision regarding the release of a nuclear missile in New York. However, the same dictating nature came across as arrogant when it came to his life's work.

After realizing that Hydra had infiltrated SHIELD, it took much convincing from others for him to realize that its dissolution was the only way to fully evade the threat. He finally relented, agreeing that there was little to salvage, and it was for the best.

Loki Laufeyson

Believing he deserved to be the rightful ruler of Asgard, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) belittled those around him claiming he is better than others. His famous speech on freedom in Germany where he states humanity craves subjection reflects his condescending nature.

Living in the shadow of his brother, Loki grew up insecure until his arrogance jumped out in full force, compensating for the lack of attention he received as a child. Loki’s jealousy was in part fueled by how he was treated by others, in effect justifying his self-assured hubris. If others wouldn’t give him respect, Loki would take it for himself.

Star-Lord (Peter Quill)

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) has been reckless on more than one occasion, revealing his uncaring side. In Guardians of the Galaxy 2, while arguing with Rocket, Gamora pointed out that both of them needed to be the superior pilot and that Quill’s arrogance almost killed them all.

Although most viewers agree that he was responsible for the disintegration of half the universe by attacking Thanos at a critical moment, his anger clouded his better judgment. Arguably, Quill is not arrogant but just misguided as he doesn’t know better.

Doctor Strange (Dr. Stephen Strange)

Prior to his car accident, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was prideful due to his profession as a surgeon. Despite being a doctor who vowed to help others, he turned down patients on occasion, choosing to treat those that would benefit his status, demonstrating how his ego fueled his career.

As opposed to acting through altruism, his deeds appeared to be self-serving, so he could announce he was the best. Dr. Strange was humbled after losing the full function of his hands and the title that defined him. The Ancient One was unimpressed by Dr. Strange, pointing out that his over-inflated ego and delusion are what dictated his career choice to become a doctor. Although his experiences allow him to mature, Doctor Strange still exhibits haughtiness.

Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has been regarded as one of the most disliked characters in the MCU. Arguably her character arc hardly resonates with the audience, due to her lack of a unique personality, explaining why she is so unlikeable, but her attitude is likely part of the problem.

The character’s conceited nature has come across as arrogant. She acted superior to the other Avengers, as if her absence was the reason they first lost. That said, Captain Marvel's incredibly complex storylines in the comics will likely be her saving grace in the not-too-distant future.

Odin Borson

Odin (Anthony Hopkins) was King of Asgard and the protector of the Nine Realms. Despite being a wise king, he has been criticized by Thor, Hela, and Loki on how he dealt with certain situations – they pointed out his faults that have turned into long-lasting problems.

As is often the case, leadership, and power breed arrogance. Furthermore, Odin projected a sense of entitlement and pomposity onto his kids. Thor, Loki, and Hela were all arrogant and egoistic, in the mirror image of their father. While in exile, Odin expressed regret and tried to make up for his mistakes through a deep conversation with his sons before passing on.

Xu Wenwu

Wenwu (Tony Leung) was introduced as a ruthless, calculating warlord who yielded the Ten Rings. His immortality exacerbated his arrogance, and as he established an underground empire, he took pride in what he accomplished. Hungry for power, Wenwu had a disdain for others until he met Ying Li.

Devastated after his wife’s death, Wenwu reclaims his level-headed, cold-hearted demeanor, suppressing his emotions until he sees a chance to get his family back. Tempted by the memory of Ying Li, he refuses others’ warnings of unleashing the Darkhold. Although his ego manifests as stubbornness, his better judgment was clouded by grief and the desire to complete his family.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), frustrated with his life, was introduced as a rebel who thrived on impulsivity. His reckless nature was shown in many instances, one of which was stealing batteries out of pettiness for the Sovereigns.

Thinking he could get away with it demonstrated how his hubristic pride went in hand with his impulsive nature. He thought he could get away with his rebellious acts that often put others at risk, and ended up becoming a liability to others. After bonding with Yondu, Rocket matured in some aspects, transitioning from an “I don’t need anyone” attitude to working with the Avengers to undo the snap to get his family back.

