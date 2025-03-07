As the franchise builds its way up to the multiversal double whammy of Avengers: Secret Wars and Doomsday, 2025 is set to be a year of returns for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear returns to his old stomping grounds in Daredevil: Born Again. Thunderbolts* serves as a reunion for a host of forgotten MCU characters, such as Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Task Master (Olga Kurylenko) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell). The newest franchise tentpole, Captain America: Brave New World, saw the return of some of the MCU's oldest outstanding plot threads in the form of Liv Tyler's Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson's green-tinged Leader.

Still, a universe as big and sprawling as the MCU features countless characters of varying power levels, plot relevance, and cultural sway, making it difficult for every fan favorite to have their proper time to shine. This problem has been even more compounded by the franchises' increasing focus on the multiverse over the last half-decade, forcing even the most popular characters to compete with pre-MCU legends such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars promise to bring the multiverse saga to a close, and as such, leave every character, across franchise and across medium, on the table. As the MCU builds to the comeback of all comebacks with Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise he helped launch, fans can only hope that certain MCU characters don't get passed up for shiny nostalgia or their very own variants.

10 Shang Chi

Last Seen In: 'Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Though a multiversal version of Simu Liu's Master of Kung-Fu was seen in Season 3 of Marvel's What If...?, the original MCU version of the character hasn't been seen since kick-starting the MCU's post-Avengers: Endgame era in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. This 2021 film simultaneously established new plot threads for the franchise's second major saga while managing to tie itself into the universe's established history through the titular criminal organization, the Ten Rings. This unique perspective should have allowed Shang-Chi to be a seamless bridge between the old and new guards of the Avengers, but the character has unfortunately been absent from even being referenced since his initial appearance.

Shang-Chi was originally meant to feature a prominent role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty before that film was scrapped in favor of the upcoming Avengers Doomsday, and it is uncertain how much the pivot in the direction of the Avengers franchise will affect Shang-Chi's prominence. The ending of Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings sees Shang-Chi meet with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and the current reigning Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), seemingly positioning the martial artist as among the universe's big leagues, but it is unclear whether this meeting and the signals from deep space it was set up to explore will be relevant to future projects going forward. Shang-Chi is certain to return in Doomsday, and things sound hopeful for the character's solo sequel, but how much the character has changed and how much of the first film's plot will carry over remains to be seen.