The iterations of the Marvel Comics characters featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are beloved around the world, and for very good reason. But, for some, their comic book counterparts are far stronger than their live-action versions. To be fair, comic book power-scaling is far different than the one featured on the big screen, and that makes a huge difference. Still, some characters were severely weakened for the cinematic universe.

Whether it be because of the plot, the strength of other characters, the difficulties of portraying their sheer might, or other mysterious reasons only Marvel Studios knows, some MCU characters don't even hold a candle to their comic counterparts. Sometimes, the nerfing of these figures has truly upset fans, but it's quite understandable for others, as their actual power would reduce conflict and make things too easy for some heroes. Still, these MCU characters are vastly overpowered by their other selves.

10 Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster

Played by Olga Kurylenko

Image via Marvel Studios

Taskmaster is an absolute fan-favorite character from the Marvel Comics books due to how much of a treacherous foe he is. While the version of the character in Black Widow studied footage of the Avengers to learn their moves, the iteration from the comics has Photographic Reflexes, a power that allows him to look at any movement and immediately be able to perform it without any training or practice.

Due to this and his mastery of traditional martial arts, Taskmaster can easily predict anyone's movements, causing those who face him to resort to entirely new and random fighting styles in hopes of catching him by surprise. He also happens to be a master of pretty much all the weaponry he wields, which includes close-combat and long-range artillery. None of these incredible abilities translated to the big screen, making the live-action Taskmaster one of the MCU's most wasted characters.

9 Ultron

Played by James Spader

Image via Marvel Studios

The Ultron (James Spader) found in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already caught a lot of flak. Whether it's the mouth in his design or the way he was written, many have come to dislike this version of the character. But the complaints don't end there and a lot of issues come from the way his abilities were adapted to the big screen. The artificial intelligence in the comic books is one of the greatest Marvel Comics villains of all time. On a surface level, the robot from the comics is much stronger and faster than the one from the movie.

But, it gets deeper than that; on the page, Ultron can shoot radiation and plasma beams, manipulate electromagnetic radiation into electricity, and even technoform, meaning he can transform his body into different weapons and other tools). Not to mention, the Ultron from the MCU has pretty much disappeared from the continuity when the one in the books is always around with a backup, allowing him to essentially never truly be destroyed.

8 Kang the Conqueror

Played by Jonathan Majors

Image via Marvel Studios

Another one of the greatest Marvel universe villains of all time was brought to the screen in a pretty lackluster manner when it came to his power levels. In fact, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) from the films didn't conquer much of anything. In the comics, the Avengers typically have an incredibly hard time beating Kang. For example, when they faced the time-traveling madman in Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Kang not only wiped the main team from existence, but he also summoned armies from all across time to fight for him, invading New York City.

When he appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he didn't put up the same fight. He may have controlled the timeline in Loki, but again, he was taken out pretty quickly there, too. For a supposedly powerful foe, Kang was taken out pretty easily and made to look pretty weak. Compared to the likes of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Kang doesn't match up very well.

7 Gorr the God Butcher

Played by Christian Bale

Image via Marvel Studios

With the legendary Christian Bale, Marvel Studios had a major responsibility to give him a character that meant a lot and was written well. Unfortunately for both parties, Thor: Love and Thunder didn't exactly utilize him to the degree he could have been. Gorr the God Butcher ended up being the best part of the film but was still severely wasted, and, sadly, his power was not shown off very well.

Gorr gave Thor (Chris Hemsworth) quite the run for his money in the Marvel Comics saga "God Butcher." He has around three thousand years of intense combat mastery and has even gone as far as to torture a god of torture at one point. At the end of the day, Gorr is vastly more powerful in the comics and gave Thor far more of a challenge. There was a lot of talking about Gorr's power in Thor: Love and Thunder, but not enough showing.

6 Mantis

Played by Pom Klementieff