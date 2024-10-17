The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise in the history of motion pictures., and its success is hard-earned; after all, it takes a lot of quality and entertaining films in order to bring that many people out to theaters. For a time before the modern-day hit-or-miss quality, it felt like the crew over at Marvel Studios could do no wrong. But no film or franchise is perfect; everyone has their flaws, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no exception.

A lot of baseless critiques of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are put out there. Online critics can get pretty opinionated, and that's part of the fandom space modern franchises are forced to exist in. However, plenty of valid complaints about this cinematic universe are worth mentioning. These issues don't have to do with things like whether someone likes Brie Larson or not. Instead, these complaints are targeted at the MCU's legitimate flaws, many of which are becoming more glaring, to the point where they are affecting the viewing experience.

10 They Can Feel Formulaic

Potential Solution: Give Directors More Freedom

Image via Marvel Studios

While the vast majority of MCU movies are really good, they often follow certain guidelines that, without an inspired director, can make the films feel formulaic. Plenty of unique films in the universe, like Iron Man and the entire Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, inject enough originality into their characters and stories to make these familiar themes and plots more palatable. However, others settle for doing the bare minimum to the project's ultimate detriment.

Being formulaic doesn't necessarily mean that a film is bad, either. Plenty of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe follow their typical formula and turn out really well, like Ant-Man. But without a director who can add enough flare to make the formula more appealing, the studio ends up with simple and forgettable movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp. So, while it can be a total non-issue, it can also turn into a back-breaker for a film.

9 Large Number of Characters

Potential Solution: More Space Between Character Introductions

Close

The Marvel Comics catalog of characters is about as vast as they come. However, comic universes operate far differently than a movie universe should. While the characters are all very lovable and inspiring, the MCU itself has reached a point where, for general audiences, it's beginning to be difficult to keep up with everyone. Having so many characters can make it hard to emotionally connect to them, which could become an issue for storylines that require it.

This bigger issue makes the franchise feel crowded and mainly affects minor and newer characters. After all, fans follow only the characters they care about and feel too overwhelmed to give others a chance. There's only so much content that people can consume and care about at a time, and Marvel can't expect people to consume their movies only. So, some characters are being thrown to the wayside because there's simply no room for them.

8 Misplaced Humor

Potential Solution: Force Comedy Less

Image via Marvel Studios

The humor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can and has made for some of the franchise's best moments. Lines like, "I'll do you one better, WHY is Gamora?" and, "He's a friend from work!" are some of the best parts of their respective films. There are times, though, that Marvel Studios can get a bit too hyped-up on their humor, and it can ruin certain moments or just be entirely unfunny.

This complaint is not meant to suggest the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't have its serious moments. However, when shoehorning humor into every single scene, even those where some breathing room would be appreciated, it can have the misguided tendency to fall flat and feel misplaced. It can feel as if they are unsure of how to make a scene memorable without adding a joke.

Potential Solution: Studios Take A Step Back

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Sometimes, a movie's studio can put unnecessary pressure on the production. The Marvel Cinematic Universe may look awesome and epic on the surface (it still is), but behind the scenes, things haven't been so great at times. From a tendency to over-rely on reshoots to controversies about unfair wages and rushed due dates for VFX artists, the home studio is not exactly controversy-free.

Shoddy VFX is the biggest indicator for the Marvel Cinematic Universe specifically. When VFX artists are actually given time and a good working environment to create what's needed, a Marvel film's visuals can look stunning. But when rushed, they get laughably bad, to the point where they become memes online. Studios are there to provide guidelines and keep film productions in check, but they can also be guilty of focusing more on the commercial aspect of filmmaking, leaving out the artistry.

6 The Overuse of Nanotech

Potential Solution: Utilize Nanotech Less

Image via Marvel Studios

When nanotech was first introduced in the Marvel universe in Black Panther, it worked incredibly well and was a jaw-dropping technological advancement in the canon. But, as films continued to be released and the cinematic universe reached Avengers: Infinity War, nanotech became less and less special. Now, it feels like everyone and their brother has nanotech, and it's become a crutch on both the VFX and plot ends of things.

Nanotech is now just used as a way to get rid of standard "helmets" (last notably seen being worn by Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) in Captain America: Civil War). The intention of making it easier for actors on set and for production as a whole is understandable, but at this point, it feels like a cheap way out of producing better-looking costumes. Also, the entire appeal of nanites initially was that they were unique and only held by a select few. That's completely erased now that it seems the entire world has been introduced to the technology. Seriously, why does Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have a nanotech helmet?