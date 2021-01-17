She also explains what it means for the MCU to be in "first position."

We’ve shared some clips from Elizabeth Olsen’s episode of Collider Ladies Night that focus on her experience making WandaVision, but how about we pull back a little and get a sense of what it’s really like joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Olsen made her first appearance as Wanda Maximoff in the mid-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Solider, but her first significant contribution to the MCU was in Avengers: Age of Ultron. After that it was on to Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and now, the MCU’s very first series, WandaVision. So what exactly happens when you’re plotting a course through one of the biggest film franchises out there? Do you know your roadmap right out the gate or is it a matter of sitting and waiting until they call you in? Here’s how Olsen described it:

“Ultron, I remember that being pretty specific. We had to film in Italy and then I had some time off and that was when I think I did press for Godzilla, and then press for Godzilla ended in London and then I had to move to London. And so I remember having a little chunk of time off in between finishing the film in London. But yeah, for Age of Ultron I was in London for five months and definitely didn’t film all of it, but I loved living in London so I really didn’t care.”

That means for five months Avengers: Age Ultron was Olsen’s #1 commitment, so if a conflicting opportunity popped, she couldn’t take it. And, sure enough, that did wind up happening. Olsen explained:

“During that time was a job I would have loved to have gotten to do, but they needed me there for the full six weeks of this other job, and it’s first position. They pay you for your time and so, to me, you just wrap your head around they pay for your time. They pay for your time to do press. It’s not just the actual days on set and because I’m so happy working for them, it doesn’t feel like it’s taking something away from me. Marvel is a really lovely company to work for. I don’t think any of us can complain about how they treat us.”

So that’s what it’s like being part of the MCU production schedule, but what about the material itself? When you’re part of an ensemble film like the Avengers movies, are you given the full script or just your parts? Here’s what Olsen had to say about her own experience:

“Well, I don’t think I ever got an 'Endgame' script. I think I just showed up on set and I was like, ‘What’s the previz battle?’ [Laughs] You know? And then I think I got some pages for the very, very end of the movie. I got only my part of Infinity War, which felt like half the movie, the things that affected me. So I had no idea what was happening with everyone else. It was just kind of explained. And then with 'WandaVision,' we had all of the scripts before we started tangible, and it was just so nice to be able to plot your course. But yeah, there’s a lot of secrecy. But they give you as much as you need. Like, I didn’t think I needed all of [Infinity War]. Everything else didn’t really matter to what I needed to know what to do.”

Wondering how much of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness script Olsen wound up getting? She discussed that as well in this clip.

Do keep an eye out for Olsen’s full Collider Ladies Night conversation covering everything from her preference of having formal training in school to making the decision to jump into blockbusters, working on WandaVision and so much more!

