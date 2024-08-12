Since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, the characters that have been featured to date have always been compared to their comic counterparts. This includes the suits that made each of these characters famous. Superheros' suits say so much about their character. Oftentimes, the dramatic suits featured in the comics did not fully translate to the MCU when characters were introduced.

Some characters, like Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), wore significantly more subdued suits than those in the comics. Other characters, like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), simply had their comic looks enhanced and even had a tribute to their comic looks in the MCU. The best upgrades from the Marvel comics allowed the characters to express themselves more fully. Each superhero suit added to the characters' lore.

10 Nick Fury

A Secret Agent's Uniform

In the Marvel Comics, Nick Fury was first introduced as a member of an elite United States Army Rangers unit. In these comics, Fury's suit grew increasingly elaborate to reflect the diversity of his role within the universe. While not always the most functional, this suit contained everything Nick Fury could possibly need. The comic version of Nick Fury's suit was eventually updated to be more similar to the character's appearance in the MCU.

In the MCU, Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) suit has a much more distinctive and clean look. His classic eye patch accents the rest of his slick black suit. The character's appearance is far more subtle in the MCU, which lets him blend in more. This is an effective way to showcase the character's mission, which is to be a spy. The cleaner, more grounded suit in the MCU gives Nick Fury a sense of timelessness as it never goes out of style.

9 Ant-Man

A Balance Between Camp and Drama

Scott Lang, or Ant-Man, had many suits throughout his tenure in the Marvel Comics. Each was progressively more dramatic and colorful, giving the character a sense of chaos. The character's large helmet made him look like an actual ant and included an antenna that added to the aesthetic. The helmet was sometimes so large that it obscured large portions of the character's face, especially when he was in the middle of a fight.

Ant-Man's iconic burgundy-tinged suit comes across as far more functional than its comic counterpart. The suit is sleek and much more suited to the character as he's portrayed in the MCU. The fact that Ant-Man doesn't have to resemble an actual ant makes the character more grounded and easier to invest in. Ant-Man's MCU suit features everything he needs, including a conveniently-located button that, when pressed, lets the character shrink and grow.

8 Scarlet Witch

A Magical Upgrade

Wanda Maximoff, or the Scarlet Witch, is a very different character in the comics than she is in the MCU. Her origin story is much darker, but her suit is much more campy. The comic suit features a massive headpiece and is shockingly red. The Scarlet Witch's suit in the comic looks fairly flimsy, which is a problem since the character is such a powerful sorceress. The design accentuates the Scarlet Witch's features, even though it may not be the most functional.

WandaVision paid tribute to the character's comic look in the series' Halloween episode. However, for the rest of the character's time in the MCU, her suit is far more functional. The deep red gives the Scarlet Witch a gravitas that comes through even in the character's lighter moments. There's a classiness and chicness to the MCU suit that the Scarlet Witch wears well. Her MCU suit fits right into the franchise's aesthetic.

7 Loki

A God-Like Look

In many ways, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) embodies drama and chaos. His suit in the comics is green and yellow, and he is often shown with massive horns. Loki paid homage to this original look with Original Loki, played by Richard E. Grant. Loki in the comics is often larger than life, which sometimes makes him difficult to take seriously. The bright colors of the comic suit lean into Loki's role as the God of Mischief.

Loki's MCU suits are cosmic upgrades from the comics. The deeper colors indicate that the character may be the God of Mischief, but he is still a god. Loki's look changes throughout his time in the MCU, with him wearing everything from regal Asgardian robes to a suit and tie. He always looked more comfortable in his battle regalia, which allowed him to showcase the full extent of his powers.

6 Black Panther

A Suit Fit for a King

Black Panther made history as the first Black superhero in Marvel comics. His suit in the comics is quite similar to what is eventually featured in the MCU. The Black Panther suit in the comics is black with silver accents, and a mask that brings the image of a jaguar to mind. Like in the MCU, the comic version of Black Panther develops his suit to be equipped with the latest Wakandan technology.

In the MCU, Black Panther's (Chadwick Boseman) suit is essentially an upgraded version of the comic one. The added purple accents make the suit much more regal, which is more fitting for a king. The suit is also an opportunity for T'Challa to bond with his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who is the mastermind behind many of the suit's best features. The Black Panther suit in the MCU is also a chance to showcase Wakandan technology.

5 Captain America

A Patriotic Fit

The Captain America suit is arguably one of the most iconic ones in Marvel comics. The 1940s-style red, white, and blue jumpsuit gave off a distinctly American feel to emphasize Captain America's patriotism. The little wings on the head gave the character an additional dramatic flair. This vintage look of the suit almost overwhelms the Captain America shield, as the suit's colors and detailing overwhelm the shield's simple design.

In the MCU, Captain America's (Chris Evans) look is far more muted than the comic counterpart. Steve Rogers' suit evolved over time, especially as the character adapted to a new era. As his time in the MCU continued, his suit became more streamlined. Steve Rogers often looked like a spy, which was in line with the more covert role he assumed in the MCU. The detailing on his suit was much more subtle while retaining its patriotic flair.

4 Star-Lord

A Flair for Drama

Star-Lord, or Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), mainly wore a jumpsuit, like many of his Marvel compatriots. The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy wore a mainly blue jumpsuit with golden accents. The look was appropriately otherworldly and fit against the backdrop of space. This suit was also very campy, which fit the character perfectly. However, the suit was out of place during Quill's adventures on Earth.

What makes Star-Lord's suit in the MCU an upgrade from the comics is that it is much more grounded. While there are elements of the comic suit that are evident in the character's MCU suit, it has a much more human look and feel. Quill's MCU suit is much more versatile and is at home on Earth and in space. The color scheme on the MCU suit is much more subtle and fits with characters from the rest of the franchise.

3 Falcon

No Longer a Jumpsuit

In the original Marvel comics, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) had a small red jumpsuit. This suit also left little to the imagination and often left the character exposed. The Falcon suit is mechanical and has wings that were attached to the main body and had to be manually activated. Sam Wilson was limited by his suit, as flashy as it was. The design reflected the time in which the character was introduced in the comics.

In the MCU, the Falcon's suit is much more functional. The look of this suit reflects Sam Wilson's military past. The suit gives Wilson a much more realistic look and simply enhances the character's natural abilities. The suit gives Wilson the ability to heighten the security around the Avengers compound, and he was able to participate in stealth missions. The Falcon suit remained functional throughout Wilson's time as the superhero.

2 Yondu

A Toned-Down Upgrade

Peter Quill's adopted father, Yondu, is a lovable alien first introduced in the comics. His look is distinctive, with his blue skin being the least noticeable feature. The large redfin on Yondu's head stands out immediately, literally. His appearance is god-like, as he has large muscles that are barely contained by his suit. This is another suit that barely leaves anything to the imagination, letting one wonder about his alien anatomy.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Yondu has a much more toned-down look from his comic tenure. The fin is retractable and is only used on command. Yondu's look tells viewers he is an outlaw. Additionally, his rugged look gives him an air of authority, which makes sense since he is the leader of the Ravagers. His suit conceals his many weapons, which makes him an effective fighter against any opponent.

1 Valkyrie

A Suit for a Shining Star

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) formidable ally. In the comics, her suit reflects the sexism of the time in which she was introduced. The suit featured a cape, leotard, and shiny orbs over her breast. To top it off, she wore gladiator-like sandals. As a whole, this look is completely impractical and serves little purpose other than to service the male gaze. She may be canonically powerful in the comics, but the outfit dims this in an unfortunate way.

What makes Valkyrie's look in the MCU such an upgrade from the comic is that it is completely functional. Valkyrie's silver armor reflects her status as a warrior. Thompson wears the suit well, and it is clear that the armor is where Valkyrie feels most at home. The suit reflects Valkyrie's power. It also reflects the character's history as a soldier, as it has evidently been worn well. The updated suit reflects Marvel's ability to put characters into new contexts.

