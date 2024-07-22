The Big Picture Fans can expect a wild ride with the Deadpool & Wolverine film, featuring chaos, humor, and surprise appearances.

Marvel and DC fans dream of a crossover, and while there are no plans, Kevin Feige's openness gives hope for the future.

While both Marvel and DC are busy with their own projects, the possibility of a crossover remains on the table.

As fans gear up for the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the chance to chat with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about all things Marvel. The conversation not only delved into the details of the upcoming film but also touched on a topic that has comic book aficionados buzzing: the possibility of a Marvel and DC crossover.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to storm theaters with the same irreverence and action-packed adventure that fans have come to expect from these beloved characters. Bringing together Ryan Reynolds' wisecracking Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's gruff Wolverine, the film promises a whirlwind of chaos, humor, and heart, but the plot of the film also involves an intense amount of surprise appearances from all corners of comic book history. But what are the chances of characters from another universe appearing?

Marvel and DC — Could It Be?

The dream of a Marvel and DC crossover is something fans have fantasized about for years. With James Gunn now spearheading creative efforts at DC, the possibility seems more tantalizing than ever. When asked about it, Feige responded with a mix of fanboy enthusiasm and executive pragmatism. He told Collider:

"I mean, I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it. I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we've been talking too long for me to go, 'Never! We'd never be able to do that.' We'll never say never, but no, no plans."

While it might not be happening anytime soon, Feige’s openness to the idea gives fans a glimmer of hope. He acknowledged the complexities but also the shared excitement such a crossover would generate. For now, both Marvel and DC have their hands full with their respective projects. Feige noted, "I've seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool. So he's focusing on that. We're focusing on this." With Gunn busy with his Superman project and Marvel rolling out new phases and films, including Deadpool & Wolverine, there's plenty for fans to sink their teeth into.

While a Marvel/DC crossover remains a fan’s dream, Kevin Feige’s comments suggest it’s not entirely off the table. In the meantime, the imminent release of Deadpool & Wolverine ensures that Marvel fans will have plenty of multiversal content to enjoy. The film promises to be a super-powered ride, combining the best of both characters in a tornado of action and laughs.

