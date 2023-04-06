The countdown to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has begun. The movie will bid goodbye to the long-standing ragtag group of cosmic heroes and writer-director James Gunn, for the foreseeable future—at least in the MCU. Gunn has inarguably made the most fun MCU franchise which is quite self-contained despite the interconnected nature of the MCU, and while he's recently over the reins of the DC Universe, many fans are wondering whether they can see the ultimate Marvel DC crossover in the future. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, the co-CEO of DCU speaks about the endless possibilities of one such mash-up in the future.

Gunn has had an iron grip on the Guardians franchise writing, directing, and always collaborating whenever the characters were used in other features like Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame which gives the Guardians much authenticity. At DC, Gunn has already laid out a 10-year plan out of which he announced the details of the first chapter ‘Gods and Monsters.’ Among many characters, there is a Superman: Legacy movie and a Batman: The Brave and The Bold on the upcoming slate. When asked about a possible Marvel-DC Crossover the director had a positive response, “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” he said. He further added,

“Who knows? Just don’t expect anything on that front in the immediate future. That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

The Future of the Guardians in the MCU

As for the future of the Guardians in the MCU, fans understand that some might live some might not. While it's unknown what the future holds for them, Gunn feels “It would absolutely not be disloyal of them to me to continue on in the Marvel Universe.” Adding, “I would love to see any characters that remain [at the end of the film] get solo movies, or join the Avengers, or a new version of the Guardians or whatever.”

The movie brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. It’ll introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

