Ever since Robert Downey Jr. dramatically confirmed his casting as Victor von Doom, AKA Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, MCU fans haven’t stopped speculating about what role the villain will play in the popular franchise. The only downside is Doom arrived at the party too late, missing some epic battles with MCU characters who died in earlier films.

Even though some of our favorite heroes and villains are gone, they’re not forgotten, especially because many might actually return at some point. Thus, we’ll take a moment to imagine how the greatest fallen characters in the MCU would have kicked the metal ass of Doctor Doom. This list has been carefully sorted by the character’s powers, their history with Doom in the comics, and most importantly, how much fun it would have been to see.

10 Ultron

Played by James Spader

In terms of villains lurking in the pages of Marvel Comics, Victor von Doom is on the shortlist of the most dangerous to face, so his inclusion in the MCU should be nothing short of greatness. At the same time, Doom is a man who follows very selfish motivations and, on rare occasions, teams up with otherwise sworn enemies to fight a common foe. A character like Ultron (James Spader), who aimed to exterminate the human race, would have forced Doom to fight alongside the Avengers, especially if the war made its way to his home of Latveria.

With the power of the Mind Stone inside his prime body, Ultron would be a severe threat to Doom in a one-on-one fight. Ultron’s drones and Doctor Doom’s Doombots would cancel one another out, leaving Ultron with the physical advantage against the comparably underpowered and human Doom. If given the time to prepare, Doom can come up with an attack plan, but Ultron’s ability to adapt and improve on the fly is faster than what Victor can account for.