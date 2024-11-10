Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe's existence, plenty of deaths have rocked the franchise to its core. In fact, a few characters' deaths would be fitting to undo in the main timeline, and thanks to the current saga's focus on the multiverse, they can make a comeback without undoing their main timeline sacrifices. Case in point: Wolverine, who returned in Deadpool & Wolverine as a variant without erasing his sacrifice at the end of Logan.

At first, the idea of bringing dead characters back sounds annoying. Still, if brought back for the right reasons and executed correctly, these unexpected but surely appreciated returns could be amazing. Who, then, would be the best to make a comeback? A few who would fit the bill, opening the door for some amazing content. These long-dead MCU characters are perfect to return, and their presence in the current MCU would actually work for the best.

10 Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Played by Elizabeth Olsen

It's quite well known that fans have wanted Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to come back since her supposed death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now more than ever, loyal audiences expect her return to team up with her newly reintroduced son, Billy (Joe Locke), especially since he's formally adopted his superhero identity, Wiccan, in Agatha All Along.

Wanda definitely has had her time to shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe both as a hero and a villain; thus, it's not like she's overdue for a return to the franchise. Still, a hero and villain as powerful as the Scarlet Witch would be a wonderful addition to the upcoming Avengers films, especially if the MCU decides to properly adapt "House of M" or "Children's Crusade."

9 Jane Foster/Thor

Played by Natalie Portman

One of the most popular characters in recent years of Marvel Comics has been Mighty Thor, meaning Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) after she takes up the mantle of Thor. So, when it was announced that Natalie Portman would be making her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder as Mighty Thor, fans were pretty excited. Unfortunately, she meets her fate at the end of the film, dying in Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) arms.

Seeing the two Thors team up again in a future Avengers film would be a sight to behold. Not to mention, having her and Thor together in the fight against Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) (or whoever else may be a villain in Avengers: Secret Wars) would give the Avengers a huge advantage. One God of Thunder is already pretty powerful but two would be pretty much unbeatable.

8 Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver

Played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson

One of the core defining moments in Scarlet Witch's character journey is the death of her brother, Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Pretty much every MCU fan can agree that Quicksilver was killed far too soon. While it did wonders for Scarlet Witch's arc, it's tragic that one of the best and fastest Marvel speedsters was taken out so quickly — it was his first appearance, for crying out loud!

The reactions to his apparent return during Wandavision should be enough to show how excited most fans are at the idea of seeing him again. If Scarlet Witch somehow makes a comeback in future Avengers films, Pietro needs to also return, even if just for a cameo. Seeing the Maximoff twins together again would be a beautiful moment, to say the least, and could do a lot for her character since she's basically been living in a perpetual state of grief all her life.

7 Blackagar Boltagon/Black Bolt

Played by Anson Mount

Another thing that fans were excited about in recent years was the return of Black Bolt (Anson Mount) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the absolute failure of Inhumans many years prior. Black Bolt is one of the most powerful Marvel Comics characters and absolutely deserves his time in the spotlight. Sadly, Wanda killed him far before he could really show off what he could do.

Thankfully, it was only an alternate universe version of the character, meaning Black Bolt could easily make a comeback in the main continuity. Having a hero like Black Bolt in the Avengers would be crucial in the battle against Doom. In fact, the MCU should bring back the Inhumans as a whole, especially since the Eternals don't seem to be coming back.

6 Erik Killmonger

Played by Michael B. Jordan

Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) is one of the few MCU characters better than their comic book counterpart. Fans were super excited to see him again in Shuri's (Letitia Wright) visit to the Ancestral Plane in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, seeing him come back through the multiverse, as he did in the animated What If...? series, to team up with Shuri would be spectacular.

It would also be a great moment to showcase how far Shuri has come since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The last time the two interacted, Shuri was in a much darker place and wanted to kill Namor (Tenoch Huerta), which Killmonger encouraged. Thus, seeing them interact again would be a great moment for Shuri as the new Black Panther.

5 Yondu Udonta

Played by Michael Rooker

The death of Yondu (Michael Rooker) is one of the most heartbreaking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's one of the most beloved Marvel Studios characters, and his sacrifice in the final battle of the second film was such a huge moment for Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) character, breaking hearts around the world.

Seeing Star-Lord reunite with Yondu via the multiverse (maybe even one that looks more similar to his comic counterpart just to spice things up) would be super moving and serve up some great team-up moments. Yondu's return would also serve as an interesting parallel for the other father figure in Star-Lord's life now, his maternal grandfather (Gregg Henry).