The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pumping out films since 2008. and with that, there have come some great and satisfying character deaths. Contrary to what some might think, a good cinematic death is much more difficult to pull off. A satisfying death can do wonders for capping off a film's climax or a character arc, bringing closure to the story or an individual's story.

Most satisfying deaths are such because the character deserves their fate, the way they die is awesome, or the outcome feels satisfying to the story and the character's arc. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been good at doing all of these things, allowing them to have some incredible third-act finales over the years. Whether it's a villain getting their comeuppance or a hero earning a well-earned rest, these are the most satisfying deaths in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

10 Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor)

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Also known as "Squidward," thanks to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and his penchant for pop culture references at the oddest times, Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) posed a ton of trouble in Avengers: Infinity War. His death even took the awesome team-up of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Iron Man, and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

When Ebony Maw made his cinematic appearance on Earth with Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), the battle that ensued was awesome, especially when he got to show off his powerful telekinetic abilities. He made things incredibly difficult for the Avengers, kidnapping Doctor Strange and flying off into space with him. So, when Iron Man, Spider-Man and Dr. Strange's cape get the jump on him and shoot him off into space, it's a cheer-worthy moment to watch the powerful alien freeze over.

9 Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace)

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

The big finale of Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether it's Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) dance-off to save the galaxy or the Guardians coming together to hold the Power Stone, the events leading to the death of the film's big bad, Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), are incredibly satisfying one.

The death of Ronan the Accuser is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most cinematic moments to date. The exchange between him and Star-Lord before he's vaporized, where he asks just who the earthling thinks he is, getting the simple but badass "You said it yourself, bitch. We're the Guardians of the Galaxy" response is just an overall chilling and epic moment. Ronan's death is absolutely satisfying, making up for the noble sacrifice of the original Groot (Vin Diesel).

8 Darren Cross/Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll)

'Ant-Man' (2015)

Many believed Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), AKA Yellowjacket, died after the end of Ant-Man. Of course, it was later revealed that he survived in the Quantum Realm to become M.O.D.O.K., but his first defeat remains just as satisfying. His apparent death was incredibly pleasing, not only because of how Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) pulled it off, but the fashion in which he ended up dying.

When Darren Cross meets his end, he goes subatomic, causing his various body parts to shrink until he's a spec of dust in Cassie Lang's (Abby Ryder Fortson) bedroom. Stoll did a brilliant job making Cross seem instantly unlikable and easy to root against. Furthermore, Cross' death is among the MCU's most creative, making it even more of a standout.

7 Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford)

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier marked a massive change for the MCU, revealing that the organization that Captain America (Chris Evans) once thought he'd taken down, HYDRA, still existed. Not only that, but it was living and thriving within the iconic Marvel organization, S.H.I.E.L.D., who are supposed to be on the side of good. Leading the charge on the HYDRA end of things was Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford), who was acting as the Secretary for the World Security Council.

If there's a government agent who truly was nefarious and pulling all the strings, it's Alexander Pierce. He went as far as to try to kill the fan-beloved Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), putting him on the hit list of fans everywhere. When his death came, fans were elated. But not only that, Fury himself got his revenge by personally taking him down. Moments like Pierce's death are one of the many reasons why Winter Soldier is one of the few perfect superhero movies.

6 Hela (Cate Blanchett)

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

The long-lost and secret sister to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett) made her mark upon audiences when she caught Thor's hammer and shattered it into dozens of pieces. She sought to take over Asgard and the other realms, which she did for quite a while before Thor and Loki returned with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Hela is incredibly powerful and one of the best villains in the MCU, taking on Thor, Loki, Hulk, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and many others to actually stop her. When the heroes finally take her down, it feels awesome, especially since they decide to bring Surtur (Clancy Brown) back to life to kill her properly, which destroys Asgard in the process. Hela's death might be the most badass in the MCU, fitting for such a mighty character.

5 Eric Savin (James Badge Dale)

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

There are some real jerks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but few are as bad as Eric Savin (James Badge Dale) in Iron Man 3. He's got a swagger that just exudes high school bully energy and makes him a character that audiences love to hate. So when he went as far as to steal the Iron Patriot armor from the fan-favorite Rhodey (Don Cheadle) and took over Air Force One with it, it was time for Iron Man to finally take him down for good, and boy does he do it in a badass fashion.

The death of Eric Savin is one of the most brutal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of Iron Man's most ruthless moments as a hero. When they finally face each other on Air Force One, Iron Man uses his chest reactor to blow a hole right through Savin's chest. It's a very savage and cold decision from the otherwise chill Stark, hinting at just how hated Savin is. No regenerating from that one.

4 Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell)

'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' (2017)

When Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) confesses he is Star-Lord's dad, audiences know a heartbreaking betrayal is sure to come; parental relationships don't always go over well in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when it was revealed that Ego was the one who placed the tumor in Star-Lord's mother's brain, audiences had a similar reaction to Star-Lord; from that point on, all they want is to see this guy dead.

Sadly, the MCU wasted a brilliant actor like Russell, giving Ego very little to do in the movie. Still, the Living Planet's actions make him one of the most infamous Marvel Cinematic Universe villains. Thus, seeing Star-Lord finally taking down the man who killed his mother serves as an incredible full-circle moment for the character, making this death incredibly satisfying.

3 Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan)

'Black Panther' (2018)

Michael B. Jordan is one of the best casting decisions the MCU ever made, and Erik Killmonger is one of the franchise's best villains. Whether it be because of Jordan's profound and layered performance or the all-around stellar writing, there was so much love for Erik Killmonger in theaters in 2018, a reputation he still maintains today.

Erik Killmonger's death was sad, due to his character not being a total villain and having understandable motives. Therefore, it was tough to see him go at the end of Black Panther. However, his demise was also the perfect ending to his character arc. His choice to die makes sense with his character and is the brightest spot in the film's infamously sloppy finale.