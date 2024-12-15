Everyone loves a good superhero team-up, so much so that both Marvel and DC have run comic series that are solely focused around teaming up heroes. So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done quite a good job at giving audiences some cool team-ups within the films, especially when it comes to watching The Avengers franchise.

However, it can't be denied that there are some iconic classic team-ups from the source material that have been teased already in the movies, have yet to be featured and fans are patiently waiting to see them come to life. If one were to look into Marvel team-ups, they'd find that, basically, the only hero that they really focus on when bringing team-ups together, is Spider-Man (Tom Holland). But, there are a good handful of non-Spider-Man team-ups that are out there. Still, expect to see a lot of Spider-Man, aka, Marvel's Golden Child.

10 Spider-Man and Deadpool

They even got their own team-up series.

Image via Marvel Comics

In recent years, one of the most popular team-ups has been Spider-Man and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). The love for the pairing has become so widespread that they even got their own team-up comic series, Spider-Man/Deadpool (2016), by Joe Kelly. Their dynamic is widely beloved, with Deadpool's non-stop craziness paired with Spider-Man's down-on-his-luck attitude making for a great match.

There's fan art all over the internet of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool coming together for a project. Now that Deadpool has technically entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the multiverse thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, it's finally far more possible than ever. Reynolds himself has even spoken about wanting the team-up to happen, so, if a team-up is possible, it's going to be this one.

9 Spider-Man & Wolverine

"You expect better from me. Not many people do."

Image via Marvel Comics

Another iconic Spider-Man team-up that's been consistent over the years is his pairing with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The reason their dynamic works is clear, as Spider-Man's somewhat carefree attitude and Wolverine's gruff and seriousness are great contrasting personalities. But it goes deeper than that, a layer of their relationship best featured in Amazing Spider-Man: Extra! #2 (2008).

When Spider-Man spends the night of Wolverine's birthday with him, at the end of the night, Logan speaks about why Spider-Man is important to him as a person. He appreciates Peter so much because, in his words, "You expect better from me. Not many people do," which is incredibly heartwarming and makes this team-up cool on a surface-level, but is much more complex.

Your changes have been saved The Wolverine Based on the 1982 comic event "Wolverine," The Wolverine takes place after X-Men: The Last Stand and follows Logan on a journey to Japan at the behest of a former acquaintance. Living in isolation after the world-changing events in the prior movie and haunted by the death of the woman he loved, Logan is found and asked to travel to Japan to meet with a man named Ichiro, who he had saved during World War II. At the end of his life, Ichiro offers Logan a chance to free himself of his healing abilities to finally die by taking them for himself. However, Logan soon learns that Ichiro's intentions for immortality are far less honorable than he had expected, leading him to struggle to face off with a former ally. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 26, 2013 Director James Mangold Cast Hugh Jackman , Tao Okamoto , Rila Fukushima , Hiroyuki Sanada , Svetlana Khodchenkova , Brian Tee Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Mark Bomback , Scott Frank , Christopher McQuarrie Tagline When he's most vulnerable, he's most dangerous. Website http://www.thewolverinemovie.com/us/ Expand

8 Spider-Man & Ms. Marvel

They had a very "Freaky Friday."

Image via Marvel Comics

This was a match-up that was quite unexpected, but, when Marvel Comics decided to release a Ms. Marvel Team-Up (2019) book, the first issue features her teaming with the one and only Spider-Man. Their short story was quite a funny experience, as the two accidentally get their bodies swapped and have to work together to switch back.

Whether Marvel Studios decide to give Tom Holland and Iman Vellani a Freaky Friday story or not, this team-up is very possible. Not only are they closer in age in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they have personalities that would sync up quite well. They'd have a very cute and lighthearted dynamic that audiences would certainly have a fun time with.

Your changes have been saved The Marvels The Marvels sees the long-awaited team-up of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as the trio work together to find out how their powers have become inextricably linked. Acting as a sequel to both Captain Marvel (2019) and the Ms. Marvel television show, The Marvels is the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson , Zawe Ashton , Teyonah Parris , Iman Vellani , Samuel L. Jackson , Park Seo-joon , Zenobia Shroff , Mohan Kapur , Saagar Shaikh , Gary Lewis Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Gene Colan , Roy Thomas Budget $274.8 Million Studio(s) Marvel Distributor(s) Disney prequel(s) Captain Marvel Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Expand

7 Thor & Storm

They've even been married!

Image via Marvel Comics

Of course, the two strongest lightning-wielders in the Marvel universe would make an amazing team-up. Especially since they both come from vastly different corners of the world. Not only do their powers pair up very well, but there's a plethora of potential for a great character arc for both of them and even, maybe, a romance.

In one of the many Marvel Comics Earths, on Earth 20329, Storm is actually married to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and considered the All-Mother. While this most likely wouldn't happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the introduction of the X-Men to the Marvel Studios world gives so much opportunity for characters who have seen so much already, like Thor, to have new experiences.

6 Hulk & Wolverine

Logan's first appearance was in a Hulk comic.

Image via Marvel Entertainment

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Wolverine are incredibly tightly-knit in both origins and overall comic history. The three-clawed mutant's first ever appearance was in the Hulk book: Incredible Hulk #180 (1974). This was even referenced in the recent film, Deadpool & Wolverine. While their first interaction was actually facing off against each other (as Logan was asked to take down the Hulk by the Canadian government), they've had some great team-ups over the years.

They may have an intense rivalry, but this is also what would make for a great pairing in a project. Some of the best buddy-cop style films feature two main characters who resent each other at first, kind of like how Deadpool & Wolverine handled the two protagonists' relationship.