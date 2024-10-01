It's a well-known fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some amazing films over the years. Regardless of whether it's more comedic, action-heavy, dramatic, or thrilling, a good movie must include an even better ending. A good ending can have any kind of feeling: it can be super depressing, cheer-inducing, or all-around jaw-dropping. Regardless of its nature, it can make or break a film. It's the last thing that people will think about when they finish the movie, making it extremely important.

It's no easy task to craft a good ending, either. So when a movie actually pulls it off, it needs to be celebrated and acknowledged. Thankfully, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some incredible conclusions over the years, leaving audiences with satisfaction as they leave the theaters. These MCU endings are pretty much perfect, thanks to their impact and cathartic feeling. Some might be more bittersweet than outright triumphant, but that doesn't make them any less flawless.

10 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Directed by Shane Black

Iron Man 3 had the not-so-easy task of finishing a film trilogy, giving it a satisfying conclusion, and leaving room for the protagonist to still exist within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) needed a full character arc that was final and impactful. At the same time, it was obvious that Stark was going to stick around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time.

So, what plot threads needed to wrap up without writing the character out of the overarching storyline? Iron Man 3 ended with Stark making a promise to his love, Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow), and destroying his suits. While this choice didn't last, it was a great ending to Iron Man 3. It also wrapped up a long-running plot-line for Stark, finally removing the arc reactor from his chest and giving him the freedom of having a self-running heart.

9 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Directed by Joe Johnston

The first installment in the Captain America movie series, Captain America: The First Avenger, not only needed to introduce the star-spangled man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also set the stage for the upcoming team-up film, The Avengers. Not only is Captain America: The First Avenger one of the most underrated Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but it has one of the most underrated endings as well.

As if Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) making the ultimate move of self-sacrifice wasn't painful enough, the film decides to cut forward to the modern day when he wakes up after a long sleep. The final scene is a somber realization as Steve understands he is now living years into the future while everyone he once knew and loved has either died or aged. A defeated Steve simply tells Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), "I had a date," referring to his romance with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). The ending drives a knife through the hearts of viewers, simultaneously driving home the message of selflessness and what it can mean for those who emit it.

8 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo

Essentially acting as almost an "Avengers 2.5" of sorts, Captain America: Civil War needed to end with both a tease for what was to come in the future and wrap the film up as if it were one contained story. As the Avengers disband and many are put in prison, Civil War melds the "future film tease" with the plot wrap-up.

It's a refreshing choice to end such an action-packed movie with a quiet moment of realization and acceptance, which only makes Captain America: Civil War all the better.

Steve's letter to Tony wraps up the internal themes and messages of the movie. Meanwhile, the visuals tease what is to come for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. as Steve breaks his comrades out of prison while Tony begins his eventual separation from the world's governments. After the dramatic battle between Stark, Steve and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Civil War somehow ends on both a melancholy but inspiring note at the same time. It's a refreshing choice to end such an action-packed movie with a quiet moment of realization and acceptance, which only makes Captain America: Civil War all the better.

7 'The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Back when it was first released, The Avengers was the most important movie in the MCU and a groundbreaking film for superhero pop culture in general. Acting as the culmination of the stories that had come before in Phase One, the film not only brought Earth's mightiest heroes together but also set up what was to come from the bigger threat behind Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) invasion.

Seeing all the Avengers go their separate ways after saving the world through the fight of their lives is a perfect way to end the first team-up film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Finally a team, they all go back to their solo lives and set up the playing field for future solo adventures while knowing they will always be there for each other and, most importantly, for Earth. It set an amazing path for the future of the budding cinematic universe and wrapped up the action-packed film perfectly.

6 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Directed by James Gunn

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise quickly became one of the most beloved superhero franchises of all time. Fans fell for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his Guardians, becoming very attached to the characters. So when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teased that one of them was most likely going to die, they became wary. Plus, once director James Gunn announced that this was going to be his last Guardians of the Galaxy film, audiences knew a bittersweet story was on the cards.

Surprisingly, none of the Guardians perished; in fact, they had a happy ending. Star-Lord went home to reunite with his grandfather, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) became the leader of the new Guardians with Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Drax (Dave Bautista) stayed to help run Knowhere, and Gamora (Zoe Saldañ) returned to leading the Ravagers. To the tune of a heartwarming dance number, the film's ending is tear-jerking in the best ways, the perfect goodbye to one of the MCU's few perfect movies and franchises.

5 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts

The Spider-Man franchise is one of the biggest film and overall superhero franchises on the planet. Specifically, Tom Holland's films are some of the highest-grossing superhero films of all time. After Spider-Man: Far From Home broke $1 billion at the box office, the stakes were high for the trilogy's final film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. When it was announced that the villains from previous Spider-Man films would be returning via the multiverse, the fate of Holland's Spidey became uncertain. Especially after having his identity revealed, Peter Parker was in for some huge character development.

Peter's arc in Spider-Man: No Way Home was spectacular, and once the villains and his multiversal variants returned home, the world forgot that the young hero even existed, only remembering the wall-crawler side of his existence. After years of fans asking for a less tech-based web-slinger, the film ends with Peter moving into a small studio apartment, donning new red and blue tights, and getting by all on his own. The world forgot Peter Parker existed, but Spider-Man lives on, a somber but honestly beautiful way to end the film. The friendly neighborhood hero has always been about using power for the good of mankind and sacrificing one's personal goals to protect others. Nothing captures that aspect of the hero like the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

4 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

There were big shoes for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther. Thankfully for everyone involved, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever surpassed expectations and served as an incredibly well-executed tribute to the actor.

The ending sees Shuri (Letitia Wright) going to Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) to finally accept the death of her brother. While she is visiting, Nakia reveals she secretly had a child with T'Challa, "Prince T'Challa (Divine Love Konadu-Sun), son of King T'Challa." Aside from being an astoundingly emotional moment, this bittersweet scene is proof that while he may be gone, the legacy of Boseman and his character will forever live on in cinema history.

3 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

The film that started it all ended in a way that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe like no other film could. One of the most iconic moments in superhero cinema is when Tony Stark takes the press stand and reveals to the world his secret identity with a simple "I am Iron Man."

Iron Man is easily one of the most memorable superhero movies, and, to this day, the ending still sticks with people as one of the most iconic cinematic moments of the 2000s. It paved the way for superhero films, doing something none had truly done before. The superhero of the story reveals his secret identity and is public. After years of Spider-Man, Batman and Superman films in which secret identities are huge, this was a shocking development that cemented Iron Man's reputation as a true outlier in the hero space.

2 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo

The first entry in the two-part finale of the legendary Infinity Saga shook the ground beneath the superhero film space when it was released in 2018. While the film is very well-paced and finely executed, the ending is the most memorable part. The villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin), wins and wipes out half of the universe and, therefore, half of the Avengers. Audiences had to watch the heroes they knew and loved crumble to dust. However, shock alone is the only reason why the ending is great.

Avengers: Infinity War is, without a doubt, a Thanos film. He may be the villain, but he is also the protagonist, moving the plot forward and providing the core themes and fundamentals of the movie. So, while being a "Part 1" of sorts, Infinity War is also a story that ends as if it could be a one-off. The last scene shows Thanos sitting on his farm and watching the sun rising in a new universe. It's a bold ending, showcasing the villain's triumph over the heroes while making audiences sympathize with him. The MCU often gets flack for being overly safe, but the ending of Infinity War proves those criticisms are wrong.