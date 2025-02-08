While he may be Falcon no more, Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) tenure as the iconic hero before going full-Cap was a great one. Before he took up the legendary mantle, he fought alongside the first Captain America, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as the Falcon, and brought some of the most classic Marvel Cinematic Universe scenes out there.

He's certainly going to pop-off in 2025's highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, but he made his mark as Falcon before anything else. Whether he was taking part in a massive battle or taking a moment to slow down and honor one of the most influential, yet secret, members in America's history, Sam's time as Falcon is one not to be forgotten, even as he moves on to greater things.

10 The Freeway Fight

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

Image via Marvel Studios

Of all the Disney+ Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of the best and has some of the best moments, especially for Sam's character. One of the most creative and entertaining fights that Sam has been part of is one that takes place atop two semi-trucks barreling down a freeway. Falcon isn't alone, however, as he's joined by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) & his partner, Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett).

As a group of new super-soldiers are up to no good, they crash the job to try and stop them. The fight is so dynamic, especially for Sam, as he not only fights hand-to-hand on top of the trucks, while also taking flight when needed. This is also the first time he got to fight against the new and ever-hated Captain America (at the time), John Walker, which set his and Bucky's growing animosity towards John into higher gear.

9 Falcon Comes Out of Hiding

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

Steve Rogers' entrance in Avengers: Infinity War is one of the best, most rewatchable scenes in the MCU. This also serves as the entrance for his comrades, which includes Falcon. As the grizzled captain distracts everyone on the other side of the train tracks, Falcon rockets in and kicks the blue out of Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon).

Together, the three force the two Black Order members into retreat. The three work so well together and are like a well-oiled machine. The little combo moves that Falcon gets with the other two as they kick Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive (Michael Shaw) to the curb in order to aid Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).