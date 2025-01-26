Throughout the 17-year run of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, the folks over at Marvel Studios have kept fans guessing about a multitude of plot lines and character arcs. This anticipation was especially marked by the looming threat of Thanos (Josh Brolin), the big final boss of the MCU's Infinity Saga. As the potential for different stories grew, fans have taken to the internet to come up with theories about what could come next for the MCU.

Most fan theories have been proven wrong (or right, sometimes), but looking back, a good number of them have actually made sense. Whether it's about something as big as how to defeat Thanos or as small as a character cameo via the multiverse, these fan theories would have been right at home in the MCU had the powers behind the franchise gone in another direction.

10 Superior Iron Man in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Two words: Ultron Bots

When the trailers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped, people began to spot some peculiar robots around the Illuminati's headquarters. With the entire film surrounding the multiverse, many believed the Ultron robots in the team's base must have been created by someone, and the most likely option was Superior Iron Man. This version of the character from the Marvel Comics canon sees Tony Stark becoming a full-on villain.

While he likely wouldn't have been a full-fledged baddie in the Doctor Strange sequel, it would've made sense that Ultron robots were created by a version of Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) since he's the MCU's canonical creator of the terrifying and villainous AI. There's likely a universe where the Armored Avenger never learned from his mistakes and became obsessed with "protecting the planet." Alas, it's never really explained why the robot sentries are Ultron, making them nothing more than a lazy Easter egg.

9 Thanos' Name Foreshadowed the Infinity Stone Locations

What's in a name?

As the Infinity Stones gained prominence in the MCU, it became obvious that they would appear through different items, including the Tesseract and the Scepter. As more items were introduced, people began to speculate that the letters in Thanos' name, the man trying to collect the stones, were subtly foreshadowing where they were going to pop up next.

T: Tesseract (Space Stone), H: Heart (Soul Stone(Gamora)), A: Aether (Reality Stone), N: Necklace (Time Stone), O: Orb (Power Stone) and S: Scepter (Mind Stone).

There's a lot here to support this claim. The character's initials seemed to represent the apparent locations: T: Tesseract (Space Stone), H: Heart (Soul Stone(Gamora)), A: Aether (Reality Stone), N: Necklace (Time Stone), O: Orb (Power Stone) and S: Scepter (Mind Stone). This idea was never confirmed or denied, but it makes total sense. Most likely, it was unintentional, especially because some are a reach (necklace?). However, if it wasn't, it was an awesome move on Marvel Studios' part.

8 Steve Dies and Bucky Becomes Captain America

Not everyone is great at lip-reading.

For those who don't keep up with the comics, in the original "Civil War" book, the Star-Spangled Man is assassinated. When the hero dies in "Civil War," Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) takes up his friend's mantle to keep his spirit alive. Comic readers thought this shocking twist would be adapted in the 2016 film when a group of fans thought they'd read Bucky's lips in a trailer clip, saying, "Steve's dead!"

Fans thought that in the heat of battle, Iron Man might accidentally kill Captain America (Chris Evans), leading Bucky to finish the fight and take up the mantle at the end of the movie. Of course, this wasn't true, but if Marvel Studios decided to take that route, it would have made a lot of sense. If they were looking to tear the Avengers apart, killing their leader would've been the perfect way to do so.

7 Doctor Strange Sent the Time Stone to the Future

Time travel is... messy.

After the tragic ending of Avengers: Infinity War, one of the most important MCU movies, the biggest questions lingering over everyone's heads were "What now?" and "How will they beat Thanos?" So, in the year between the third and fourth Avengers movies, people began to theorize how the remaining Avengers were going to swing this one.

With the feat that he pulled off by viewing the 14,605possible futures of the coming battle, some thought that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) may have sent the Time Stone to the future to aid them in the battle in Avengers: Endgame and have it sent back to give to Thanos at the end of the fight on Titan. While it was a bit of a stretch, there was definitely a chance that Marvel could have pulled this off. But honestly, it may have been too confusing.