From older Avenger members like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) to the newest phase 4 additions such as Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has offered and continues to offer its viewers a good number of strong, complex, and diverse female characters.

Whether or not one is a strong believer in astrology, it is always fun to check who is your zodiac twin. To celebrate all of these incredible women, we attributed each to the zodiac sign that matches their personality best.

Aries (March 21- April 19): Carol Danvers & Layla El-Faouly

From her fierce independence to her admiring willpower, everything about Brie Larson's Captain Marvel screams Aries. Just like the fiery sign, Carol Danvers makes for a very confident and unmatched leader who is not afraid to face any challenge that comes her way.

The same can be said about Moon Knight's notable newcomer Layla. Brought to life by May Calamawy, the new MCU character has successfully showcased her potential throughout the series, proving to herself and others, through her combat skills and determination, that she is quite tough.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Valkyrie

Much like Tauruses, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is possibly one of the most loyal and reliable allies anyone could have. Incredibly practical and emotionally strong, the beloved Asgardian conquers many hearts with her bravery and serious personality.

Although she tends to be stubborn and prideful, at the end of the day Valkyrie is equally altruistic. While trust doesn't come easy to her at the beginning, she will ultimately defend those she loves with her life if she has to — that is part of what makes her the perfect Asgard ruler.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Riri Williams & Michelle Jones

Both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever newbie Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and Michelle Jones (Zendaya) are two valid contestants for the Gemini zodiac sign category.

Funny, curious, and intelligent, these two amazing characters embody the traits of the Twins incredibly well. Possibly one of the most sarcastic out of all twelve zodiac signs, Geminis are usually dynamic, quick-witted and enthusiastic – these are traits the duo demonstrate in almost every scene they're in.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Yelena Belova

While Yelena may not be the most obvious choice for Cancer, in retrospect, her personality does check a lot of boxes when it comes to the sign's traits. Although the Crab may be the most sensitive sign of the zodiac, it is also incredibly manipulative when it taps into its darker side.

Much like Florence Pugh's awesome character, Cancers have a tendency to bottle up their emotions and hold grudges. When developed to their fullest potential, Cancers are protective and caring, often displaying a charming, goofy sense of humor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Gamora & Kamala Khan

When it comes to Leos, Zoe Saldana and Iman Vellani's space duo is definitely a good match. Bold and strong-willed, Gamora was undoubtedly the toughest Guardian out of all — a warrior at heart, Saldana's courageous and assertive on-screen counterpart is a real Leo.

As for Leo's creativity and ambition? Apart from embodying all the previously mentioned traits, Kamala also showcases these in her series Ms. Marvel. If there's one thing we know for sure, it is that the lionhearted character is never afraid to speak her mind, even if it goes against what everyone else believes in.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Jane Foster & Sersi

While Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is quite the mastermind, just like Virgos she is a perfectionist and has attention to detail, which makes her an excellent scientist. She also embodies these signs' gentle and nurturing traits in her connections with her nearest and dearest.

Gemma Chan's Marvelcounterpart Sersi is equally admirable. Although incredibly powerful, she is ultimately a really down-to-earth, sympathetic person who's always up to help those in need. Much like Virgos, Sersi excels at caring for others, as seen in Eternals, where she makes an amazing teacher.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Jennifer Walters

She-Hulk's Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is the epitome of a Libra. A charming, fun-loving people person, Walters' personality radiates joy. She is the encouraging friend everyone wants to have in their life and possibly the fairest person you will ever meet.

Driven towards justice and always the ones who do their best to avoid conflict, these intellectual Libras often try to see the best in everyone. Jen is also rightly extroverted and has no problem socializing during weddings and during nights out with her best friend.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Natasha Romanoff & Xu-Xialing

Scarlett Johansson and Meng'er Zhang's mysterious characters exude big Scorpio energy from the moment they step foot on screen. Enigmatic and intense, Natasha Romanoff wonderfully depicts some of the sign's traits throughout her MCU journey.

Much like Scorpios, the notable spy and former assassin was extremely observant of her surroundings, noticing even the smallest of changes. When it comes to the water sign's emotional strength, passion and intuition, the charming Xu-Xialing is the character who does Scorpios justice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Kate Bishop

There is hardly any doubt that Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop is a Sagittarius. Sassy and humorous, Bishop knows how and when to pull off a good joke. The Archer is the funniest sign among the zodiac twelve, and Kate's amusing personality lives up to the title perfectly.

In addition to their lively spirits and eagerness to learn and become the best version of themselves, Sagittarius signs are usually really straightforward and free-spirited, much like Steinfeld's Hawkeyecounterpart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Okoye & Hope Van Dyne

Danai Gurira's Okoye is a leader in her own right, and part of what makes her such a compelling one is her balanced and disciplined demeanor. Like many Capricorns, the Dora Milaje warrior is resilient, hard-working, and determined. Though she may appear serious, one realizes that she's actually rather fun once they get to know her.

Evangeline Lilly'scharacter also gives off strong Capricorn vibes — she's tough, smart, and slightly suspicious at times. On her worst days, Hope can be slightly arrogant and critical; this is because she holds herself and others to really high standards, much like the Goat sign.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Shuri

Always up for a good challenge that puts her skills and creativity to the test, teen genius Shuri (Letitia Wright) has proved herself to be quite the Aquarius.

Like the rebellious sign of the zodiac, Shuri doesn't take life too seriously — instead, she loves to joke around and pull pranks on others. Known for its innovative and progressive thinking, the air sign is undoubtedly the one that matches Wright's on-screen persona best. She's smart, persistent, and is always pleasantly surprising fans with her quick thinking and witty comebacks.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Wanda Maximoff

What if we told you that Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) general attitude in Wandavision and Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness is peak Pisces behavior? Just like the Scarlet Witch, when Pisces signs are hurt they can be extremely passive-aggressive and may begin to close themselves off as a method of self-protection, swimming away from their problems and never looking back.

Nevertheless, this only happens because Maximoff feels everything deeply, which is a known trait of the water sign. Although she's often painted as the villain, Wanda's heart is in the right place. Overall, she is a caring person who is devoted to protecting those she loves and who fights for what she believes in.

