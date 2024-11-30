Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe is often celebrated for its action-packed films and engaging storylines, the characters that inhabit its world are also an important part of its charm; its female heroes and villains are no exception. Over the years, complex, powerful, and intelligent women have conquered the hearts of fans thanks to their strong personalities and unique backgrounds.

While there are plenty of women who deserve a place on this list, we look back and celebrate 10 of the best female Marvel characters so far (excluding those that technically aren't a part of the MCU just yet), taking their skill set, personality, and longevity into account. From warriors to sorceresses, these are the most remarkable women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

10 Kamala Khan

Played by Iman Vellani

Although Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan has only appeared in the Ms. Marvel series and The Marvels movie thus far, she certainly has a promising, bright future ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What makes Kamala stand out from other promising characters like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who also deserves a nod, is the fact that not only is she a groundbreaking character — the first Muslim superhero to headline her own project in this cinematic universe — but she is also one of the most powerful. Whether it is thanks to her reliability or her unique powers, Kamala has proven to be an interesting and likable addition, with her emotional intelligence and refreshing, youthful enthusiasm about becoming a hero making her likable and charming.

9 Shuri

Played by Letitia Wright

Black Panther has provided viewers with plenty of unforgettable characters, ranging from the titular character, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, to his witty sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who has captured the attention of Marvel fans with her intelligence, sense of humor, and charisma.

The brilliant scientist and innovator rivals with the greatest minds in the MCU, including the late and fan-favorite Tony Stark, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., Shuri is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring Marvel female characters — not only is she incredibly confident and empowering, but she is also responsible for creating all the advanced technology that makes Wakanda the most powerful nation in the cinematic universe. Her growth throughout the movies and her stepping into leadership make her one of the most promising characters.

8 Yelena Belova

Played by Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, first introduced in the first and only Black Widow film, is a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several reasons. On top of being played by an incredibly talented actor, Yelena is an effortlessly likable and charming character with sharp wit and deadpan humor that audiences can't help but root for.

While she hasn't been on many projects so far, Pugh's character has already conquered the hearts of many thanks to her sassy personality, sisterly dynamic with Natasha, and background story. Plus, being a morally complex character, Yelena certainly holds great potential within the cinematic universe, especially when taking her flexibility, which gives Marvel room to explore her story in different ways, into consideration.

7 Peggy Carter

Played by Hayley Atwell

Although she's arguably not as much of a fan-favorite these days, Hayley Atwell's Peggy Cater has left an undeniably strong imprint in the MCU, ​​​​​​standing out thanks to her determination, resilience, and timelessness. Peggy was a trailblazer who helped shape the world of heroes, with her influence extending beyond her time. This is why she remains such an important female character.

As one of the co-founders of S.H.I.E.L.D., it would be impossible not to mention this cornerstone, influential character as one of the MCU's best. Additionally, not only was Peggy incredibly ahead of her time, frequently defying societal expectations of women and proving her worth time and time again, but she was also one of the first prominent female characters in the MCU, paving the way for other empowering portrayals of strong women.

6 Gamora

Played by Zoë Saldaña

A true warrior known as the "deadliest woman in the galaxy," Zoë Saldaña's Gamora is one of the most skilled fighters in the MCU. Her tragic backstory is one of the most important aspects of her complex character, with her rebellion against who she thought was her father showcasing her bravery, strength, and independence.

Gamora's transformative journey and deeply touching character arc (anchored by Saldana's formidable acting efforts) had her going from an assassin to a compassionate hero. This has made her an even more intriguing character, with her ultimate closure breaking the hearts of thousands. For these reasons, it is not hard to grasp how Gamora would be one of the MCU's best female characters.

5 Carol Danvers

Played by Brie Larson

While Brie Larson's casting as Carol Danvers was initially a polarizing one that received some backlash (mostly for her confident, supposedly "cold" and "detached" take on the character), Captain Marvel is certainly a trailblazer who symbolizes strength, resilience, and empowerment in the MCU. Her journey, which tackles themes of self-doubt and identity, has been an interesting one so far.

Despite technically being the MCU's most powerful superhero, Captain Marvel hasn't yet been given the screen time that she deserves. However, Larson's on-screen counterpart has proven to be many things — including the symbol of feminine power and independence, with her arc inspiring audiences, particularly women, to stand tall in the face of adversity. Carol transforms from a stoic soldier to someone who embraces her vulnerable side. The way things are going, she can potentially evolve into a greater, more nuanced character.