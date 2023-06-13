The timeline has been pruned, as Disney has announced new release dates for the entire upcoming Multiverse Saga slate. Earth's mightiest heroes will not be seen on the big screen when they were previously expected to, as both upcoming Avengers movies were pushed back by around a year. Added to that, the new iteration of the Fantastic Four will take a little bit longer to make their expected debut. All of Disney's major blockbusters have shifted release dates, and that means the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to adapt accordingly. Here's the latest version of the MCU calendar, featuring the release dates of the big screen side of the franchise:

Captain America: Brave New World will now arrive on July 26, 2024, while Thunderbolts moves to December 20, 2024 from that spot. Blade has been delayed into 2025, now premiering on Valentine's Day that year, while Fantastic Four will now premiere on May 2, 2025. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is being delayed an entire year, now premiering May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars has also been delayed a whole year, now premiering in May 2027.

As stated by Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, during last year's San Diego Comic-Con, the Multiverse Saga will focus on the exploration of different universes within the Marvel realities, while dealing with the biggest threat the heroes have seen since Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped half of the universe out of existence. Kang the Conqueror is here, ready to take over the entire multiverse by taking out the timelines that might turn out to be a threat to him. However, given the recent controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors, who plays the villain, it remains to be seen what the studio does with the characters moving forward.

The Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Since Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) died and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retired after the battle against Thanos, the leadership of the Avengers has been left in uncertainty. But with Kang quickly approaching the timeline audiences have been following for almost two decades, it's time for someone else to step up before it's too late and the multiverse is lost forever. Some strong contenders for the next leader of the Avengers are Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

