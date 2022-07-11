We wouldn't have the amazing world of the Marvel comics come to life without the cinematographers!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is pretty much the biggest movie franchise at the moment. It's a rousing collection of superhero stories spanning different styles and even genres, coming together to form an epic greater whole.

RELATED:10 Iconic Movie Directors Who Almost Did a Marvel Movie

There are countless topics of conversation when it comes to this series of films, but one of the most overlooked aspects tends to be the cinematography. Not all MCU films have particularly remarkable camerawork; but those that do, manage to make quite an impact with their vibrant and fun visuals.

The Visuals of the MCU Are Taken to Space — 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

When working on the look and visual aesthetic of Guardians of the Galaxy, director James Gunn, and director of photography (D.P.) Ben Davis had flexibility and freedom pretty much without precedent in the MCU, since this movie about a ragtag team of outlaws trying to save the universe was the first one to take the franchise to space.

Davis's cinematography has a unique color palette and sometimes almost noir-ish lighting, which really helps give the movie a lot of personality. Guardians of the Galaxy remains one of the most high-praised entries in Marvel, and its great visuals really help with that.

Sam Raimi Brings His Gruesome Vision to the Franchise — 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

It's no surprise that Sam Raimi, known for his campy horror extravaganzas like the Evil Dead trilogy, as well as for the much beloved original Spider-Man trilogy, brought a lot to the table visually with his movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in collaboration with Oscar-nominated D.P. John Mathieson.

For all its faults, it's practically undeniable that the cinematography of Multiverse of Madness is extraordinary. Crazy angles, interesting camera movements, creative use of both drab and bright colors, and cool horror visuals all pair outstandingly with Raimi's style, the movie's tone, and the spirit of its predecessor.

RELATED:10 Most Anticipated Future MCU Projects, According to Reddit

The Magic of Good Cinematography — 'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Yet another one of Ben Davis's efforts in the MCU, this time in collaboration with director Scott Derrickson, the cinematography of Doctor Strange is about as trippy and dizzying (in a good way!) as you'd expect from the first film in the franchise to introduce the concept of magic.

From the first out-of-body experience of Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to the epic fight in the mirror dimension, to the hero's final confrontation with the villain Dormammu (voiced by Cumberbatch himself), the visuals in this movie are all about color, light, and movement. Every single aesthetic aspect was meticulously planned, and it absolutely paid off.

Space Has Never Been More Colorful in the MCU — 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

A new cinematographer came in for the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy, Henry Braham, and he did a job as excellent as—if not perhaps even better than—Ben Davis in the first film. Braham mentioned how he had a great deal of input in how the CGI worked, resulting in a visual aesthetic that feels like it pops right out of the screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is bright and colorful, but also restrained and perfectly calculated. The blocking and framing are exquisite in scenes like Baby Groot's dance to the beat of Mr. Blue Sky, and the overall feel of the movie's visuals is fluid and alive, capturing the best aspects of contemporary cinematography traditions.

An Eye-Catching Party of Exuberance — 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

The cinematography of Thor: Love and Thunder looks pretty much as if a unicorn had vomited on the screen. Make of that what you will. Some audience members didn't like how unbalanced the film's exuberance could feel at times, but most fans absolutely adored the charm that that vibrance brought to the look of the movie.

Barry Idoine was the cinematographer in charge of collaborating with director Taika Waititi to create a style that looked lively and electrifying, and they definitely succeeded. Idoine's use of color in Love and Thunder is heavily embellished, his camera movements are high-spirited and fun, and the black-and-white segment in the film's second act is one of the best-looking sequences in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

More of a Political Thriller than a Superhero Film — 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

With The Winter Soldier, the sequel to 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, directors Joe and Anthony Russo proved that the MCU could be taken in new, interesting, and fresh directions. The middle film in Chris Evans's character's trilogy feels much more like a suspenseful political and crime thriller than a straight-up superhero film, and that's largely thanks to the cinematography led by Trent Opaloch.

Together, Opaloch and the Russo brothers give this film an unforgettable look. It's not exaggeratedly elegant or colorful like many other MCU films with great cinematography; rather, it's self-contained, subtle, and perfectly adapted to the story at hand. It's grim and carefully lit, and action scenes like Cap and Bucky's first fight make some outstanding use of dynamic camera movements.

RELATED:The 10 Highest-Grossing Cinematographers of All Time at the Domestic Box Office

Bright and Vivid As Can Be, But Surprisingly Measured — 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Mix the colorful and light aesthetic of Love and Thunder with the measured feel of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and you pretty much get the overall visual feel of Thor: Ragnarok, the third solo movie of the hero played by Chris Hemsworth.

Javier Aguirresarobe, one of Spain's most prolific cinematographers, was the D.P. behind Waititi's first film in the MCU. His work on this movie is simply gorgeous, featuring some of the franchise's most beautiful shots. The composition is phenomenal, the angles and movements are flawless, and the color palette complements the film's tone perfectly without drawing too much attention to itself.

Say What You Will About Its Story, But It Looks Awesome — 'Eternals' (2021)

Chloé Zhao's Eternals is perhaps the most divisive MCU movie thus far. It was the first film of the franchise to be deemed "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes, yet many fans appreciated how Zhao and everyone else behind the movie genuinely tried to deliver something different and unique.

Say what you will about the film's faults, but its cinematography is an aspect that would be pretty crazy to attack. The brilliant Ben Davis was the cinematographer behind the gorgeous look of the film, and it shows. Zhao was able to shoot on location, giving most of the scenes a picturesque natural look. But even the more CGI-heavy stuff looks wonderful; big, epic, and utterly enthralling. It may not be at the top of many MCU rankings, but Eternals definitely deserves the top spot in this one.

KEEP READING:How 'The Matrix', 'Eternals' & 'Prometheus' Connect to Gnosticism