If there's anything that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, it's some incredible spectacle and action sequences. With countless heroes with varying powers and abilities, someone is always bringing a new type of fight to the table. For the most part, the final battles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are some of the best in superhero cinema, give or take a few dodgy CGI details.

Whether it be the biggest final battle of all time featuring almost every Marvel movie hero or a fight that brought three Spider-Man franchises together via the multiverse, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has it all. It's tough to compare these final battles when each one brings something new and unique to the table of superhero cinema, but thanks to Marvel Studios having some of the biggest franchises on the planet, some are far more memorable and enjoyable. These are the most rewatchable final battles in the MCU, ranked by how much they stand out in the franchise and how compelling they are for audiences to revisit them.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

The Guardians vs. Ronan the Accuser

Being one of the most likable and highly acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe films means it's going to have an awesome final action sequence, right? In 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy did what they do best and brought a lot of spectacle, heart, and humor to their stand against Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) on Xandar. In an all-out war against Ronan's troops and the Guardians (with the help of the Nova Corps), the Guardians make their way onto his ship and crash it into the planet, sacrificing their beloved Groot (Vin Diesel) in the process.

It was a heartbreaking scene that had audiences in tears as Groot sacrificed himself to save his family. To lighten the mood, though, and to keep Ronan from destroying the planet with the Power Stone, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) distracted the villain with a silly dance. He eventually got his hands on the Power Stone, and through the Guardians coming together to literally and thematically share their pain, Star-Lord gave one of the coolest lines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: "You said it yourself, b***. We're the Guardians of the Galaxy."

9 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Spider-Man vs. The Vulture

It was clear that when Marvel Studios brought Spider-Man: Homecoming to the big screen, they wanted to really set themselves apart from previous renditions of the character. There are many examples of this throughout the film, but one of the biggest is when they take the final battle against Michael Keaton's Vulture. In the words of Peter (Tom Holland) himself: "Just a typical Homecoming, on the outside of an invisible jet, fighting my girlfriend's dad!"

Vulture sneaks aboard Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) invisible jet carrying countless items belonging to the Avengers. Spider-Man, of course, follows and faces the Vulture outside the plane, at heights that he had never gone to before. The plane then spectacularly crashes on the beach, and the fight is brought to the sand. The whole sequence is astounding and entertaining, a dynamic fight unlike anything from any Spider-Man film.

8 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Iron Man, Rhodey and Pepper Potts vs. Aldrich Killian

The ending battle of Iron Man 3 is every Iron Man fan's dream. At first, it looks like Tony and Rhodey may not be able to sneak into Aldrich Killian's (Guy Pearce) base and save Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and the President (William Sadler). Tony then decides to activate the "House Warming Protocol," a command that brings dozens and dozens of armors to his aid, manned by Jarvis (Paul Bettany) himself. Tony hops around the battlefield, jumping into his various armor to make his way around and fight Killian.

What's great is that each of Stark's armors each has a different, unique purpose, letting the action be diverse throughout the large battlefield. The powers of Extremis are also extremely powerful and make for a great antagonist and conflict for the iron-clad hero to face. There's so much at stake here, too, with the love of Tony's life on the line, making it one of the most rewatchable Iron Man scenes and a third-act battle Marvel fans can't get enough of.

7 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Shang-Chi vs. The Mandarin

The conflict at the heart of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is incredibly compelling. The themes and messages regarding family at its core are super relatable, so when Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) face-off, the emotions and relationships at stake are high and very relatable. Having a family can be hard, and it can be cathartic to see Shang-Chi and his father work things out in the coolest way possible.

But not only does the film have emotional stakes, it's got some high-flying action, as well. Bringing out a badass dragon from the depths qualifies the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings final battle as one of the best and most original in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even better, the battle has absolutely astonishing fight choreography, making it the highlight of the film as a whole.

6 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Captain America & Bucky Barnes vs. Iron Man

The final battle of Captain America: Civil War always had to pin Iron Man and Captain America (Chris Evans) against each other. But it over-delivered when it brought Iron Man to blows with both Cap and his best friend, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The 2-vs-1 match-up may seem as if it'd be an open-and-shut battle, but the fight is incredibly engaging as Iron Man more than holds his own. There are many times in which Tony would have taken down Cap or Bucky if the other had not been there.

The fight is intense and hard-hitting, both physically and emotionally. Seeing the two leaders of the Avengers facing off, with betrayal lingering over the entire fight, is heartbreaking. Audiences feel for both Rogers and Stark, as the boy in blue is trying to defend his beloved friend and the armored Avenger is stricken with pain after seeing his mother killed by Barnes. It's among the most epic but bittersweet moments in the MCU as a whole and a gut punch from which fans took years to recover.