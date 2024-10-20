Over its incredibly long tenure as a franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced many characters both from the comics and originals. With such a large roster, some inherently get focused on and prioritized more than others. While unintentional, multiple characters end up being focused on less and are eventually forgotten. After all, one can only do so much if a character is not given enough to do.

Whether they're a character that merely appears once or has had multiple appearances but very little impact on the story, many unfortunate cases of characters being less focused on exist in the MCU. Some characters in the series even have people saying, "I forgot they were in that movie!" The worst part? Many of these mistreated figures are great and could've had a successful future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alas, these are the most forgettable characters in the MCU and will be ranked by how unimportant and unmemorable they have been following their debut.

10 Lady Sif

Played by Jaimie Alexander

Image via Marvel Studios

The Thor movies haven't had the best reputation over the years. The first film was widely underrated, but the sequel, Thor: The Dark World, is known as one of the worst MCU films. Thor: Ragnarok is known as one of the best MCU films, but Thor: Love and Thunder was also terribly received by fans. Among the wild back and forth of tones and quality, characters like Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) were really thrown to the wayside. Due to this lack of attention and effort, she became a pretty forgettable character, which sucks because she's a really great addition to the MCU.

To her credit, Lady Sif does have her fans, but they are few and far between. Not because she's a poorly-written character — indeed, Sif had an alright amount of screen time in the first two Thor films, even if she often just played second fiddle to Thor (Chris Hemsworth). However, after Thor: The Dark World's failure, she was banished to network television, appearing on two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and then only mentioned in Thor: Ragnarok. She finally made her theatrical comeback in the fourth outing, only to be taken down by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and lose an arm. It seems as if the writers don't seem to care much about Sif as a character, and it's sad because it makes a great character quite forgettable.

9 W'Kabi

Played by Daniel Kaluuya

Image via Marvel Studios

For being a forgettable character, W'Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) was a pretty big part of his first and only film, Black Panther. He was the primary traitor to pretty much immediately follow and not question Killmonger's (Michael B. Jordan) rule. Unfortunately for him, he was married to one of the best characters in this corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Okoye (Danai Gurira).

Okoye is a fan-favorite character in Wakanda, making W'Kabi seem far less memorable than expected. He's referenced once in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but is pretty much known by both audiences and characters within the universe as "that guy who was married to Okoye but dropped the ball and got sent to jail." It's quite unfortunate, too, because Daniel Kaluuya is a phenomenal actor who deserved far better from the MCU.

8 Rhomann Dey

Played by John C. Reilly

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the most lovable side characters in Guardians of the Galaxy, Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly), was a huge source of comedic relief. Given that he had family on Xandar, the stakes for the Guardians to stop Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) felt bigger. But, after the first film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to outgrow Rhomann, and he was left behind.

To add salt to the wound, the guy was so forgotten that he was (potentially) killed off-screen just before the events of Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed Xandar for the Power Stone. John C. Reilly is a wonderful actor — he's an Oscar nominee, for crying out loud! — and one can only hope he was part of the surviving Nova Corps after the Xandar massacre caused by Thanos. Still, there are not many people out there actively wondering how he's doing.

7 Ava Starr/Ghost

Played by Hannah John-Kamen

Image via Marvel Studios

Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) already has the odds stacked against her because the film she's in, Ant-Man and the Wasp, is forgettable in itself. Also known as Ghost, Ava is genuinely one of the worst-written Marvel Cinematic Universe villains, with little to no development. Her character arc is only solved through a ridiculous deus ex machina, meaning there's nothing memorable about her besides her powers.

The costume design is quite bland: an all-grey suit that's far too overdesigned with a hood attached and some red eyes. The potential for the character was there, but the movie put little to no effort into making her compelling and not some sort of plot device. Ghost's costume is getting fixed in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie, so one can hope that the writing issues will also be addressed, making her actually memorable moving forward.

6 Betty Ross

Played by Liv Tyler

Image via Universal Pictures

General audiences tend to forget that not only is The Incredible Hulk an actual film but that it's also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It doesn't spell good news for Liv Tyler's Betty Ross, who was already forgettable to begin with. Tyler's Better wasn't written very well, and her chemistry with the film's lead, Edward Norton, was seemingly non-existent, making it quite difficult to believe in their relationship.

Much like Ghost, though, Betty Ross has the chance to make a comeback and be more memorable in Captain America: Brave New World. Up until now, it seemed as if the folks over at Marvel Studios forgot that Betty Ross existed, so can audiences be blamed for doing the same? It's a real shame because Liv Tyler is a great actress who deserves her time in the spotlight.

5 Helen Cho

Played by Claudia Kim

Image via Marvel Studios

Helen Cho (Claudia Kim) showed up for a few scenes in Avengers: Age of Ultron and was pretty much never seen or heard from again. It was shown at the end of the film that she was sticking around to work at the new Avengers Compound, but she never reappeared, nor was she mentioned again. No more Avengers movies for Helen, it seems.

What is a huge bummer about fully dropping Helen Cho is how impactful of a character she is in the comics' continuity. Helen eventually gives birth to Amadeus Cho, also known as Brawn, a young man with green skin like the Hulk who has a genius-level intellect (he's the seventh-smartest person on Earth-616) and, at one point, succeeded the Hulk and took up the mantle. Amadeus Cho is a major player in the Marvel universe and could have been easily integrated into the MCU if his mother was actually remembered.

4 Karl Mordo

Played by Chiwetel Ejiofor