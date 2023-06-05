The Marvel Cinematic Universe has excelled as one of the vastest entertainment sagas ever, producing dozens of movies and television series featuring mighty heroes saving the day from cataclysmic villains. In addition to its action blockbuster thrills, an integral element to its longevity and fan engagement has been its ability to weave comedy into the narrative.

While items such as the best, strongest, and even most powerful Avenger have been topics of hot debate, few subjects are as fiercely debated as which character is the funniest. From some of Earth’s mightiest heroes to unforgettable supporting characters and even a nefarious villain, Redditorshave determined that these 10 characters are among the funniest the MCU has to offer.

10 Peter Quill/Star Lord

Using its license to experiment to embrace a more fun and vibrant tone, Guardians of the Galaxy became a surprise sensation in the MCU's catalogue. A peculiar meshing of space Western action, sci-fi adventure, and comedic charm, the freewheeling film emphasized its characters as the main attraction with Chris Pratt’s Star Lord leading the way.

Much of the conversation surrounding Peter Quill concerns his flaws, especially after his costly mistakes in Avengers: Infinity War, but some Redditors have been quick to point out the character’s knack for comedy and how it grounds him. Responding to a general opinion on Star-Lord, thewatcheruatusaid “Star-Lord is a funny yet flawed character who is one of the most relatable in the MCU.”

9 Drax the Destroyer

Star Lord may be the charismatic, somewhat idiotic leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it’s the rag-tag crew’s side characters that made the movies truly pop. Heralded as the funniest of them by Reddit is Dave Bautista’s Drax who, while being introduced as a violent and vengeful intergalactic criminal, has fast become one of the gentler and more fun-loving characters in the MCU.

On a Reddit forum questioning whether fans love or hate the character, Drax received overwhelming support from the fanbase, though some comments conceded he needs to be used well to have his desired impact. He also fared well in a separate poll conducted by a since deleted Redditor asking who the funniest MCU character was.

8 Tony Stark/Iron Man

Ever since Iron Man set the MCU off and running way back in 2008, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has been a commanding figurehead of the franchise. While he has led the saga with dramatic gravitas and action thrills, one of his most distinct characteristics has been his dry, smart Alec sense of humor.

In response to a query pondering who the funniest person in the MCU is, Admirable_Science279championed Stark’s case, stating “Tony has some of the best dry humor.” The redditor also referenced Tony’s funny though wholesome interactions with Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

7 Yelena Belova

Some of the MCU’s newer characters haven’t necessarily been received with open arms, but an exception to that notion has been Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Introduced in 2021’s Black Widow, the character fast became a fan favorite before being cemented as an essential player in the franchise’s future with her appearance in Hawkeye.

A deleted Redditorlauded the character’s comedic attributes, claiming her to be funny “in an endearing sort of way” and she received plenty of love in the aforementioned Reddit poll about the MCU's funniest characters. Despite the MCU's vast array of female characters who excel within Marvel's stylized blending of action heroism and comedic flair, Yelena is the only one to earn a significant amount of support on jodlad04's post.

6 Wong

Not making his MCU debut until 2016’s Doctor Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong) has shocked many by becoming a cult favorite among fans of the MCU. The powerful sorcerer doesn’t necessarily leap of the screen with his comedic style, but his understated sense of humor has made him a memorable presence in the MCU.

Discussion around his popularity erupted in an r/marvelstudios forum which pondered why the character had become so popular. Pacperson0provided apt summary of the major points highlighted by saying “I think it’s a combination of dry wit and that Benedict Wong is just a cool dude.”

5 Loki

Despite featuring in Thor and The Avengers as one of the franchise’s major antagonists, the problematic, amoral adopted brother of the God of Thunder has become a fan favorite. Portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, Loki has excelled as a villain, a fun support character, and even as a major protagonist throughout the series, with his comedic, disdainful flair always a highlight.

Perfect_Pudsterviews Loki (and Korg) as the funniest character in the MCU due to his ability to be consistently hilarious. Meanwhile, Sensitive-Patient-71highlighted Loki's comedic partnership with Thor, highlighting their chemistry and stating "they're the perfect odd couple" while also suggesting Loki's absence, and the loss of that comedic dynamic, was what hampered Thor: Love and Thunderthe most.

4 Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Another comedic character who has been a huge hit since entering the MCU, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) stands as one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes at this point in time. The good-natured ex-con has had no troubles endearing himself to audiences with his comedic tendencies courtesy of the astute casting of Rudd and the bouncy, light-hearted entertainment the Ant-Man films offer.

Much of the praise of the character was heaped at the feet of Rudd and his proven ability to flourish in comedic roles while remaining charming and likable. In response to a forum comparing Ant-Man to Star Lord, a deleted Redditormade the bold claim that “Paul Rudd is the funniest person in the MCU and no one can convince me otherwise.”

3 Korg

Thor: Ragnarok is heralded as the film which dared to take the MCU in a new direction far more embracing of comedic narrative. Naturally, with that endeavor came an array of new characters who instantly made a mark on audiences with their humor, with none being more noteworthy than director Taika Waititi’s Korg.

Despite being a relatively new addition to the franchise, Korg has fast become a fan favorite thanks to Waititi’s vocal performance. expatriate77praised the gentle Kronan as being the MCU’s funniest character, stating “every scene had me cracking up, just something about his nonchalantness [sic] and mannerisms."

2 Thor

The MCU’s take on Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has always been laced with an ironic comedy sense, something which was displayed frequently throughout the first two Avengers crossover movies. However, it may not have been until the release of Thor: Ragnarok that many audience members took note of the character's talent for humor.

Drounsleynoted that Thor’s comedy has an authenticity to it, stating “it comes across as innocent and genuine, not forced.” On another Reddit forum, DavramLockequite simply stated "Thor might have given me the most laughs honestly."

1 Luis

From noble heroes never short of a wisecrack to powerful villains whose wicked comedy knows no bounds, the MCU has had a plethora of hilarious characters, but none have made Redditors laugh quite as much as Michael Peña's Luis. Featured in the Ant-Man movies, the comic relief has endeared himself to franchise fans with his infectious high energy, his goofy demeanor, and, most notably, his overwhelmingly enthusiastic recaps.

TheGaySunGodhas the top comment on the r/marvelmemes Reddit forum, simply stating "Luis 101%" to the tune of almost 300 upvotes. Additionally, Xenafan1970also sung Luis' praises saying "I'd love a movie of him just recapping all the movies," a sentiment many MCU fans would emphatically support.

