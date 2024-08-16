It can be both fun and frustrating to pick one's favorite heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are so many ways to rank them: who’s the strongest, who’s the most powerful, or even who’s the funniest. But if one had to decide which hero is the most badass, that could be another battle entirely. After all, "badass" isn't exactly the word that comes to mind when thinking of characters like Hawkeye in movies like The Avengers.

What makes a hero badass is having a certain attitude or stride to carry; it does not mean being ruthless or unhinged, but rather being confident in their abilities when overcoming anything; looking cool while doing it is a plus. A badass MCU hero can demonstrate strength, ferocity, wit, and courage. Several characters, like Captain America or Thor, have proven it, as have several other heroes, but who in the MCU is the most badass of them all?

10 Rocket Raccoon

Voiced by Bradley Cooper; portrayed on set by Sean Gunn

The Guardians of the Galaxy made their onscreen debut ten years ago and have since become fan favorites. Among them is the wisecracking Rocket Raccoon, who stands not quite tall but still larger than life. There is also no denying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is his movie, as it dove deeper into his backstory. Cynical and prideful yet heartfelt and intelligent, Rocket is easily the most badass member of the ragtag team of self-proclaimed “losers.”

Rocket’s high intellect and weapons proficiency unofficially made him the go-to guy whenever the Guardians need something done—like putting together a bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He can also show prowess in battle, as proven throughout seven films, most notably Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But what makes Rocket the most badass is his newfound ability to empathize with his loved ones; whether it’s Groot, his fellow Guardians, or even Thor, Rocket is cool because he cares.

9 Deadpool

Played by Ryan Reynolds

Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, has officially entered the MCU chat! Well, yes and no. As shown in the latest hit Deadpool & Wolverine, the Merc with a Mouth crossed over into other universes thanks to the Time Variance Authority. While he chose to remain in his timeline and has yet to meet any of the Avengers or Guardians, Deadpool is a fairly new but still badass entry into the MCU.

Deadpool has grown to become one of the most popular onscreen comic book characters thanks to the incredible performance of Ryan Reynolds and faithfulness to the source material. For all of his shenanigans, Deadpool has masterful skills as a fighter, leading to destructive and often hilarious results, like using Logan’s corpse to fight the TVA and catching bullets in his guns. The super-violent, foul-mouthed, pop culture-referencing, fourth-wall-breaking anti-hero has truly demonstrated how far he can go when it comes to kicking major butt.

8 Daredevil

Played by Charlie Cox

Being a daredevil is badass. Being the Daredevil is even more badass. Despite being blind, Matt Murdock’s greatest strengths lie not necessarily with his skills as a “really good lawyer” but rather in his other heightened senses. As the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, he uses these abilities to fight crime in New York City, ensuring that justice is served. For nine years, Charlie Cox has proven he is not one to cross in a fight, whether dressed in all black or in the classic red/yellow uniform.

Daredevil has been on quite a journey throughout the MCU. From the well-choreographed fight scenes on both the former Netflix series and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to something simple like catching a brick without flinching in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his share of cool moments have not gone unnoticed. With the rebooted series Daredevil: Born Again due to debut in Disney+ next year, there is so much more to look forward to. Until then, Daredevil remains a badass.

7 Black Panther

Played by Chadwick Boseman

The late Chadwick Boseman gave the performance of a lifetime as T’Challa, King of Wakanda and the Black Panther, across four films. T’Challa had a lot to work with after the sudden death of his father, T’Chaka (John Kani), but he strived and succeeded with the support of his kingdom, a suit made of vibranium, and the power of the heart-shaped herb. Although fans will no longer see him in future MCU installments, the legacy of T’Challa’s Black Panther remains strong and filled with badass moments.

T'Challa’s development from a vengeful prince to a more progressive and diplomatic king struck an emotional cord with fans, particularly in Black Panther. His ability to be relatable came from his display of dignity and respect, as well as having a big heart. But his combat skills, memorable entrance when reclaiming the throne from Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and leadership of the Wakandan army against Thanos (Josh Brolin) are what made Black Panther both a badass ruler and badass hero.

6 Doctor Strange

Played by Benedict Cumberbatch

When the Doctor is in, expect some badassery in the form of magic. Doctor Stephen Strange was an exceptionally skilled surgeon until a car accident rendered him incapable. He then discovered the Mystic Arts, which led him to a new calling to use magic to protect the Earth and the multiverse. In each of his MCU appearances, Benedict Cumberbatch brings charisma and poise to his portrayal of the Sorcerer Supreme — even when he loses the title due to the Blip.

What makes Doctor Strange stand out is how strong of a learner he is; he became a doctor through studying and practice. In Doctor Strange, he used the same tactics when learning about the Mystic Arts at Kamar-Taj. He’s also a fast learner, best demonstrated when going up against Dormammu in the Dark Dimension, teaming up with the Avengers on Titan, and even facing a variant of himself on Earth-838. Strange has now become a key resource of knowledge and insight when facing greater threats in the MCU. Not only can you say badass, but also… bewitching.

5 Captain America

Played by Chris Evans

Where to begin with everyone's favorite star-spangled hero? Steve Rogers starts as a scrawny kid from Brooklyn before becoming the famed super-soldier known as Captain America, who fought for truth, justice, and loyalty. Chris Evans played Captain America across a trilogy of movies and became an instant pop culture icon. From his enhanced strength to the iconic shield, Captain America has become not only a strong core member of the Avengers but also a key component to the success of the MCU.

Now, Cap may seem like an earnest boy scout at first, but what makes him a true badass lies in his courage, morality, and selflessness. When he says, “I can do this all day,” it means more than just trying to show off and sound tough. No matter how many times he gets knocked down, he will get back up. Rogers remains unafraid when standing up to bullies and fighting for the greater good. His muscles and shield might give him an extra boost, but Captain America’s humanity is why he won't back down from a fight.

4 Captain Marvel

Played by Brie Larson

Speaking of captains, Carol Danvers swooped in to become one of the many unsung heroes of Avengers: Endgame. Played by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, Danvers made her debut in 2019’s Captain Marvel and was established as one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. She already has a badass origin story, but mixing that with the incredible powers due to an accident made her the cosmic hero known today.

Danvers’s exposure to the Tesseract granted her super-strength, energy absorption, and flight. However, she only gets the true extent of her powers once removing an implant given by the mighty Kree empire, resulting in the incomparable Captain Marvel. From there, she helped other planets across the galaxy and aided the Avengers subdue and defeat Thanos. While staying level-headed, Danvers also keeps her charm. With her various abilities, Captain Marvel is usually in complete control and looks cool while doing it.

3 Wolverine

Played by Hugh Jackman

Just like Deadpool, this one also counts! Hugh Jackman has appeared in ten movies as Wolverine since 2000. However, his return to the role in Deadpool & Wolverine marks a significant change; Wolverine has now been integrated into the MCU, and Jackman plays a different version from his Fox Studios counterpart. Despite this version being dubbed “The Worst Wolverine” by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), Jackman still kicks major ass as the clawed Canadian mutant.

For Marvel fans—and Deadpool himself—this team-up has been a long time coming. Jackman easily stepped back in like nothing had changed; Logan was still the brooding and reluctant mutant that fans are familiar with. But despite being haunted by tragic mistakes and filled with regret, he was granted a second chance thanks to the Merc with a Mouth and became the hero—nay, the X-Man—that he was supposed to be. Whether Jackman will play Wolverine again is up in the air, but fans can rest easy knowing he’s still a badass.

2 Thor

Played by Chris Hemsworth

The scene in Avengers: Infinity War where Thor arrives in Wakanda with Rocket, Groot, and a new weapon called Stormbreaker is one of the most thrilling moments in modern cinema. It’s just one of many badass Thor scenes in the MCU, but this is what cemented him as the MVP of the Infinity Saga. With the gravitas and pathos brought by Chris Hemsworth's performance, the Asgardian God of Thunder is a mighty force to be reckoned with.

Thor has had quite a journey throughout his movie appearances; he’s lost his hammer (more than once), mother, father, friends, brother (also more than once), homeland, girlfriend, and—for a while after killing Thanos—his way of life. One would think he’d be nothing more than a broken man by now, but Thor always persists. Although he is a literal God, what makes him a badass is his will to fight for what he believes in and who he loves.

1 Iron Man

Played by Robert Downey, Jr.

It all started with Iron Man, and while the Infinity Saga ended with him, his legacy continues as the most badass hero of the MCU. Playing Tony Stark and donning the Iron Man suit was not only a monumental career shift for Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr., but it ushered in a new era of superhero cinema. At the end of 2008’s Iron Man, Stark could’ve concealed his identity from the world, but his daring reveal set an incredible and badass precedent for things to come.

Despite being a self-described genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, Tony Stark has dealt with a lot of hardship throughout his decades-long story arc. From his capture by the Ten Rings to the attack on his home, his failure with Ultron, the fallout of the Avengers breakup, almost losing Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), and watching Peter Parker (Tom Holland) getting dusted away, there has been so much pressure on him to keep things together. It had to be him making the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe, proudly proclaiming that he is, in fact, “Iron Man” one last time. Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as Dr. Doom, which will surely stain his legacy as Iron Man, but for now, he is still the franchise's best and most badass hero.