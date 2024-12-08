The Marvel Cinematic Universe can catch flak for its frequent over-reliance on humor and silliness. However, most of the time, the comedy works and gets countless laughs out of audiences. Some of the funniest characters in the Marvel Studios world are the heroes who push the plot forward and play an integral role within the Avengers, constantly fighting to protect the planet.

When used correctly, these heroes' distinctive humor adds great contrast to the story unfolding on screen; when it cuts and things get serious, the moment suddenly feels far more dire. To see a character that's inherently silly, like Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), get urgent and scared makes for a stark contrast that forces moments to be more effective. These are the funniest characters in the MCU, and this list will rank them based on how funny they are and how important their humor is to their characterization.

10 Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America

Played by Anthony Mackie

Image via Marvel Studios

Initially introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) made for some great comedic relief in the otherwise dramatic political thriller. Moving forward, Wilson continued to be a more comedic character, which made him the perfect pair for the more serious and straight-laced Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Whether he's asking Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to thank and pet his bird drone, Red Wing, or his kinda love-hate relationship with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sam Wilson has brought some great laughs to the MCU. Now that he's Captain America, there's a chance Wilson may lose some of his biting and dry humor, but fans of the character hope that he brings some of it over to the red, white and blue mantle.

9 Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Played by Paul Rudd

Image via Marvel Studios

The Ant-Man franchise has always been far more comedic compared to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup. Thus, its star, Scott Lang, is the source of most of that humor, aided by the fact that he's played by the legendary comedic force that is Paul Rudd.

Known for being a comedic actor in the first place by starring in outright classics like Clueless and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Rudd is practically an expert at comedic acting at this point. While he may be an expert thief, Ant-Man is portrayed as a bit more of a bumbling compared to the rest of the Avengers. It's easy to treat the character as a joke, but Rudd's endless charm goes a long way in making him both endearing and enjoyable on screen.

8 Mantis

Played by Pom Klementieff

Image via Marvel Studios

Brought into the fold in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, everyone immediately fell in love with the newest character on the block, Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Unlike other heroes, she isn't funny because she cracks jokes; instead, this adorable alien gets laughs out of her childlike innocence and naiveté.

Despite being absurdly powerful, Mantis has a very homeschooled kid vibe, being sheltered all her life by her previous master, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell). So, when put next to the rest of the Guardians, who are all extremely experienced space-goers, this underappreciated MCU character brings a ton of humor out of her extremely lovable and fun personality.

7 Korg

Played by Taika Waititi

Image via Marvel Studios

Korg (Taika Waititi) is another hero who doesn't find himself cracking jokes all that often. His humor stems from his amazing personality and the voice of Taika Waititi. First introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, this unusual but much-welcome rock-made alien had audiences dying of laughter from the first minute, thanks to his blunt demeanor and soft voice, which make him such a good contrast to Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

He may be a large rock gladiator, but Korg is actually quite a harmless and unassuming, almost childlike guy, which is funny in and of itself. Korg can say the wildest and most random things at times, subverting every expectation and making light of pretty much anything. One of the best examples is when the Asgardians are leaving what's left of Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok, and Korg monologues dramatically about how the foundations could become a "haven", only for it to blow up a moment later.