The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the most popular franchises in history thanks to the appeal of its characters. While the process of teasing future installments in the franchise through post-credit teasers certainly resulted in some memorable moments, the MCU was able to create some of the greatest superhero films of all-time thanks to the charisma of characters like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

However, the MCU is in a state of decline because the most recent crop of characters hasn’t been as engaging as those introduced in the first few phases of the “Infinity Saga.” In fact, some of the supposed heroes in the MCU are even more imminently hated than some of its most ruthless villains. Here are the top ten most hated villains in the MCU, ranked.

10 John Walker, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ (2021)

Played by Wyatt Russell

Image via Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had the impossible task of examining what would happen next to the icon of “Captain America” after Steve chose to give up his tenure in the suit at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Although Wyatt Russell is an actor of immense charisma, John Walker was immediately proven to be ill-suited to handle the legacy of Captain America’s shield. A violent, deceptive spy who was unaware of his own privilege, Walker proved to be a thorn in the side of both Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they attempted to unravel a conspiracy at the heart of the American government.

Walker was ultimately forced to give up the shield to Sam, signifying that he may have some potential in the future. Russell is set to reprise his role in Thunderbolts*, which could potentially give him the opportunity to revitalize Walker in the eyes of some fans.

Watch on Disney+

9 Peter Quill, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Played by Chris Pratt

Image via Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War soured the opinions of many fans on Chris Pratt’s portrayal of Peter Quill, as he made a series of terrible decisions that stood as a glaring flaw in one of the MCU’s better received installments. Despite being given the chance to end the threat of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and prevent a tragedy from occurring, Quill chooses to lash out in anger after the death of his lover, Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Pratt’s goofy shtick had overstayed its welcome, and the comedic sensibilities that he brought to the screen simply didn’t mesh well with the tone of an otherwise serious film. Thankfully, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was able to show a more mature side to Peter as he learns to give up the mantle of “Star-Lord” and reconnect with his family on Earth, whom he hadn’t seen since childhood.

8 Danny Rand, ‘Iron Fist’ (2017-2018)

Played by Finn Jones

Image via Netflix

Iron Fist immediately became the laughingstock of the Netflix era of the MCU, as the show’s creators did not think about how problematic it would be to center a series on a privileged white hero who learns martial arts skills in the East. Finn Jones may have been a standout on the first few seasons of Game of Thrones, but he certainly lacked the charisma that was needed to make Iron Fist live up to the legacy of other Netflix Marvel shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Danny Rand was an obnoxious character who added very little to the series, as Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) was a far more compelling protagonist. The cancellation of Iron Fist was not that surprising, as it clearly was not a series that managed to adapt Stan Lee’s source material in a way that appealed to fans who had grown up with the character.

7 Sersi, ‘Eternals’ (2021)

Played by Gemma Chan

Image via Marvel Studios

Eternals was one of the few misfires in the MCU, as its austere tone and emotionless characters were starkly different compared to the more light-hearted tone of the earlier installments in the franchise. While the film featured some terrific female performances from Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan’s portrayal of Sersi was a major disappointment. In a film that was centered around god-like figures, Chan’s performance felt particularly hollow and lacking in depth.

Sersi was depicted as a cold, seemingly dispassionate character in Eternals, an odd decision considering that she has generally been considered to be one of the more energetic heroes in the comics. It’s unclear how the story of Eternals will continue, as progress on a sequel has not yet been announced, but Sersi is a character that the MCU may do well to leave in the past.

Watch on Disney+

6 Ralph Bohner, ‘WandaVision’ (2021)

Played by Evan Peters

Image via Disney+

WandaVision offered many Easter Eggs to the older Marvel films from the X-Men franchise, including the return of Evan Peters. While it initially appeared that he would be reprising his role as Quicksilver from X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, it was revealed that Peters was playing the unrelated character of “Ralph Bohner.” This struck many as a cheap cameo that used Peters as a punchline.

WandaVision may have been able to find a place for Quicksilver, as the previous version of the character portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson had perished in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Sadly, the storyline featuring Ralph simply went nowhere, and wasted the talents of Peters on a strange subversion of fan service. Removing Ralph from WandaVision entirely wouldn’t have made the show that different, as he was really only there to add a half-hearted sense of comic relief.

5 Korg, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022)

Played by Taika Waititi

Image via Marvel Studios

Taika Waitit had managed to revive the Thor franchise when Thor: Ragnorak proved to be a change in tone that made the solo franchise more comedic. Although Waititi’s willingness to cast himself in supporting roles in the films that he directed had panned out well in the past, the alien Korg really began to try the patience of audience members in Thor: Love and Thunder. Korg’s dim-witted commentary on Thor’s adventures proved to be far more obnoxious when it became evident that Waititi wasn’t interested in giving the character any development.

Korg stole way too much of the screen time in Thor: Love and Thunder, a film that could have stood to focus on Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Although it may be interesting to see Waititi direct another MCU film, it would be in the best interest of the franchise if he never returned as Korg.

Watch on Disney+

4 Hank Pym, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (2023)

Played by Michael Douglas

Image via Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania managed to make many of the characters in the Ant-Man franchise completely unlikeable, including Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). While the dynamic between Pym and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) had been relatively interesting in the first two Ant-Man films, it was clear that Douglas was tired of the material when he returned for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Pym served no purpose in the story, with Douglas even admitting that he wanted the character to be killed off by Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the final battle. The MCU is guilty of not sufficiently sustaining the stakes by never permanently killing off any of the main heroes, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania certainly could have stood to benefit from deposing Pym in a particularly gruesome fashion. It’s sad to see an actor of Douglas’ talents wasted on such lazy material.

Watch on Disney+

3 Bruce Banner, ‘The Incredible Hulk’ (2008)

Played by Edward Norton

Image via Universal

The Incredible Hulk is one of the few Marvel films that truly screwed up its main casting, as Edward Norton was simply not well-suited to play Bruce Banner. The behind-the-scenes drama behind The Incredible Hulk became more legendary than the film itself, as Norton reportedly wanted to rewrite the script, resulting in numerous delays.

The MCU greatly improved in its depiction of the Hulk when Ruffalo replaced Norton in The Avengers, offering a depiction of the character that was much closer in tone to his depiction in the original source material. Norton turned Banner into an obnoxious, egotistical charlatan, but Ruffalo was able to show the geeky vulnerability behind one of Marvel’s most beloved characters of all-time. The MCU would be in a much worse state today had Norton remained on the team, as its hard to imagine he would’ve been able to add the same charisma that Ruffalo had.

2 Ava Starr, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (2018)

Played by Hannah John-Kamen

Image via Disney

Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) proved to be one of the most confusing characters in the entire MCU when she was introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Although the film made some half-hearted attempts to explain why she hated the Pym family, Starr never truly felt like a hero when Ant-Man and the Wasp opted to change her loyalties. The film spent too much time on its wacky comedy, and never gave John-Kamen the opportunity to truly flesh out the role. As cool as her costume was, there was virtually nothing about Starr that differentiated her from any of the other anti-heroes in the franchise.

Starr may have the chance to redeem herself in the future, as John-Kamen is expected to reprise her role in Thunderbolts*. However, the latest MCU team up film will have to work hard to develop empathy for one of its most underutilized characters.

1 Jane Foster, ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013)

Played by Natalie Portman

Image via Marvel Studios

Natalie Portman is easily one of the greatest actresses working today, but her role in the Thor franchise has been a complete disaster. Although the dynamic between Jane Foster and Thor was relatively charming in the first film from 2011, Thor: The Dark World turned Portman into an obnoxious side character who added nothing to the story. Thor: The Dark World is often cited as the weak link in Marvel’s second phase because of the inordinate time spent on Jane and her life on Earth.

The decision to turn Jane into the next Asgardian god in Thor: Love and Thunder was equally disappointing, as the film did not spend enough time focusing on her struggles with illness to make her resurgence as a hero very empowering. It’s not a coincidence that Thor: Ragnarok, easily the best installment in the Thor series, is the one where Jane is completely absent.

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability